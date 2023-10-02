7ma fecha de la Copa de la Liga Argentina / Resultados, árbitros, partidos de este lunes 2-10 y tablas

Los árbitros de la fecha de clásicos de la Copa de la Liga 2023
Viernes 29 de septiembre
Tigre 0 Vélez 0 – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Sábado 30 de septiembre
Arsenal 1 Defensa y Justicia 0 – Árbitro: Franco Acita
San Lorenzo 1 Huracán 1 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Rosario Central 1 Newell’s 0 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Racing 0 Independiente 2 – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Banfield 1 Lanús 0 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Domingo 1° de octubre
Boca Juniors 0 River Plate 2 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Colón 0 Unión 0 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Estudiantes 0 Gimnasia 0 – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Talleres 0 Belgrano 0 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
HOY Lunes 2 de octubre
18.30 Barracas Central vs. Sarmiento – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel González
- Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Di Bastiano
- VAR: Ariel Penel
- AVAR: Lucas Comesaña
18.30 Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto – TV Pública
- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
- Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
- Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque
- VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
- AVAR: Andrés Gariano
21.00 Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
- Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
- Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
- Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
- VAR: Jorge Baliño
- AVAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
21.00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Central Córdoba – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
- Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel Vázquez
- Cuarto árbitro: César Ceballo
- VAR: Diego Ceballos
- AVAR: Pablo González
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Independiente
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|
2
|River Plate
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|8
|+6
|
3
|Huracán
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|5
|+6
|
4
|Colón
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|7
|+3
|
5
|Talleres de Córdoba
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|
6
|Argentinos Juniors
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|11
|+1
|
7
|Banfield
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|5
|+1
|
8
|Vélez Sarsfield
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|
9
|Instituto
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
10
|Atlético Tucumán
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|
11
|Rosario Central
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|
12
|Gimnasia La Plata
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|
13
|Arsenal
|6
|7
|2
|0
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|
14
|Barracas Central
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|12
|-8
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Racing Club
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|
2
|Belgrano
|11
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|
3
|Sarmiento
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
4
|Defensa y Justicia
|9
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|
5
|San Lorenzo
|9
|7
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|+1
|
6
|Central Córdoba SdE
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|
7
|Godoy Cruz
|8
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|5
|+1
|
8
|Unión
|8
|7
|1
|5
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|
9
|Newell’s Old Boys
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|6
|0
|
10
|Boca Juniors
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|0
|
11
|Platense
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|
12
|Estudiantes
|6
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|
13
|Tigre
|6
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|
14
|Lanús
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-4
