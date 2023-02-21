Finalizó la 4ta fecha de la Liga / Todos los resultados, tablas – Horarios de la 5ta y 6ta jornadas

Fecha 4
Viernes 17 de febrero
Gimnasia 2 Instituto 0
Huracán 2 Barracas Central 0
Arsenal 0 Racing 3
Sábado 18 de febrero
Lanús 3 Rosario Central 0
Tigre 0 River 1
Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 1
Argentinos 3 Belgrano 0
Newell’s 2 Banfield 0
Domingo 19 de febrero
Unión 1 Colón 1
Boca 3 Platense 1
Independiente 0 Defensa y Justicia 2
Talleres 2 Central Córdoba 0
Lunes 20 de febrero
Sarmiento 0 San Lorenzo 1
Atlético Tucumán 1 Vélez 1
TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|Lanús
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|2
|2
|Huracán
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|3
|Talleres
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|Defensa
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|5
|River Plate
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|San Lorenzo
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Boca Juniors
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|8
|Newell`s
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Rosario Central
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|10
|Belgrano
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|11
|Argentinos
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|12
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|13
|Racing Club
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|14
|Vélez
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|15
|Tigre
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|16
|Instituto
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|17
|Platense
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|7
|18
|Barracas Central
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|19
|Sarmiento
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|20
|Estudiantes
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|21
|Gimnasia
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|22
|Independiente
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|23
|Unión
|3
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Atl. Tucumán
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|25
|Banfield
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|26
|Colón
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|27
|Arsenal
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|28
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|83
|160
|1.928
|2
|Boca Juniors
|83
|149
|1.795
|3
|Belgrano
|4
|7
|1.750
|4
|Racing Club
|83
|138
|1.663
|5
|Defensa
|83
|133
|1.602
|6
|Estudiantes
|83
|126
|1.518
|7
|Huracán
|83
|126
|1.518
|8
|Tigre
|45
|68
|1.511
|9
|Argentinos
|83
|124
|1.494
|10
|Vélez
|83
|121
|1.458
|11
|Talleres
|83
|121
|1.458
|12
|Gimnasia
|83
|120
|1.446
|13
|San Lorenzo
|83
|115
|1.386
|14
|Independiente
|83
|113
|1.361
|15
|Colón
|83
|110
|1.325
|16
|Newell`s
|83
|109
|1.313
|17
|Barracas Central
|45
|57
|1.267
|18
|Unión
|83
|105
|1.265
|19
|Lanús
|83
|104
|1.253
|20
|Instituto
|4
|5
|1.250
|21
|Rosario Central
|83
|103
|1.241
|22
|Godoy Cruz
|83
|103
|1.241
|23
|Atl. Tucumán
|83
|99
|1.193
|24
|Banfield
|83
|98
|1.181
|25
|Sarmiento
|83
|93
|1.120
|26
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|83
|93
|1.120
|27
|Platense
|83
|92
|1.108
|28
|Arsenal
|83
|81
|0.976
Fecha 5
Viernes 24 de febrero
21.00 Belgrano – Tigre
21.00 Rosario Central – Godoy Cruz
Sábado 25 de febrero
17.00 San Lorenzo – Unión
19.15 Estudiantes – Sarmiento
19.15 Platense – Talleres
21.30 Vélez – Boca
Domingo 26 de febrero
17.00 Defensa y Justicia – Atlético Tucumán
17.00 Colón – Huracán
19.15 River – Arsenal
21.30 Banfield – Independiente
21.30 Instituto – Newell’s
Lunes 27 de febrero
17.00 Barracas Central – Gimnasia
19.15 Racing – Lanús
21.30 Central Córdoba – Argentinos
Fecha 6
Viernes 3 de marzo
20.00 Unión – Estudiantes
20.00 Sarmiento – Rosario Central
Sábado 4 de marzo
17.00 Platense – Central Córdoba
17.00 Gimnasia – Colón
19.15 Lanús – River
21.30 Newell’s – Barracas Central
21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Banfield
Domingo 5 de marzo
17.00 Independiente – Instituto
19.15 Huracán – San Lorenzo
21.30 Tigre – Argentinos
21.30 Talleres – Vélez
Lunes 6 de marzo
17.00 Godoy Cruz – Racing
17.00 Arsenal – Belgrano
21.00 Boca – Defensa y Justicia
N. de la R; fuente TyC Sports.
