Se juega la 5ta fecha de la Copa de la Liga profesional – Partidos para este jueves 21 y tablas

Fecha 5

Lunes 18 de septiembre

20.00 Lanús 0 Sarmiento 0 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Martes 19 de septiembre

Central Córdoba 0 Boca 3 -Zona B Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Huracán 2 Gimnasia 0 -Zona A Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Rosario Central 1 Independiente 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Miércoles 20 de septiembre

Barracas Central 1 Banfield 0 -Zona A- | Árbitro: Ariel Penel

Defensa y Justicia 2 Tigre 0 -Zona B Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Vélez 2 Arsenal 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Estudiantes 0 San Lorenzo 0 -Zona B Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Instituto 3 Colón 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Racing 2 Newell’s 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

HOY Jueves 21 de septiembre

17.00 Belgrano – Platense -Zona B
Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martin
Cuarto árbitro: Andrés Gariano
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Juan Pafundi

18.30 Unión – Godoy Cruz -Zona B
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Bosso
Cuarto árbitro: Edgardo Zamora
VAR: Nazareno Arasa
AVAR: Iván Núñez

19.15 Argentinos – Talleres -Zona A
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariana De Almeida
Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Sebastián Raineri

21.00 River – Atlético Tucumán -Zona A
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
Cuarto árbitro: Juan Pablo Loustau
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Sebastián Zunino

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 IndependienteIndependiente 10 5 3 1 1 6 4 +2
2
 HuracánHuracán 9 5 3 0 2 7 4 +3
3
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 9 5 3 0 2 7 5 +2
4
 ColónColón 9 5 3 0 2 7 6 +1
5
 InstitutoInstituto 8 5 2 2 1 4 2 +2
6
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2
7
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 7 4 2 1 1 8 7 +1
8
 River PlateRiver Plate 6 4 2 0 2 10 7 +3
9
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 6 4 1 3 0 3 2 +1
10
 BanfieldBanfield 6 5 2 0 3 4 4 0
11
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 6 5 2 0 3 4 8 -4
12
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 5 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2
13
 ArsenalArsenal 3 5 1 0 4 6 10 -4
14
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 3 5 1 0 4 3 10 -7
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 11 5 3 2 0 8 5 +3
2
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 9 5 2 3 0 6 3 +3
3
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 8 5 2 2 1 6 4 +2
4
 SarmientoSarmiento 8 5 2 2 1 4 2 +2
5
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 7 5 1 4 0 5 4 +1
6
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 6 5 2 0 3 6 4 +2
7
 UniónUnión 6 4 1 3 0 6 4 +2
8
 BelgranoBelgrano 6 4 1 3 0 5 4 +1
9
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 6 4 1 3 0 5 4 +1
10
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 6 5 2 0 3 4 8 -4
11
 PlatensePlatense 4 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2
12
 TigreTigre 4 5 1 1 3 2 6 -4
13
 LanúsLanús 2 5 0 2 3 3 6 -3
14
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 2 5 0 2 3 3 7 -4

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

