Termina la LPF – Partidos, horarios, árbitros y tablas al domingo 30 de Julio

30 julio, 2023 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA, destacados 0

Fecha 27

Viernes 28 de julio

Unión 2 Defensa y Justicia 0 – Árbitro: Ariel Penel

Argentinos 2 Estudiantes 3 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Newell’s 1 Talleres 1 – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 0 – Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

River 2 Racing 1 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Sábado 29

Central Córdoba 0 Atlético Tucumán 2 – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Sarmiento 0 Banfield 0 Árbitro: Silvio Trucco – Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli

Independiente 0 Boca 2 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Tigre 2 San Lorenzo 0 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

HOY Domingo 30

15.00 Arsenal – Colón (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel Vázquez
Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Núñez
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Javier Uziga

15.00 Lanús – Barracas Central (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra
Cuarto árbitro: Juan Robledo
VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky

17.30 Huracán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Árbitro asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Cuarto árbitro: Ramiro López
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
AVAR: Diego Romero

17.30 Gimnasia – Platense (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Diego Verlotta

20.00 Godoy Cruz – Instituto (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisela Bosso
Cuarto árbitro: Yamil Possi
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Luis Lobo Medina

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate

River Plate

 61 27 19 4 4 50 20
2 Talleres

Talleres

 50 27 14 8 5 42 23
3 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 46 27 12 10 5 23 13
4 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 45 27 12 9 6 35 24
5 Defensa y Justicia

Defensa

 44 27 12 8 7 36 23
6 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 44 27 13 5 9 33 24
7 Lanús

Lanús

 42 26 11 9 6 36 27
8 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 42 27 10 12 5 36 29
9 Argentinos Juniors

Argentinos

 40 27 11 7 9 31 22
10 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 38 26 10 8 8 33 30
11 Atlético Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 37 27 9 10 8 25 27
12 Racing Club

Racing Club

 36 27 9 9 9 36 35
13 Belgrano

Belgrano

 36 27 10 6 11 20 26
14 Newell`s

Newell`s

 35 27 8 11 8 24 24
15 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 35 26 8 11 7 25 28
16 Tigre

Tigre

 34 27 9 7 11 27 29
17 Platense

Platense

 33 26 9 6 11 25 28
18 Instituto

Instituto

 32 26 8 8 10 22 31
19 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 30 27 7 9 11 23 26
20 Unión

Unión

 30 27 6 12 9 19 25
21 Banfield

Banfield

 30 27 7 9 11 21 32
22 Central Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 29 27 7 8 12 20 30
23 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 29 26 7 8 11 23 37
24 Independiente

Independiente

 28 27 6 10 11 23 32
25 Vélez

Vélez

 27 26 5 12 9 24 26
26 Colón

Colón

 25 26 4 13 9 20 31
27 Huracán

Huracán

 22 26 5 7 14 17 29
28 Arsenal

Arsenal

 19 26 5 4 17 16 34

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate

River Plate

 106 212 2.000
2 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors

 106 186 1.755
3 Racing Club

Racing Club

 106 169 1.594
4 Defensa

Defensa

 106 168 1.585
5 Estudiantes

Estudiantes

 106 167 1.575
6 Talleres

Talleres

 106 162 1.528
7 Argentinos

Argentinos

 106 158 1.491
8 San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo

 106 152 1.434
9 Tigre

Tigre

 68 97 1.426
10 Gimnasia

Gimnasia

 105 145 1.381
11 Vélez

Vélez

 105 143 1.362
12 Belgrano

Belgrano

 27 36 1.333
13 Huracán

Huracán

 105 138 1.314
14 Barracas Central

Barracas Central

 67 88 1.313
15 Rosario Central

Rosario Central

 106 138 1.302
16 Independiente

Independiente

 106 137 1.292
17 Newell`s

Newell`s

 106 137 1.292
18 Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz

 105 135 1.286
19 Colón

Colón

 105 134 1.276
20 Lanús

Lanús

 105 134 1.276
21 Atl. Tucumán

Atl. Tucumán

 106 134 1.264
22 Unión

Unión

 106 132 1.245
23 Instituto

Instituto

 26 32 1.231
24 Banfield

Banfield

 106 126 1.189
25 Platense

Platense

 105 120 1.143
26 C.Córdoba (SE)

C.Córdoba (SE)

 106 121 1.142
27 Sarmiento

Sarmiento

 106 119 1.123
28 Arsenal

Arsenal

 105 99 0.943

Comentarios

Deja un comentario