Invitación para inscribirse en el curso de «Producción Familiar de Aves»

La Municipalidad de Ayacucho junto a la Escuela de Educación Secundaria Agraria N° 1, el CEA N° 12, INTA Pro Huerta, la Comisión Avícola del Sur del Salado y la Dirección General de Cultura y Educación, invitan a participar e inscribirse al CURSO DE PRODUCCIÓN FAMILIAR DE AVES.

A continuación compartimos el link de inscripción:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJG9BlaLXHk9KmTg9J44V2n0Mf-E-recxRC0Ge1gOxG-3jYg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1F4rLPhK8PWiwryOM0kKw8tRNsw7-vEtdFqIP8pvdbzo9XpxgUNv_fR_c

