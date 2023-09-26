Se jugó la 6ta fecha de la Copa de la LPF – Tablas y próxima fecha, la 7ma

Los árbitros de la sexta fecha de la Copa de la Liga 2023
Sábado 23 de septiembre
Gimnasia de La Plata 2 Rosario Central 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Boca Juniors 1 Lanús 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Central Córdoba 3 Defensa y Justicia 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Huracán 3 Vélez 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Domingo 24 de septiembre
Independiente 0 Instituto 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Newell’s 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 1 (Zona B) Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Tigre 0 San Lorenzo 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Banfield 1 River Plate 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Lunes 26 de septiembre
Sarmiento 0 Belgrano 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Platense 1 Unión 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Godoy Cruz 1 Racing 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Colón 3 Argentinos Juniors 1(Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Talleres 4 Barracas Central 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
Atlético Tucumán 1 Arsenal 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Huracán
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|4
|+6
|
2
|Colón
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|7
|+3
|
3
|Independiente
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|
4
|River Plate
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|8
|+4
|
5
|Talleres de Córdoba
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|
6
|Argentinos Juniors
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|11
|+1
|
7
|Instituto
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
8
|Atlético Tucumán
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|
9
|Vélez Sarsfield
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|
10
|Banfield
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|
11
|Gimnasia La Plata
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|
12
|Barracas Central
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|12
|-8
|
13
|Rosario Central
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|
14
|Arsenal
|3
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Racing Club
|12
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|6
|+3
|
2
|Belgrano
|10
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|
3
|Defensa y Justicia
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|
4
|Sarmiento
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
5
|Central Córdoba SdE
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|
6
|Godoy Cruz
|8
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|5
|+1
|
7
|Newell’s Old Boys
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|
8
|San Lorenzo
|8
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
9
|Boca Juniors
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|+2
|
10
|Unión
|7
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|
11
|Platense
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|
12
|Estudiantes
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|
13
|Tigre
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|
14
|Lanús
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
Agenda de la fecha 7 de la Copa de la Liga Profesional 2023 con clásicos: partidos, árbitros, TV y horarios
Viernes 29 de septiembre
20.00 Tigre – Vélez (TNT Sports)
Sábado 30 de septiembre
11.00 Arsenal – Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)
16.00 San Lorenzo – Huracán (TNT Sports)
16.30 Rosario Central – Newell’s (TV Pública – ESPN)
19.00 Racing – Independiente (TNT Sports/ ESPN Premium)
21.30 Banfield – Lanús (TNT Sports)
Domingo 1 de octubre
14.00 Boca – River (TNT Sports/ ESPN Premium)
16.30 Colón – Unión (ESPN Premium)
17.00 Estudiantes – Gimnasia (TNT Sports)
18.45 Talleres – Belgrano (TV Pública – ESPN) A confirmar.
Lunes 2 de octubre
18.30 Barracas Central – Sarmiento (TNT Sports)
18.30 Godoy Cruz – Instituto (ESPN Premium)
21.00 Platense – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)
21.00 Atlético Tucumán – Central Córdoba (TNT Sports)
Comentarios