Finalizó la 4ta fecha de la Liga / Todos los resultados, tablas – Horarios de la 5ta y 6ta jornadas

Fecha 4

Viernes 17 de febrero

Gimnasia 2 Instituto 0

Huracán 2 Barracas Central 0

Arsenal 0 Racing 3

 

Sábado 18 de febrero

Lanús 3 Rosario Central 0

Tigre 0 River 1

Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 1

Argentinos 3 Belgrano 0

Newell’s 2 Banfield 0

 

Domingo 19 de febrero

Unión 1 Colón 1

Boca 3 Platense 1

Independiente 0 Defensa y Justicia 2

Talleres 2 Central Córdoba 0

 

Lunes 20 de febrero

Sarmiento 0 San Lorenzo 1

Atlético Tucumán 1 Vélez 1

TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Lanús Lanús 12 4 4 0 0 9 2
2 Huracán Huracán 10 4 3 1 0 9 4
3 Talleres Talleres 9 4 3 0 1 6 2
4 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 9 4 3 0 1 7 4
5 River Plate River Plate 9 4 3 0 1 6 3
6 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 9 4 3 0 1 4 2
7 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 1 5 3
8 Newell`s Newell`s 7 4 2 1 1 5 3
9 Rosario Central Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 1 5 6
10 Belgrano Belgrano 7 4 2 1 1 3 4
11 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 6 4 2 0 2 5 3
12 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 6 4 2 0 2 2 2
13 Racing Club Racing Club 5 4 1 2 1 5 3
14 Vélez Vélez 5 4 1 2 1 4 3
15 Tigre Tigre 5 4 1 2 1 6 6
16 Instituto Instituto 5 4 1 2 1 2 2
17 Platense Platense 5 4 1 2 1 6 7
18 Barracas Central Barracas Central 4 4 1 1 2 6 7
19 Sarmiento Sarmiento 4 4 1 1 2 5 6
20 Estudiantes Estudiantes 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
21 Gimnasia Gimnasia 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
22 Independiente Independiente 4 4 1 1 2 2 4
23 Unión Unión 3 4 0 3 1 2 4
24 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 2 4 0 2 2 2 5
25 Banfield Banfield 2 4 0 2 2 2 5
26 Colón Colón 1 4 0 1 3 2 6
27 Arsenal Arsenal 1 4 0 1 3 2 7
28 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 1 4 0 1 3 0 5

TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 83 160 1.928
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 83 149 1.795
3 Belgrano Belgrano 4 7 1.750
4 Racing Club Racing Club 83 138 1.663
5 Defensa Defensa 83 133 1.602
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 83 126 1.518
7 Huracán Huracán 83 126 1.518
8 Tigre Tigre 45 68 1.511
9 Argentinos Argentinos 83 124 1.494
10 Vélez Vélez 83 121 1.458
11 Talleres Talleres 83 121 1.458
12 Gimnasia Gimnasia 83 120 1.446
13 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 83 115 1.386
14 Independiente Independiente 83 113 1.361
15 Colón Colón 83 110 1.325
16 Newell`s Newell`s 83 109 1.313
17 Barracas Central Barracas Central 45 57 1.267
18 Unión Unión 83 105 1.265
19 Lanús Lanús 83 104 1.253
20 Instituto Instituto 4 5 1.250
21 Rosario Central Rosario Central 83 103 1.241
22 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 83 103 1.241
23 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 83 99 1.193
24 Banfield Banfield 83 98 1.181
25 Sarmiento Sarmiento 83 93 1.120
26 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 83 93 1.120
27 Platense Platense 83 92 1.108
28 Arsenal Arsenal 83 81 0.976

Fecha 5

Viernes 24 de febrero

21.00 Belgrano – Tigre

21.00 Rosario Central – Godoy Cruz

Sábado 25 de febrero

17.00 San Lorenzo – Unión

19.15 Estudiantes – Sarmiento

19.15 Platense – Talleres

21.30 Vélez – Boca

Domingo 26 de febrero

17.00 Defensa y Justicia – Atlético Tucumán

17.00 Colón – Huracán

19.15 River – Arsenal

21.30 Banfield – Independiente

21.30 Instituto – Newell’s

Lunes 27 de febrero

17.00 Barracas Central – Gimnasia

19.15 Racing – Lanús

21.30 Central Córdoba – Argentinos

Fecha 6

Viernes 3 de marzo

20.00 Unión – Estudiantes

20.00 Sarmiento – Rosario Central

Sábado 4 de marzo

17.00 Platense – Central Córdoba

17.00 Gimnasia – Colón

19.15 Lanús – River

21.30 Newell’s – Barracas Central

21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Banfield

Domingo 5 de marzo

17.00 Independiente – Instituto

19.15 Huracán – San Lorenzo

21.30 Tigre – Argentinos

21.30 Talleres – Vélez

Lunes 6 de marzo

17.00 Godoy Cruz – Racing

17.00 Arsenal – Belgrano

21.00 Boca – Defensa y Justicia

fuente TyC Sports.

