Finalizó parcialmente la 14ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas, fecha 15 y detalles

Culminó la 14ta fecha de la LPF. Queda pendiente Unión – Lanus;
-
jueves 27 abril 2023
TC Platense 1 2 Estudiantes Página del partido TC Sarmiento 1 1 Godoy Cruz Página del partido
viernes 28 abril 2023
19:00 Huracán 2 1 Arsenal 19:00 Newell’s 0 0 Argentinos Jrs. 21:30 At. Tucumán 1 1 River
sábado 29 abril 2023
14:00 Vélez San Lorenzo 0 0 16:30 Gimnasia LP Tigre 1 1 19:00 Banfield Barracas 0 0 19:00 Instituto Central Córdoba 0 2 21:30 Boca Jrs. Racing 3 1
HOY domingo 30 abril 2023
15:30 Defensa Colón 2-0 18:00 Independiente Belgrano 2-0 20:30 Talleres Central 3-1 20:30 Unión Lanús postergado
TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC 1 River Plate 34 14 11 1 2 25 6 2 San Lorenzo 28 14 8 4 2 15 5 3 Defensa 27 14 8 3 3 20 8 4 Talleres 24 14 7 3 4 23 12 5 Estudiantes 24 14 7 3 4 16 13 6 Belgrano 24 14 7 3 4 13 11 7 Rosario Central 23 14 6 5 3 19 19 8 Lanús 22 13 6 4 3 21 14 9 Godoy Cruz 21 14 6 3 5 18 18 10 Tigre 20 14 5 5 4 14 14 11 Argentinos 19 14 5 4 5 17 12 12 Newell`s 19 14 5 4 5 10 12 13 Boca Juniors 18 14 5 3 6 18 15 14 Racing Club 18 14 5 3 6 17 19 15 C.Córdoba (SE) 18 14 5 3 6 10 15 16 Platense 17 14 4 5 5 15 17 17 Instituto 17 14 4 5 5 13 16 18 Vélez 16 14 3 7 4 16 13 19 Sarmiento 16 14 4 4 6 15 15 20 Huracán 16 14 4 4 6 15 19 21 Banfield 15 14 3 6 5 9 15 22 Gimnasia 15 14 4 3 7 14 23 23 Colón 14 14 2 8 4 12 16 24 Atl. Tucumán 14 14 2 8 4 12 17 25 Barracas Central 14 14 3 5 6 10 18 26 Independiente 13 14 2 7 5 11 15 27 Arsenal 11 14 3 2 9 12 21 28 Unión 8 13 1 5 7 8 20
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO 1 River Plate 93 185 1.989 2 Boca Juniors 93 160 1.720 3 Belgrano 14 24 1.714 4 Racing Club 93 151 1.624 5 Defensa 93 151 1.624 6 Estudiantes 93 146 1.570 7 Tigre 55 83 1.509 8 Argentinos 93 137 1.473 9 Talleres 93 136 1.462 10 San Lorenzo 93 134 1.441 11 Vélez 93 132 1.419 12 Huracán 93 132 1.419 13 Gimnasia 93 131 1.409 14 Colón 93 123 1.323 15 Independiente 93 122 1.312 16 Newell`s 93 121 1.301 17 Rosario Central 93 119 1.280 18 Godoy Cruz 93 118 1.269 19 Lanús 92 114 1.239 20 Barracas Central 55 67 1.218 21 Instituto 14 17 1.214 22 Unión 92 110 1.196 23 Banfield 93 111 1.194 24 Atl. Tucumán 93 111 1.194 25 C.Córdoba (SE) 93 110 1.183 26 Sarmiento 93 105 1.129 27 Platense 93 104 1.118 28 Arsenal 93 91 0.978
Fecha 15
Viernes 5 de mayo
15.30 Barracas Central – Instituto
21.30 Godoy Cruz – Unión
Sábado 6 de mayo
15.30 Lanús – Huracán
18.00 Colón – Banfield
18.00 Belgrano – Atlético Tucumán
20.30 Argentinos – Independiente
Domingo 7 de mayo
14.00 Rosario Central – Platense
17.30 River – Boca
21.00 Tigre – Newell’s
21.00 Estudiantes – Vélez
Lunes 8 de mayo
15.30 Arsenal – Gimnasia
18.00 San Lorenzo – Defensa y Justicia
19.30 Racing – Talleres
21.30 Central Córdoba – Sarmiento
Comentarios