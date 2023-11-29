14ta fecha de la Copa de la Liga Profesional – Resultados, tablas y cruces

Copa LPF – Fecha 14

Sábado 25 de noviembre

Banfield 2-0 Gimnasia

  • ST 14´: Yonathan Cabral e/c (BAN)
  • ST 47´: Jesús Soraire (BAN)

Platense 1-0 Sarmiento

  • PT 43´: Ronaldo Martínez (PLA)

Unión 1-0 Tigre

  • PT 37´: Kevin Zenon

Vélez 3-1 Colón

  • PT 16´: Santiago Castro (VEL)
  • PT 41: Valentín Gómez (VEL)
  • ST 16´: Claudio Aquino (VEL)
  • ST 21´: Gustavo Toledo (COL)

Domingo 26 de noviembre

River 0 Instituto 0

Atlético Tucumán 0 Huracán 2

Talleres 3 Independiente 2

Arsenal 1 Rosario Central 2

Godoy Cruz 1 Boca 2

Lunes 27 de noviembre

Estudiantes 1 Lanús 1

San Lorenzo 2 Central Córdoba 0

Newell’s 3 Defensa y Justicia 0

Racing 4 Belgrano 1

Martes 28 de noviembre

Barracas Central 1 Argentinos 1

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 HuracánHuracán 26 14 8 2 4 19 11 +8
2
 River PlateRiver Plate 24 14 7 3 4 24 16 +8
3
 BanfieldBanfield 23 14 6 5 3 11 6 +5
4
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 23 14 6 5 3 17 13 +4
5
 IndependienteIndependiente 23 14 6 5 3 15 11 +4
6
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 22 14 6 4 4 17 14 +3
7
 InstitutoInstituto 20 14 4 8 2 11 7 +4
8
 ColónColón 20 14 6 2 6 19 17 +2
9
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 17 14 4 5 5 15 15 0
10
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 17 14 4 5 5 9 12 -3
11
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 15 14 4 3 7 13 21 -8
12
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 13 13 3 4 6 18 22 -4
13
 ArsenalArsenal 13 14 3 4 7 10 15 -5
14
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 13 13 3 4 6 9 20 -11
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 24 14 6 6 2 22 16 +6
2
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 22 14 5 7 2 14 9 +5
3
 BelgranoBelgrano 21 14 5 6 3 20 18 +2
4
 PlatensePlatense 20 14 5 5 4 13 16 -3
5
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 19 14 5 4 5 11 14 -3
6
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 18 14 5 3 6 14 10 +4
7
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 18 14 5 3 6 17 16 +1
8
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 18 14 3 9 2 11 11 0
9
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 17 14 4 5 5 11 13 -2
10
 SarmientoSarmiento 16 14 3 7 4 8 8 0
11
 UniónUnión 16 14 3 7 4 10 13 -3
12
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 14 14 3 5 6 12 16 -4
13
 TigreTigre 13 14 3 4 7 8 13 -5
14
 LanúsLanús 12 14 2 6 6 9 14 -5

