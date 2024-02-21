6ta fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas y fecha 7ma

Los árbitros de la fecha 6 de la Copa de la Liga 2024
Sábado 17 de febrero
San Lorenzo 2 Tigre 0 – Zona B – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Racing 0 Godoy Cruz 2 – Zona B – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Rosario Central 2 Gimnasia (LP) 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Domingo 18 de febrero
Vélez 1 Huracán 0 – Zona A – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Instituto 0 Independiente 2 – Zona A – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
River Plate 1 Banfield 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Lanús 2 Boca Juniors 1 – Zona B – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
Lunes 19 de febrero
Deportivo Riestra 1 Atlético Tucumán 0 – Zona A – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Estudiantes (LP) 2 Newell’s 0 – Zona B – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Barracas Central 2 Talleres 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Unión (SF) 0 Platense 0 – Zona B – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Belgrano 4 Sarmiento 1 – Zona B – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Martes 20 de febrero
Argentinos Juniors 2 Independiente Rivadavia 1 – Zona A – Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
Defensa y Justicia 1 Central Córdoba 1 – Zona B – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
TABLA DE POSICIONES Copa LPF 2024
|ZONA A
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|
Independiente
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|2
|
River Plate
|12
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|2
|3
|
Instituto
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|4
|
Argentinos
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|5
|
Barracas Central
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|6
|
Talleres
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|7
|
Vélez
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|9
|8
|
Gimnasia
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|9
|9
|
Rosario Central
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|7
|10
|
Indep.Mza.
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|8
|11
|
Huracán
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|12
|
Dep. Riestra
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|8
|13
|
Banfield
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|9
|14
|
Atl. Tucumán
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|1
|7
|ZONA B
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|
Godoy Cruz
|16
|6
|5
|1
|0
|8
|0
|2
|
Estudiantes
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3
|
Lanús
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|
Newell`s
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|7
|5
|
Defensa
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|6
|
Racing Club
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|4
|7
|
Boca Juniors
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|3
|8
|
Unión
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|9
|
San Lorenzo
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|10
|
Platense
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|7
|11
|
Belgrano
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|6
|12
|
C.Córdoba (SE)
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|7
|13
|
Sarmiento
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|12
|14
|
Tigre
|1
|6
|0
|1
|5
|0
|10
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|
River Plate
|88
|173
|1.966
|2
|
Boca Juniors
|88
|150
|1.705
|3
|
Racing Club
|88
|150
|1.705
|4
|
Estudiantes
|88
|137
|1.557
|5
|
Defensa
|88
|134
|1.523
|6
|
Argentinos
|88
|132
|1.500
|7
|
Godoy Cruz
|88
|130
|1.477
|8
|
Newell`s
|88
|128
|1.455
|9
|
San Lorenzo
|88
|128
|1.455
|10
|
Talleres
|88
|123
|1.398
|11
|
Huracán
|88
|120
|1.364
|12
|
Gimnasia
|88
|119
|1.352
|13
|
Rosario Central
|88
|119
|1.352
|14
|
Instituto
|47
|63
|1.340
|15
|
Belgrano
|47
|62
|1.319
|16
|
Independiente
|88
|115
|1.307
|17
|
Atl. Tucumán
|88
|114
|1.295
|18
|
Barracas Central
|88
|113
|1.284
|19
|
Tigre
|88
|111
|1.261
|20
|
Banfield
|88
|105
|1.193
|21
|
Lanús
|88
|105
|1.193
|22
|
Vélez
|88
|105
|1.193
|23
|
Platense
|88
|102
|1.159
|24
|
Unión
|88
|101
|1.148
|25
|
Sarmiento
|88
|101
|1.148
|26
|
C.Córdoba (SE)
|88
|101
|1.148
|27
|
Indep.Mza.
|6
|6
|1.000
|28
|
Dep. Riestra
|6
|4
|0.667
Fecha 7 – Interzonal
Sábado 24 de febrero
17.00 Independiente – Racing
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Asistente 2: Cristian Navarro
Cuarto árbitro: Andrés Gariano
VAR: Héctor Paletta
AVAR: Franco Acita
19.30 Sarmiento – Barracas Central
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
Cuarto árbitro: Alejandro Porticella
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
AVAR: Lucas Comesaña
19.30 Huracán – San Lorenzo
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Asistente 2: Iván Núñez
Cuarto árbitro: Silvio Trucco
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Adrián Franklin
22.00 Belgrano – Talleres
Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: José Carreras
VAR: Nicolás Ramírez
AVAR: Gastón Suárez
22.00 Unión – Independiente Rivadavia
Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Asistente 1: Juan del Fueyo
Asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
Cuarto árbitro: G. Monsón Brizuela
VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
AVAR: Pablo Giménez
Domingo 25 de febrero
17.00 River – Boca
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Asistente 1: Maximiliano del Yesso
Asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Iván Núñez
19.30 Gimnasia – Estudiantes
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
Asistente 2: Hugo Páez
Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Diego Romero
19.45 Newell’s – Rosario Central
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Asistente 2: José Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: Franco Acita
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
AVAR: Gabriel Chade
22.00 Lanús – Banfield
Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Asistente 1: Diego Bonfá
Asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
Cuarto árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Cristian Navarro
22.00 Instituto – Godoy Cruz
Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Asistente 1: Diego Martín
Asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
VAR: Nazareno Arasa
AVAR: Andrés Gariano
Lunes 26 de febrero
19.00 Defensa y Justicia – Deportivo Riestra
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Amiconi
VAR: Yamil Possi
AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti
19.30 Argentinos – Platense
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Penel
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio
21.30 Vélez – Tigre
Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Aliende
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
VAR: Sebastián Martínez
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
21.45 Central Córdoba – Atlético Tucumán
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza
Cuarto árbitro: Federico Benítez
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo
N. de la R: fuente TyC Sports.
