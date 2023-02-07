Se jugó la 2da fecha de la LPF – Resultados y tablas actualizados al martes 7/2

La segunda fecha

Viernes 3 de febrero

Newell’s 1 Vélez 0

Tigre 2 Rosario Central 2

 

Sábado 4 de febrero

Sarmiento de Junín 3 Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1 Estudiantes de La Plata 1

Belgrano 2 River 1

Lanús 2 San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1 Racing 0

 

Domingo 5 de febrero

Independiente 1 Platense 2

Boca 0 Central Córdoba 0

Atlético Tucumán 0 Talleres 2

Unión 0 Instituto 2

Godoy Cruz 1 Colón 0

 

Lunes 6 de Febrero

Gimnasia de La Plata 0 Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracán 3 Banfield 0

TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Huracán Huracán 6 2 2 0 0 7 4
2 Lanús Lanús 6 2 2 0 0 4 2
3 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 6 2 2 0 0 2 0
4 Instituto Instituto 4 2 1 1 0 2 0
5 Platense Platense 4 2 1 1 0 4 3
6 Tigre Tigre 4 2 1 1 0 4 3
7 Newell`s Newell`s 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
8 Rosario Central Rosario Central 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
9 Belgrano Belgrano 4 2 1 1 0 2 1
10 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 0 1 0
11 Barracas Central Barracas Central 3 2 1 0 1 5 4
12 River Plate River Plate 3 2 1 0 1 3 2
13 Vélez Vélez 3 2 1 0 1 3 2
14 Talleres Talleres 3 2 1 0 1 2 1
15 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 3 2 1 0 1 4 4
16 Independiente Independiente 3 2 1 0 1 2 2
17 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 3 2 1 0 1 2 2
18 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 3 2 1 0 1 1 1
19 Estudiantes Estudiantes 1 2 0 1 1 2 3
20 Banfield Banfield 1 2 0 1 1 2 3
21 Arsenal Arsenal 1 2 0 1 1 1 2
22 Racing Club Racing Club 1 2 0 1 1 0 1
23 Sarmiento Sarmiento 1 2 0 1 1 3 5
24 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 1 2 0 1 1 0 2
25 Unión Unión 1 2 0 1 1 0 2
26 Colón Colón 0 2 0 0 2 1 3
27 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 0 2 0 0 2 0 3
28 Gimnasia Gimnasia 0 2 0 0 2 1 5

TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 Instituto Instituto 2 4 2.000
2 Belgrano Belgrano 2 4 2.000
3 River Plate River Plate 81 154 1.901
4 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 81 146 1.802
5 Racing Club Racing Club 81 134 1.654
6 Defensa Defensa 81 127 1.568
7 Tigre Tigre 43 67 1.558
8 Estudiantes Estudiantes 81 123 1.519
9 Huracán Huracán 81 122 1.506
10 Argentinos Argentinos 81 121 1.494
11 Vélez Vélez 81 119 1.469
12 Gimnasia Gimnasia 81 116 1.432
13 Talleres Talleres 81 115 1.420
14 Independiente Independiente 81 112 1.383
15 Colón Colón 81 109 1.346
16 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 81 109 1.346
17 Newell`s Newell`s 81 106 1.309
18 Barracas Central Barracas Central 43 56 1.302
19 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 81 103 1.272
20 Unión Unión 81 103 1.272
21 Rosario Central Rosario Central 81 100 1.235
22 Lanús Lanús 81 98 1.210
23 Banfield Banfield 81 97 1.198
24 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 81 97 1.198
25 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 81 93 1.148
26 Platense Platense 81 91 1.123
27 Sarmiento Sarmiento 81 90 1.111
28 Arsenal Arsenal 81 81 1.000

N. de la R; fuente T y C Sports.

