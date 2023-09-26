Se jugó la 6ta fecha de la Copa de la LPF – Tablas y próxima fecha, la 7ma

26 septiembre, 2023 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA, destacados 0

Los árbitros de la sexta fecha de la Copa de la Liga 2023

Sábado 23 de septiembre

Gimnasia de La Plata 2 Rosario Central 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Boca Juniors 1 Lanús 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Central Córdoba 3 Defensa y Justicia 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Huracán 3 Vélez 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Domingo 24 de septiembre

Independiente 0 Instituto 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Newell’s 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 1 (Zona B) Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Tigre 0 San Lorenzo 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Banfield 1 River Plate 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Lunes 26 de septiembre

Sarmiento 0 Belgrano 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Platense 1 Unión 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

Godoy Cruz 1 Racing 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Colón 3 Argentinos Juniors 1(Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Talleres 4 Barracas Central 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina

Atlético Tucumán 1 Arsenal 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 HuracánHuracán 12 6 4 0 2 10 4 +6
2
 ColónColón 12 6 4 0 2 10 7 +3
3
 IndependienteIndependiente 11 6 3 2 1 6 4 +2
4
 River PlateRiver Plate 10 6 3 1 2 12 8 +4
5
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 10 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4
6
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 10 6 3 1 2 12 11 +1
7
 InstitutoInstituto 9 6 2 3 1 4 2 +2
8
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 9 6 2 3 1 4 3 +1
9
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 9 6 3 0 3 7 8 -1
10
 BanfieldBanfield 7 6 2 1 3 5 5 0
11
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 6 6 2 0 4 5 11 -6
12
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 6 6 2 0 4 4 12 -8
13
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 5 6 1 2 3 5 8 -3
14
 ArsenalArsenal 3 6 1 0 5 6 11 -5
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 12 6 3 3 0 9 6 +3
2
 BelgranoBelgrano 10 6 2 4 0 8 4 +4
3
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 9 6 2 3 1 7 5 +2
4
 SarmientoSarmiento 9 6 2 3 1 4 2 +2
5
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 9 6 3 0 3 6 9 -3
6
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 8 6 1 5 0 6 5 +1
7
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 8 6 2 2 2 6 5 +1
8
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 8 6 1 5 0 5 4 +1
9
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 6 2 1 3 7 5 +2
10
 UniónUnión 7 6 1 4 1 6 5 +1
11
 PlatensePlatense 7 6 2 1 3 6 10 -4
12
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 7 -3
13
 TigreTigre 5 6 1 2 3 2 6 -4
14
 LanúsLanús 3 6 0 3 3 4 7 -3

Agenda de la fecha 7 de la Copa de la Liga Profesional 2023 con clásicos: partidos, árbitros, TV y horarios 

Viernes 29 de septiembre

20.00 Tigre – Vélez (TNT Sports)

Sábado 30 de septiembre

11.00 Arsenal – Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)
16.00 San Lorenzo – Huracán (TNT Sports)
16.30 Rosario Central – Newell’s (TV Pública – ESPN)
19.00 Racing – Independiente (TNT Sports/ ESPN Premium)
21.30 Banfield – Lanús (TNT Sports)

Domingo 1 de octubre

14.00 Boca – River (TNT Sports/ ESPN Premium)
16.30 Colón – Unión (ESPN Premium)
17.00 Estudiantes – Gimnasia (TNT Sports)
18.45 Talleres – Belgrano (TV Pública – ESPN) A confirmar.

Lunes 2 de octubre

18.30 Barracas Central – Sarmiento (TNT Sports)
18.30 Godoy Cruz – Instituto (ESPN Premium)
21.00 Platense – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)
21.00 Atlético Tucumán – Central Córdoba (TNT Sports)

Comentarios

Deja un comentario