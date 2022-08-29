Culminó la 16ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas de posiciones y descenso

|
viernes 26 agosto 2022
|18:00
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|2
|vs
|2
|Lanús
|Alfredo Terrera
|21:00
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|1
|vs
|1
|Huracán
|Julio Humberto Grondona
|
sábado 27 agosto 2022
|13:00
|San Lorenzo
|1
|vs
|1
|Rosario Central
|Nuevo Gasómetro
|15:30
|Banfield
|1
|vs
|2
|Defensa y Justicia
|Florencio Solá
|15:30
|Newell’s Old Boys
|1
|vs
|2
|Godoy Cruz
|Marcelo Bielsa
|18:00
|Argentinos Juniors
|0
|vs
|2
|Platense
|Diego Armando Maradona
|18:00
|Talleres de Córdoba
|1
|vs
|1
|Racing Club
|Mario Alberto Kempes
|20:30
|Tigre
|1
|vs
|1
|River Plate
|Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)
|
domingo 28 agosto 2022
|13:00
|Barracas Central
|1
|vs
|0
|Colón Santa Fe
|Claudio Chiqui Tapia
|13:00
|Sarmiento
|0
|vs
|0
|Gimnasia La Plata
|Eva Perón
|15:30
|Independiente
|1
|vs
|1
|Vélez Sarsfield
|Estadio Libertadores de América
|18:00
|Boca Juniors
|2
|vs
|1
|Atlético Tucumán
|Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
|20:30
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|1
|vs
|0
|Patronato
|Jorge Luis Hirschi
|20:30
|Unión Santa Fe
|0
|vs
|0
|Aldosivi
|15 de Abril
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|32
|15
|9
|5
|1
|18
|6
|12
|2
|GIMNASIA LP
|29
|15
|8
|5
|2
|16
|7
|9
|3
|HURACÁN
|28
|16
|7
|7
|2
|19
|12
|7
|4
|GODOY CRUZ
|28
|16
|8
|4
|4
|20
|14
|6
|5
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|27
|16
|8
|3
|5
|18
|14
|4
|6
|RIVER PLATE
|26
|16
|7
|5
|4
|25
|14
|11
|7
|RACING
|25
|16
|6
|7
|3
|23
|14
|9
|8
|PLATENSE
|25
|16
|6
|7
|3
|17
|13
|4
|9
|SAN LORENZO
|24
|16
|5
|9
|2
|22
|17
|5
|10
|PATRONATO
|23
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22
|18
|4
|11
|BOCA
|23
|15
|7
|2
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|12
|UNIÓN
|21
|14
|6
|3
|5
|20
|22
|-2
|13
|NEWELL’S
|20
|16
|5
|5
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|14
|TIGRE
|19
|16
|4
|7
|5
|22
|21
|1
|15
|ARSENAL
|19
|16
|3
|10
|3
|16
|17
|-1
|16
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|19
|15
|5
|4
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|ROS. CENTRAL
|19
|16
|5
|4
|7
|12
|16
|-4
|18
|BANFIELD
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|19
|SARMIENTO
|18
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|20
|-4
|20
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|18
|16
|5
|3
|8
|19
|23
|-4
|21
|COLÓN
|18
|15
|4
|6
|5
|13
|17
|-4
|22
|DEF Y JUS
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|23
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|17
|15
|4
|5
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|24
|TALLERES
|15
|15
|3
|6
|6
|12
|15
|-3
|25
|INDEPENDIENTE
|14
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|26
|ALDOSIVI
|12
|15
|3
|3
|9
|10
|23
|-13
|27
|VÉLEZ
|11
|15
|1
|8
|6
|16
|21
|-5
|28
|LANÚS
|11
|16
|2
|5
|9
|14
|24
|-10
Promedios
|Equipo
|19
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|47
|75
|55
|177
|91
|1,945
|2
|Boca Juniors
|51
|63
|50
|164
|91
|1,802
|3
|Racing Club
|42
|53
|55
|150
|92
|1,630
|4
|Argentinos Juniors
|42
|51
|52
|145
|92
|1,576
|5
|Defensa y Justicia
|39
|59
|43
|141
|92
|1,533
|6
|Vélez Sarsfield
|39
|70
|29
|138
|91
|1,516
|7
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|30
|61
|47
|138
|91
|1,516
|8
|Talleres de Córdoba
|37
|66
|26
|129
|91
|1,418
|9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|24
|51
|53
|128
|91
|1,407
|10
|San Lorenzo
|39
|48
|39
|126
|92
|1,370
|11
|Unión Santa Fe
|28
|53
|38
|119
|90
|1,322
|12
|Independiente
|32
|58
|30
|120
|91
|1,319
|13
|Colón Santa Fe
|21
|64
|34
|119
|91
|1,308
|14
|Newell’s Old Boys
|38
|39
|43
|120
|92
|1,304
|15
|Tigre
|0
|0
|39
|39
|30
|1,300
|16
|Rosario Central
|36
|50
|33
|119
|92
|1,293
|17
|Huracán
|22
|51
|46
|119
|92
|1,293
|18
|Lanús
|36
|56
|26
|118
|92
|1,283
|19
|Atlético Tucumán
|29
|40
|43
|112
|90
|1,244
|20
|Barracas Central
|0
|0
|36
|36
|29
|1,241
|21
|Banfield
|27
|47
|37
|111
|92
|1,207
|22
|Platense
|0
|45
|35
|80
|68
|1,176
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|18
|46
|44
|108
|92
|1,174
|24
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|35
|33
|36
|104
|92
|1,130
|25
|Sarmiento
|0
|36
|39
|75
|67
|1,119
|26
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|26
|43
|33
|102
|92
|1,109
|27
|Aldosivi
|22
|44
|32
|98
|91
|1,077
|28
|Patronato
|23
|37
|33
|93
|91
|1,022
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
