Culminó la fecha 22 de la LPF – Resultados, tablas de posiciones, a las copas y descenso / Fecha 23

FECHA 22 – Resultados finales
jueves 29 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Barracas Central
|1
|vs
|1
|Gimnasia La Plata
|Claudio Chiqui Tapia
viernes 30 septiembre 2022
|19:00
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|2
|vs
|4
|Colón Santa Fe
|Jorge Luis Hirschi
|19:00
|Tigre
|3
|vs
|0
|Aldosivi
|Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)
|21:30
|Racing Club
|4
|vs
|3
|Rosario Central
|Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
|21:30
|Unión Santa Fe
|0
|vs
|1
|Newell’s Old Boys
|15 de Abril
sábado 1 octubre 2022
|13:00
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|0
|vs
|0
|Sarmiento
|Alfredo Terrera
|13:00
|Platense
|0
|vs
|0
|Defensa y Justicia
|Ciudad de Vicente López
|15:30
|San Lorenzo
|1
|vs
|0
|Huracán
|Nuevo Gasómetro
|18:00
|Banfield
|1
|vs
|1
|Godoy Cruz
|Florencio Solá
|20:30
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|0
|vs
|1
|Independiente
|Julio Humberto Grondona
HOY domingo 2 octubre 2022
|15:30
|Patronato
|2
|vs
|1
|Atlético Tucumán
|Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
|15:30
|Talleres de Córdoba
|0
|vs
|1
|Lanús
|Mario Alberto Kempes
|18:00
|Boca Juniors
|1
|vs
|0
|Vélez Sarsfield
|Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
|20:30
|Argentinos Juniors
|0
|vs
|3
|River Plate
|Diego Armando Maradona
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|BOCA
|42
|22
|13
|3
|6
|27
|22
|5
|2
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|41
|22
|11
|8
|3
|27
|14
|13
|3
|RACING
|40
|22
|11
|7
|4
|32
|19
|13
|4
|HURACÁN
|37
|22
|9
|10
|3
|26
|16
|10
|5
|GIMNASIA LP
|37
|22
|10
|7
|5
|22
|13
|9
|6
|RIVER PLATE
|35
|22
|10
|5
|7
|32
|18
|14
|7
|TIGRE
|33
|22
|8
|9
|5
|32
|24
|8
|8
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|33
|22
|10
|3
|9
|26
|23
|3
|9
|GODOY CRUZ
|33
|22
|9
|6
|7
|24
|23
|1
|10
|NEWELL’S
|32
|22
|9
|5
|8
|20
|19
|1
|11
|PATRONATO
|31
|22
|8
|7
|7
|26
|23
|3
|12
|PLATENSE
|31
|22
|7
|10
|5
|19
|16
|3
|13
|SAN LORENZO
|30
|22
|6
|12
|4
|24
|21
|3
|14
|INDEPENDIENTE
|30
|22
|8
|6
|8
|24
|23
|1
|15
|SARMIENTO
|29
|22
|8
|5
|9
|22
|24
|-2
|16
|DEF Y JUS
|29
|22
|7
|8
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|17
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|28
|21
|8
|4
|9
|26
|25
|1
|18
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|28
|22
|7
|7
|8
|25
|30
|-5
|19
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|27
|22
|7
|6
|9
|22
|27
|-5
|20
|BANFIELD
|26
|22
|6
|8
|8
|22
|25
|-3
|21
|UNIÓN
|26
|21
|7
|5
|9
|22
|27
|-5
|22
|TALLERES
|25
|21
|6
|7
|8
|17
|18
|-1
|23
|ROS. CENTRAL
|25
|22
|6
|7
|9
|19
|24
|-5
|24
|ARSENAL
|23
|22
|4
|11
|7
|21
|25
|-4
|25
|COLÓN
|22
|22
|5
|7
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|26
|LANÚS
|20
|22
|5
|5
|12
|20
|30
|-10
|27
|VÉLEZ
|16
|21
|2
|10
|9
|20
|28
|-8
|28
|ALDOSIVI
|13
|22
|3
|4
|15
|12
|39
|-27
Tabla Clasificación a Copas
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|RACING
|70
|36
|19
|13
|4
|57
|29
|28
|2
|BOCA
|69
|36
|20
|9
|7
|46
|33
|13
|3
|RIVER PLATE
|64
|36
|19
|7
|10
|63
|30
|33
|4
|GIMNASIA LP
|61
|36
|17
|10
|9
|46
|33
|13
|5
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|58
|36
|17
|7
|12
|47
|39
|8
|6
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|55
|36
|15
|10
|11
|55
|47
|8
|7
|HURACÁN
|55
|36
|14
|13
|9
|43
|35
|8
|8
|NEWELL’S
|55
|36
|16
|7
|13
|37
|34
|3
|9
|DEF Y JUS
|54
|36
|14
|12
|10
|46
|41
|5
|10
|TIGRE
|53
|36
|13
|14
|9
|49
|36
|13
|11
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|52
|36
|13
|13
|10
|40
|37
|3
|12
|SARMIENTO
|50
|36
|14
|8
|14
|39
|48
|-9
|13
|GODOY CRUZ
|49
|36
|12
|13
|11
|45
|47
|-2
|14
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|47
|36
|13
|8
|15
|42
|54
|-12
|15
|INDEPENDIENTE
|46
|36
|11
|13
|12
|41
|41
|0
|16
|SAN LORENZO
|45
|36
|9
|18
|9
|39
|38
|1
|17
|BANFIELD
|45
|36
|11
|12
|13
|40
|40
|0
|18
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|43
|35
|11
|10
|14
|43
|48
|-5
|19
|UNIÓN
|43
|35
|12
|7
|16
|33
|40
|-7
|20
|PLATENSE
|41
|36
|9
|14
|13
|31
|39
|-8
|21
|PATRONATO
|41
|36
|11
|8
|17
|36
|48
|-12
|22
|ARSENAL
|40
|36
|7
|19
|10
|41
|44
|-3
|23
|ROS. CENTRAL
|39
|36
|10
|9
|17
|35
|44
|-9
|24
|COLÓN
|38
|36
|8
|14
|14
|37
|49
|-12
|25
|TALLERES
|36
|35
|9
|9
|17
|26
|39
|-13
|26
|LANÚS
|35
|36
|8
|11
|17
|37
|48
|-11
|27
|VÉLEZ
|34
|35
|6
|16
|13
|33
|40
|-7
|28
|ALDOSIVI
|33
|36
|9
|6
|21
|29
|55
|-26
|Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
|Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
|Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).
Promedios
|Equipo
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|75
|64
|186
|97
|1,918
|2
|Boca Juniors
|63
|69
|183
|98
|1,867
|3
|Racing Club
|53
|70
|165
|98
|1,684
|4
|Defensa y Justicia
|59
|54
|152
|98
|1,551
|5
|Argentinos Juniors
|51
|58
|151
|98
|1,541
|6
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|61
|55
|146
|98
|1,490
|7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|70
|34
|143
|97
|1,474
|8
|Tigre
|0
|53
|53
|36
|1,472
|9
|Talleres de Córdoba
|66
|36
|139
|97
|1,433
|10
|Independiente
|58
|46
|136
|98
|1,388
|11
|Gimnasia La Plata
|51
|61
|136
|98
|1,388
|12
|Newell’s Old Boys
|39
|55
|132
|98
|1,347
|13
|San Lorenzo
|48
|45
|132
|98
|1,347
|14
|Huracán
|51
|55
|128
|98
|1,306
|15
|Barracas Central
|0
|47
|47
|36
|1,306
|16
|Lanús
|56
|35
|127
|98
|1,296
|17
|Unión Santa Fe
|53
|43
|124
|97
|1,278
|18
|Rosario Central
|50
|39
|125
|98
|1,276
|19
|Colón Santa Fe
|64
|38
|123
|98
|1,255
|20
|Atlético Tucumán
|40
|52
|121
|97
|1,247
|21
|Banfield
|47
|45
|119
|98
|1,214
|22
|Platense
|45
|41
|86
|74
|1,162
|23
|Sarmiento
|36
|50
|86
|74
|1,162
|24
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|43
|43
|112
|97
|1,155
|25
|Godoy Cruz
|46
|49
|113
|98
|1,153
|26
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|33
|40
|108
|98
|1,102
|27
|Patronato
|37
|41
|101
|98
|1,031
|28
|Aldosivi
|44
|33
|99
|98
|1,010
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
HOY lunes 3 octubre 2022 – Arranca la fecha 23
|20:00
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Unión Santa Fe
|Gigante de Arroyito
martes 4 octubre 2022
|14:00
|Aldosivi
|vs
|Barracas Central
|José María Minella
|16:30
|Godoy Cruz
|vs
|San Lorenzo
|Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza)
|16:30
|Newell’s Old Boys
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|Marcelo Bielsa
|19:00
|Sarmiento
|vs
|Tigre
|Eva Perón
|21:30
|Vélez Sarsfield
|vs
|Banfield
|José Amalfitani
miércoles 5 octubre 2022
|16:30
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|Patronato
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
|19:00
|Atlético Tucumán
|vs
|Platense
|Monumental Presidente José Fierro
|19:00
|Defensa y Justicia
|vs
|Racing Club
|Norberto Tomaghello
|21:30
|Independiente
|vs
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|Estadio Libertadores de América
|21:30
|River Plate
|vs
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|Mâs Monumental
jueves 6 octubre 2022
|19:00
|Huracán
|vs
|Talleres de Córdoba
|Tomás Adolfo Ducó
|19:00
|Lanús
|vs
|Argentinos Juniors
|Ciudad de Lanús
|21:30
|Gimnasia La Plata
|vs
|Boca Juniors
|Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
Comentarios