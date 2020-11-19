Invitación para inscribirse en el curso de «Producción Familiar de Aves»

La Municipalidad de Ayacucho junto a la Escuela de Educación Secundaria Agraria N° 1, el CEA N° 12, INTA Pro Huerta, la Comisión Avícola del Sur del Salado y la Dirección General de Cultura y Educación, invitan a participar e inscribirse al CURSO DE PRODUCCIÓN FAMILIAR DE AVES.
A continuación compartimos el link de inscripción:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJG9BlaLXHk9KmTg9J44V2n0Mf-E-recxRC0Ge1gOxG-3jYg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1F4rLPhK8PWiwryOM0kKw8tRNsw7-vEtdFqIP8pvdbzo9XpxgUNv_fR_c
|
Create a new survey on your own or with others at the same time. Choose from a variety of survey types and analyze results in Google Forms. Free from Google.
docs.google.com
Comentarios