Este jueves continúa el ciclo virtual de charlas de formación «Argentina post Pandemia». En el 5to encuentro estará el filósofo, investigador y docente ayacuchense Santiago Liaudat.
📌 Podés inscribirte en: https://bit.ly/32TCefC
¡Imperdible!
Este jueves continúa el ciclo virtual de charlas de formación «Argentina post Pandemia». En el 5to encuentro estará el filósofo, investigador y docente ayacuchense Santiago Liaudat.
📌 Podés inscribirte en: https://bit.ly/32TCefC
¡Imperdible!
Ayacucho al dia
Comentarios