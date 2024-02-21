6ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas y fecha 7ma

21 febrero, 2024 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

Los árbitros de la fecha 6 de la Copa de la Liga 2024

Sábado 17 de febrero

San Lorenzo 2 Tigre 0 – Zona B – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Racing 0 Godoy Cruz 2 – Zona B – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Rosario Central 2 Gimnasia (LP) 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Domingo 18 de febrero

Vélez 1 Huracán 0 – Zona A – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Instituto 0 Independiente 2 – Zona A – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

River Plate 1 Banfield 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Lanús 2 Boca Juniors 1 – Zona B – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Lunes 19 de febrero

Deportivo Riestra 1 Atlético Tucumán 0 – Zona A – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Estudiantes (LP) 2 Newell’s 0 – Zona B – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Barracas Central 2 Talleres 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Unión (SF) 0 Platense 0 – Zona B – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Belgrano 4 Sarmiento 1 – Zona B – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño

Martes 20 de febrero

Argentinos Juniors 2 Independiente Rivadavia 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez

Defensa y Justicia 1 Central Córdoba 1 – Zona B – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

 

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

TABLA DE POSICIONES Copa LPF 2024

ZONA A
POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Independiente

Independiente

 13 6 4 1 1 5 1
2 River Plate

River Plate

 12 6 3 3 0 12 2
3 Instituto

Instituto

 11 6 3 2 1 9 4
4 Argentinos

Argentinos

 11 6 3 2 1 10 6
5 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 11 6 3 2 1 6 4
6 Talleres

Talleres

 10 6 3 1 2 11 8
7 Vélez

Vélez

 10 6 3 1 2 7 9
8 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 9 6 3 0 3 9 9
9 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 8 6 2 2 2 5 7
10 Indep.Mza.

Indep.Mza.

 6 6 2 0 4 6 8
11 Huracán

Huracán

 4 6 1 1 4 4 8
12 Dep. Riestra

Dep. Riestra

 4 6 1 1 4 2 8
13 Banfield

Banfield

 3 6 0 3 3 3 9
14 Atl. Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 3 6 0 3 3 1 7
ZONA B
POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 16 6 5 1 0 8 0
2 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 14 6 4 2 0 7 1
3 Lanús

Lanús

 12 6 4 0 2 8 4
4 Newell`s

Newell`s

 12 6 4 0 2 7 7
5 Defensa

Defensa

 11 6 3 2 1 8 5
6 Racing Club

Racing Club

 10 6 3 1 2 11 4
7 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 9 6 2 3 1 6 3
8 Unión

Unión

 6 6 1 3 2 2 4
9 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 6 6 1 3 2 5 8
10 Platense

Platense

 6 6 1 3 2 2 7
11 Belgrano

Belgrano

 5 6 1 2 3 6 6
12 C.Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 4 6 1 1 4 4 7
13 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 2 6 0 2 4 4 12
14 Tigre

Tigre

 1 6 0 1 5 0 10

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate

River Plate

 88 173 1.966
2 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 88 150 1.705
3 Racing Club

Racing Club

 88 150 1.705
4 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 88 137 1.557
5 Defensa

Defensa

 88 134 1.523
6 Argentinos

Argentinos

 88 132 1.500
7 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 88 130 1.477
8 Newell`s

Newell`s

 88 128 1.455
9 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 88 128 1.455
10 Talleres

Talleres

 88 123 1.398
11 Huracán

Huracán

 88 120 1.364
12 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 88 119 1.352
13 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 88 119 1.352
14 Instituto

Instituto

 47 63 1.340
15 Belgrano

Belgrano

 47 62 1.319
16 Independiente

Independiente

 88 115 1.307
17 Atl. Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 88 114 1.295
18 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 88 113 1.284
19 Tigre

Tigre

 88 111 1.261
20 Banfield

Banfield

 88 105 1.193
21 Lanús

Lanús

 88 105 1.193
22 Vélez

Vélez

 88 105 1.193
23 Platense

Platense

 88 102 1.159
24 Unión

Unión

 88 101 1.148
25 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 88 101 1.148
26 C.Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 88 101 1.148
27 Indep.Mza.

Indep.Mza.

 6 6 1.000
28 Dep. Riestra

Dep. Riestra

 6 4 0.667

 

Fecha 7 – Interzonal

Sábado 24 de febrero
17.00 Independiente – Racing
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Asistente 2: Cristian Navarro
Cuarto árbitro: Andrés Gariano
VAR: Héctor Paletta
AVAR: Franco Acita
19.30 Sarmiento – Barracas Central
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
Cuarto árbitro: Alejandro Porticella
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
AVAR: Lucas Comesaña

19.30 Huracán – San Lorenzo
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Asistente 2: Iván Núñez
Cuarto árbitro: Silvio Trucco
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Adrián Franklin

22.00 Belgrano – Talleres
Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: José Carreras
VAR: Nicolás Ramírez
AVAR: Gastón Suárez
22.00 Unión – Independiente Rivadavia
Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Asistente 1: Juan del Fueyo
Asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
Cuarto árbitro: G. Monsón Brizuela
VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
AVAR: Pablo Giménez

Domingo 25 de febrero
17.00 River – Boca
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Asistente 1: Maximiliano del Yesso
Asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Iván Núñez

19.30 Gimnasia – Estudiantes
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
Asistente 2: Hugo Páez
Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Diego Romero

19.45 Newell’s – Rosario Central
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Asistente 2: José Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: Franco Acita
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
AVAR: Gabriel Chade
22.00 Lanús – Banfield
Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Asistente 1: Diego Bonfá
Asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
Cuarto árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Cristian Navarro
22.00 Instituto – Godoy Cruz
Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Asistente 1: Diego Martín
Asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
VAR: Nazareno Arasa
AVAR: Andrés Gariano
Lunes 26 de febrero
19.00 Defensa y Justicia – Deportivo Riestra
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Amiconi
VAR: Yamil Possi
AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti

19.30 Argentinos – Platense
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Penel
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio

21.30 Vélez – Tigre
Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Aliende
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
VAR: Sebastián Martínez
AVAR: Diego Verlotta

21.45 Central Córdoba – Atlético Tucumán
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza
Cuarto árbitro: Federico Benítez
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo

N. de la R: fuente TyC Sports.

Comentarios

Deja un comentario