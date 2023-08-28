2da fecha de la Copa de la Liga – Resultados, partidos, árbitros para este lunes 28, y tablas

Viernes 25 de agosto
Arsenal 3 Argentinos Juniors 2 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Colón 2 Gimnasia La Plata 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Sábado 26 de agosto
San Lorenzo 2 Belgrano 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Estudiantes 1 Unión 3 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Newell’s 1 Lanús 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Talleres 2 Huracán 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Tigre 1 Racing 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Domingo 27 de agosto
Godoy Cruz 1 Central Córdoba 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Platense 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Franco Acita
Sarmiento 1 Boca Juniors 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
Independiente 2 Vélez 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
River Plate 5 Barracas Central 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
HOY Lunes 28 de agosto
20.00 Banfield vs. Rosario Central (Zona A) – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Rossetti
- Árbitro asistente 2: Manuel Sánchez
- Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Novelli
- VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
- AVAR: Luis Lobo Medina
21.30 Atlético Tucumán vs. Instituto (Zona A) – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Ariel Penel
- Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Paez
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel González
- Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
- VAR: Silvio Trucco
- AVAR: Facundo Rodríguez
|POS.
|GRUPO A
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Talleres de Córdoba
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|
2
|Colón
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|
3
|River Plate
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|
4
|Huracán
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|
5
|Instituto
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|
6
|Argentinos Juniors
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|
7
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|
8
|Independiente
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|
9
|Vélez Sarsfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|
10
|Atlético Tucumán
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
11
|Rosario Central
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
12
|Banfield
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|
13
|Barracas Central
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|
14
|Gimnasia La Plata
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|POS.
|GRUPO B
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Newell’s Old Boys
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|
2
|Sarmiento
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|
3
|Unión
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|
4
|Belgrano
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|
5
|Racing Club
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|
6
|San Lorenzo
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|
7
|Boca Juniors
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|
8
|Godoy Cruz
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|
9
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
10
|Platense
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|
11
|Lanús
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|
12
|Estudiantes
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|
13
|Tigre
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|
14
|Central Córdoba SdE
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
N. d ela R; fuente Olé.
Comentarios