Culminó la fecha 22 de la LPF – Resultados, tablas de posiciones, a las copas y descenso / Fecha 23

FECHA 22 – Resultados finales

jueves 29 septiembre 2022
15:30 Barracas Central Barracas Central  1 vs  1 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata
Claudio Chiqui Tapia

viernes 30 septiembre 2022
19:00 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata  2 vs  4 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe
Jorge Luis Hirschi
19:00 Tigre Tigre  3 vs  0 Aldosivi Aldosivi
Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)
21:30 Racing Club Racing Club  4 vs  3 Rosario Central Rosario Central
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
21:30 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe  0 vs  1 Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
15 de Abril

sábado 1 octubre 2022
13:00 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)  0 vs  0 Sarmiento Sarmiento
Alfredo Terrera
13:00 Platense Platense  0 vs  0 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia
Ciudad de Vicente López
15:30 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo  1 vs  0 Huracán Huracán
Nuevo Gasómetro
18:00 Banfield Banfield  1 vs  1 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
Florencio Solá
20:30 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí  0 vs  1 Independiente Independiente
Julio Humberto Grondona

HOY domingo 2 octubre 2022
15:30 Patronato Patronato  2 vs  1 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán
Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
15:30 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba  0 vs Lanús Lanús
Mario Alberto Kempes
18:00 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors  1 vs Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield
Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
20:30 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors  0 vs  3 River Plate River Plate
Diego Armando Maradona

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 BOCA 42 22 13 3 6 27 22 5
2 ATL. TUCUMÁN 41 22 11 8 3 27 14 13
3 RACING 40 22 11 7 4 32 19 13
4 HURACÁN 37 22 9 10 3 26 16 10
5 GIMNASIA LP 37 22 10 7 5 22 13 9
6 RIVER PLATE 35 22 10 5 7 32 18 14
7 TIGRE 33 22 8 9 5 32 24 8
8 ARGENTINOS JRS. 33 22 10 3 9 26 23 3
9 GODOY CRUZ 33 22 9 6 7 24 23 1
10 NEWELL’S 32 22 9 5 8 20 19 1
11 PATRONATO 31 22 8 7 7 26 23 3
12 PLATENSE 31 22 7 10 5 19 16 3
13 SAN LORENZO 30 22 6 12 4 24 21 3
14 INDEPENDIENTE 30 22 8 6 8 24 23 1
15 SARMIENTO 29 22 8 5 9 22 24 -2
16 DEF Y JUS 29 22 7 8 7 20 22 -2
17 CENTRAL CBA (S) 28 21 8 4 9 26 25 1
18 BARRACAS CENTRAL 28 22 7 7 8 25 30 -5
19 ESTUDIANTES LP 27 22 7 6 9 22 27 -5
20 BANFIELD 26 22 6 8 8 22 25 -3
21 UNIÓN 26 21 7 5 9 22 27 -5
22 TALLERES 25 21 6 7 8 17 18 -1
23 ROS. CENTRAL 25 22 6 7 9 19 24 -5
24 ARSENAL 23 22 4 11 7 21 25 -4
25 COLÓN 22 22 5 7 10 19 30 -11
26 LANÚS 20 22 5 5 12 20 30 -10
27 VÉLEZ 16 21 2 10 9 20 28 -8
28 ALDOSIVI 13 22 3 4 15 12 39 -27

Tabla Clasificación a Copas

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 RACING 70 36 19 13 4 57 29 28
2 BOCA 69 36 20 9 7 46 33 13
3 RIVER PLATE 64 36 19 7 10 63 30 33
4 GIMNASIA LP 61 36 17 10 9 46 33 13
5 ARGENTINOS JRS. 58 36 17 7 12 47 39 8
6 ESTUDIANTES LP 55 36 15 10 11 55 47 8
7 HURACÁN 55 36 14 13 9 43 35 8
8 NEWELL’S 55 36 16 7 13 37 34 3
9 DEF Y JUS 54 36 14 12 10 46 41 5
10 TIGRE 53 36 13 14 9 49 36 13
11 ATL. TUCUMÁN 52 36 13 13 10 40 37 3
12 SARMIENTO 50 36 14 8 14 39 48 -9
13 GODOY CRUZ 49 36 12 13 11 45 47 -2
14 BARRACAS CENTRAL 47 36 13 8 15 42 54 -12
15 INDEPENDIENTE 46 36 11 13 12 41 41 0
16 SAN LORENZO 45 36 9 18 9 39 38 1
17 BANFIELD 45 36 11 12 13 40 40 0
18 CENTRAL CBA (S) 43 35 11 10 14 43 48 -5
19 UNIÓN 43 35 12 7 16 33 40 -7
20 PLATENSE 41 36 9 14 13 31 39 -8
21 PATRONATO 41 36 11 8 17 36 48 -12
22 ARSENAL 40 36 7 19 10 41 44 -3
23 ROS. CENTRAL 39 36 10 9 17 35 44 -9
24 COLÓN 38 36 8 14 14 37 49 -12
25 TALLERES 36 35 9 9 17 26 39 -13
26 LANÚS 35 36 8 11 17 37 48 -11
27 VÉLEZ 34 35 6 16 13 33 40 -7
28 ALDOSIVI 33 36 9 6 21 29 55 -26
Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).

Promedios

Equipo 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 75 64 186 97 1,918
2 Boca Juniors 63 69 183 98 1,867
3 Racing Club 53 70 165 98 1,684
4 Defensa y Justicia 59 54 152 98 1,551
5 Argentinos Juniors 51 58 151 98 1,541
6 Estudiantes de La Plata 61 55 146 98 1,490
7 Vélez Sarsfield 70 34 143 97 1,474
8 Tigre 0 53 53 36 1,472
9 Talleres de Córdoba 66 36 139 97 1,433
10 Independiente 58 46 136 98 1,388
11 Gimnasia La Plata 51 61 136 98 1,388
12 Newell’s Old Boys 39 55 132 98 1,347
13 San Lorenzo 48 45 132 98 1,347
14 Huracán 51 55 128 98 1,306
15 Barracas Central 0 47 47 36 1,306
16 Lanús 56 35 127 98 1,296
17 Unión Santa Fe 53 43 124 97 1,278
18 Rosario Central 50 39 125 98 1,276
19 Colón Santa Fe 64 38 123 98 1,255
20 Atlético Tucumán 40 52 121 97 1,247
21 Banfield 47 45 119 98 1,214
22 Platense 45 41 86 74 1,162
23 Sarmiento 36 50 86 74 1,162
24 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 43 43 112 97 1,155
25 Godoy Cruz 46 49 113 98 1,153
26 Arsenal de Sarandí 33 40 108 98 1,102
27 Patronato 37 41 101 98 1,031
28 Aldosivi 44 33 99 98 1,010
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.

HOY  lunes 3 octubre 2022 – Arranca la fecha 23
20:00 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Gigante de Arroyito

martes 4 octubre 2022
14:00 Aldosivi Aldosivi   vs   Barracas Central Barracas Central
José María Minella
16:30 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz   vs   San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza)
16:30 Newell’s Old Boys Newell's Old Boys   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Marcelo Bielsa
19:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento   vs   Tigre Tigre
Eva Perón
21:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Banfield Banfield
José Amalfitani

miércoles 5 octubre 2022
16:30 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   Patronato Patronato
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
19:00 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Platense Platense
Monumental Presidente José Fierro
19:00 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   Racing Club Racing Club
Norberto Tomaghello
21:30 Independiente Independiente   vs   Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
Estadio Libertadores de América
21:30 River Plate River Plate   vs   Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Mâs Monumental

jueves 6 octubre 2022
19:00 Huracán Huracán   vs   Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Tomás Adolfo Ducó
19:00 Lanús Lanús   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Ciudad de Lanús
21:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata   vs   Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

