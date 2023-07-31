Terminó la LPF 2023 – River Plate claro campeón, 2do Talleres de Cba y 3ero San Lorenzo

Fecha 27

Viernes 28 de julio

Unión 2 Defensa y Justicia 0 – Árbitro: Ariel Penel

Argentinos 2 Estudiantes 3 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Newell’s 1 Talleres 1 – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 0 – Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

River 2 Racing 1 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Sábado 29

Central Córdoba 0 Atlético Tucumán 2 – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Sarmiento 0 Banfield 0 Árbitro: Silvio Trucco – Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli

Independiente 0 Boca 2 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Tigre 2 San Lorenzo 0 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Domingo 30

Arsenal 2 Colón 0 – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Lanús 2 Barracas Central 0 – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Huracán 1 Vélez 0 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Gimnasia 1 Platense 1 – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Godoy Cruz 4 Instituto 2 – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate

River Plate

 61 27 19 4 4 50 20
2 Talleres

Talleres

 50 27 14 8 5 42 23
3 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 46 27 12 10 5 23 13
4 Lanús

Lanús

 45 27 12 9 6 38 27
5 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 45 27 12 9 6 35 24
6 Defensa y Justicia

Defensa

 44 27 12 8 7 36 23
7 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 44 27 13 5 9 33 24
8 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 42 27 10 12 5 36 29
9 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 41 27 11 8 8 37 32
10 Argentinos Juniors

Argentinos

 40 27 11 7 9 31 22
11 Atlético Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 37 27 9 10 8 25 27
12 Racing Club

Racing Club

 36 27 9 9 9 36 35
13 Belgrano

Belgrano

 36 27 10 6 11 20 26
14 Newell`s

Newell`s

 35 27 8 11 8 24 24
15 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 35 27 8 11 8 25 30
16 Tigre

Tigre

 34 27 9 7 11 27 29
17 Platense

Platense

 34 27 9 7 11 26 29
18 Instituto

Instituto

 32 27 8 8 11 24 35
19 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 30 27 7 9 11 23 26
20 Unión

Unión

 30 27 6 12 9 19 25
21 Banfield

Banfield

 30 27 7 9 11 21 32
22 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 30 27 7 9 11 24 38
23 Central Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 29 27 7 8 12 20 30
24 Independiente

Independiente

 28 27 6 10 11 23 32
25 Vélez

Vélez

 27 27 5 12 10 24 27
26 Huracán

Huracán

 25 27 6 7 14 18 29
27 Colón

Colón

 25 27 4 13 10 20 33
28 Arsenal

Arsenal

 22 27 6 4 17 18 34

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate

River Plate

 106 212 2.000
2 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 106 186 1.755
3 Racing Club

Racing Club

 106 169 1.594
4 Defensa

Defensa

 106 168 1.585
5 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 106 167 1.575
6 Talleres

Talleres

 106 162 1.528
7 Argentinos

Argentinos

 106 158 1.491
8 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 106 152 1.434
9 Tigre

Tigre

 68 97 1.426
10 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 106 146 1.377
11 Vélez

Vélez

 106 143 1.349
12 Belgrano

Belgrano

 27 36 1.333
13 Huracán

Huracán

 106 141 1.330
14 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 106 138 1.302
15 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 106 138 1.302
16 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 68 88 1.294
17 Independiente

Independiente

 106 137 1.292
18 Lanús

Lanús

 106 137 1.292
19 Newell`s

Newell`s

 106 137 1.292
20 Colón

Colón

 106 134 1.264
21 Atl. Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 106 134 1.264
22 Unión

Unión

 106 132 1.245
23 Banfield

Banfield

 106 126 1.189
24 Instituto

Instituto

 27 32 1.185
25 Platense

Platense

 106 121 1.142
26 C.Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 106 121 1.142
27 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 106 119 1.123
28 Arsenal

Arsenal

 106 102 0.962

