2da fecha de la Copa de la Liga – Resultados, partidos, árbitros para este lunes 28, y tablas

Viernes 25 de agosto

Arsenal 3 Argentinos Juniors 2 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Colón 2 Gimnasia La Plata 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Sábado 26 de agosto

San Lorenzo 2 Belgrano 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Estudiantes 1 Unión 3 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Newell’s 1 Lanús 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Talleres 2 Huracán 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Tigre 1 Racing 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Domingo 27 de agosto

Godoy Cruz 1 Central Córdoba 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño

Platense 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Franco Acita

Sarmiento 1 Boca Juniors 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Independiente 2 Vélez 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

River Plate 5 Barracas Central 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

HOY Lunes 28 de agosto

20.00 Banfield vs. Rosario Central (Zona A) – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Rossetti
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Manuel Sánchez
  • Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Novelli
  • VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
  • AVAR: Luis Lobo Medina

21.30 Atlético Tucumán vs. Instituto (Zona A) – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Ariel Penel
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Paez
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel González
  • Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco
  • AVAR: Facundo Rodríguez
POS. GRUPO A PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4
2
 ColónColón 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3
3
 River PlateRiver Plate 3 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3
4
 HuracánHuracán 3 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1
5
 InstitutoInstituto 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1
6
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 3 2 1 0 1 5 5 0
7
 ArsenalArsenal 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0
8
 IndependienteIndependiente 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
9
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
10
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
11
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
12
 BanfieldBanfield 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
13
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5
14
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 0 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5
POS. GRUPO B PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3
2
 SarmientoSarmiento 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3
3
 UniónUnión 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2
4
 BelgranoBelgrano 4 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1
5
 Racing ClubRacing Club 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1
6
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1
7
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 3 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1
8
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1
9
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
10
 PlatensePlatense 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2
11
 LanúsLanús 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2
12
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 0 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3
13
 TigreTigre 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3
14
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 0 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3

