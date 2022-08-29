Culminó la 16ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas de posiciones y descenso

viernes 26 agosto 2022
18:00 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)  2 vs Lanús Lanús
Alfredo Terrera
21:00 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí  1 vs  1 Huracán Huracán
Julio Humberto Grondona

sábado 27 agosto 2022
13:00 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo  1 vs  1 Rosario Central Rosario Central
Nuevo Gasómetro
15:30 Banfield Banfield  1 vs  2 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia
Florencio Solá
15:30 Newell’s Old Boys Newell's Old Boys  1 vs  2 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
Marcelo Bielsa
18:00 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors  0 vs  2 Platense Platense
Diego Armando Maradona
18:00 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba  1 vs  1 Racing Club Racing Club
Mario Alberto Kempes
20:30 Tigre Tigre  1 vs  1 River Plate River Plate
Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)

domingo 28 agosto 2022
13:00 Barracas Central Barracas Central  1 vs  0 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe
Claudio Chiqui Tapia
13:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento  0 vs  0 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata
Eva Perón
15:30 Independiente Independiente vs  1 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield
Estadio Libertadores de América
18:00 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors  2 vs  1 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán
Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
20:30 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata  1 vs  0 Patronato Patronato
Jorge Luis Hirschi
20:30 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe  0 vs  0 Aldosivi Aldosivi
15 de Abril

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 ATL. TUCUMÁN 32 15 9 5 1 18 6 12
2 GIMNASIA LP 29 15 8 5 2 16 7 9
3 HURACÁN 28 16 7 7 2 19 12 7
4 GODOY CRUZ 28 16 8 4 4 20 14 6
5 ARGENTINOS JRS. 27 16 8 3 5 18 14 4
6 RIVER PLATE 26 16 7 5 4 25 14 11
7 RACING 25 16 6 7 3 23 14 9
8 PLATENSE 25 16 6 7 3 17 13 4
9 SAN LORENZO 24 16 5 9 2 22 17 5
10 PATRONATO 23 15 6 5 4 22 18 4
11 BOCA 23 15 7 2 6 19 20 -1
12 UNIÓN 21 14 6 3 5 20 22 -2
13 NEWELL’S 20 16 5 5 6 14 16 -2
14 TIGRE 19 16 4 7 5 22 21 1
15 ARSENAL 19 16 3 10 3 16 17 -1
16 ESTUDIANTES LP 19 15 5 4 6 15 17 -2
17 ROS. CENTRAL 19 16 5 4 7 12 16 -4
18 BANFIELD 18 16 4 6 6 15 17 -2
19 SARMIENTO 18 15 5 3 7 16 20 -4
20 CENTRAL CBA (S) 18 16 5 3 8 19 23 -4
21 COLÓN 18 15 4 6 5 13 17 -4
22 DEF Y JUS 18 16 4 6 6 14 18 -4
23 BARRACAS CENTRAL 17 15 4 5 6 17 24 -7
24 TALLERES 15 15 3 6 6 12 15 -3
25 INDEPENDIENTE 14 15 3 5 7 14 18 -4
26 ALDOSIVI 12 15 3 3 9 10 23 -13
27 VÉLEZ 11 15 1 8 6 16 21 -5
28 LANÚS 11 16 2 5 9 14 24 -10

Promedios

Equipo 19 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 47 75 55 177 91 1,945
2 Boca Juniors 51 63 50 164 91 1,802
3 Racing Club 42 53 55 150 92 1,630
4 Argentinos Juniors 42 51 52 145 92 1,576
5 Defensa y Justicia 39 59 43 141 92 1,533
6 Vélez Sarsfield 39 70 29 138 91 1,516
7 Estudiantes de La Plata 30 61 47 138 91 1,516
8 Talleres de Córdoba 37 66 26 129 91 1,418
9 Gimnasia La Plata 24 51 53 128 91 1,407
10 San Lorenzo 39 48 39 126 92 1,370
11 Unión Santa Fe 28 53 38 119 90 1,322
12 Independiente 32 58 30 120 91 1,319
13 Colón Santa Fe 21 64 34 119 91 1,308
14 Newell’s Old Boys 38 39 43 120 92 1,304
15 Tigre 0 0 39 39 30 1,300
16 Rosario Central 36 50 33 119 92 1,293
17 Huracán 22 51 46 119 92 1,293
18 Lanús 36 56 26 118 92 1,283
19 Atlético Tucumán 29 40 43 112 90 1,244
20 Barracas Central 0 0 36 36 29 1,241
21 Banfield 27 47 37 111 92 1,207
22 Platense 0 45 35 80 68 1,176
23 Godoy Cruz 18 46 44 108 92 1,174
24 Arsenal de Sarandí 35 33 36 104 92 1,130
25 Sarmiento 0 36 39 75 67 1,119
26 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 26 43 33 102 92 1,109
27 Aldosivi 22 44 32 98 91 1,077
28 Patronato 23 37 33 93 91 1,022
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
N. de la R; fuente Olé.

