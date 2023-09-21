Se juega la 5ta fecha de la Copa de la Liga profesional – Partidos para este jueves 21 y tablas

Fecha 5
Lunes 18 de septiembre
20.00 Lanús 0 Sarmiento 0 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Martes 19 de septiembre
Central Córdoba 0 Boca 3 -Zona B Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Huracán 2 Gimnasia 0 -Zona A Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Rosario Central 1 Independiente 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Miércoles 20 de septiembre
Barracas Central 1 Banfield 0 -Zona A- | Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Defensa y Justicia 2 Tigre 0 -Zona B Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Vélez 2 Arsenal 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
Estudiantes 0 San Lorenzo 0 -Zona B Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Instituto 3 Colón 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Racing 2 Newell’s 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
HOY Jueves 21 de septiembre
17.00 Belgrano – Platense -Zona B
Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martin
Cuarto árbitro: Andrés Gariano
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Juan Pafundi
18.30 Unión – Godoy Cruz -Zona B
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Bosso
Cuarto árbitro: Edgardo Zamora
VAR: Nazareno Arasa
AVAR: Iván Núñez
19.15 Argentinos – Talleres -Zona A
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariana De Almeida
Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Sebastián Raineri
21.00 River – Atlético Tucumán -Zona A
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
Cuarto árbitro: Juan Pablo Loustau
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Sebastián Zunino
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Independiente
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|
2
|Huracán
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|4
|+3
|
3
|Vélez Sarsfield
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|5
|+2
|
4
|Colón
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|
5
|Instituto
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
6
|Talleres de Córdoba
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|
7
|Argentinos Juniors
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|
8
|River Plate
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|7
|+3
|
9
|Atlético Tucumán
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|
10
|Banfield
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|
11
|Barracas Central
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|
12
|Rosario Central
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|
13
|Arsenal
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|
14
|Gimnasia La Plata
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Racing Club
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|
2
|Defensa y Justicia
|9
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|
3
|Newell’s Old Boys
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|
4
|Sarmiento
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
5
|San Lorenzo
|7
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
6
|Boca Juniors
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|4
|+2
|
7
|Unión
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|
8
|Belgrano
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
9
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
10
|Central Córdoba SdE
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|
11
|Platense
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|
12
|Tigre
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|
13
|Lanús
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|
14
|Estudiantes
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
