Termina la LPF – Partidos, horarios, árbitros y tablas al domingo 30 de Julio

Fecha 27
Viernes 28 de julio
Unión 2 Defensa y Justicia 0 – Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Argentinos 2 Estudiantes 3 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Newell’s 1 Talleres 1 – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 0 – Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
River 2 Racing 1 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Sábado 29
Central Córdoba 0 Atlético Tucumán 2 – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Sarmiento 0 Banfield 0 Árbitro: Silvio Trucco – Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Independiente 0 Boca 2 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Tigre 2 San Lorenzo 0 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
HOY Domingo 30
15.00 Arsenal – Colón (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel Vázquez
Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Núñez
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Javier Uziga
15.00 Lanús – Barracas Central (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra
Cuarto árbitro: Juan Robledo
VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo
AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky
17.30 Huracán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Árbitro asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Cuarto árbitro: Ramiro López
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
AVAR: Diego Romero
17.30 Gimnasia – Platense (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
Árbitro asistente 2: Gerardo Lencina
Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Giménez
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
20.00 Godoy Cruz – Instituto (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisela Bosso
Cuarto árbitro: Yamil Possi
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Luis Lobo Medina
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|
River Plate
|61
|27
|19
|4
|4
|50
|20
|2
|
Talleres
|50
|27
|14
|8
|5
|42
|23
|3
|
San Lorenzo
|46
|27
|12
|10
|5
|23
|13
|4
|
Estudiantes
|45
|27
|12
|9
|6
|35
|24
|5
|
Defensa
|44
|27
|12
|8
|7
|36
|23
|6
|
Boca Juniors
|44
|27
|13
|5
|9
|33
|24
|7
|
Lanús
|42
|26
|11
|9
|6
|36
|27
|8
|
Rosario Central
|42
|27
|10
|12
|5
|36
|29
|9
|
Argentinos
|40
|27
|11
|7
|9
|31
|22
|10
|
Godoy Cruz
|38
|26
|10
|8
|8
|33
|30
|11
|
Atl. Tucumán
|37
|27
|9
|10
|8
|25
|27
|12
|
Racing Club
|36
|27
|9
|9
|9
|36
|35
|13
|
Belgrano
|36
|27
|10
|6
|11
|20
|26
|14
|
Newell`s
|35
|27
|8
|11
|8
|24
|24
|15
|
Barracas Central
|35
|26
|8
|11
|7
|25
|28
|16
|
Tigre
|34
|27
|9
|7
|11
|27
|29
|17
|
Platense
|33
|26
|9
|6
|11
|25
|28
|18
|
Instituto
|32
|26
|8
|8
|10
|22
|31
|19
|
Sarmiento
|30
|27
|7
|9
|11
|23
|26
|20
|
Unión
|30
|27
|6
|12
|9
|19
|25
|21
|
Banfield
|30
|27
|7
|9
|11
|21
|32
|22
|
C.Córdoba (SE)
|29
|27
|7
|8
|12
|20
|30
|23
|
Gimnasia
|29
|26
|7
|8
|11
|23
|37
|24
|
Independiente
|28
|27
|6
|10
|11
|23
|32
|25
|
Vélez
|27
|26
|5
|12
|9
|24
|26
|26
|
Colón
|25
|26
|4
|13
|9
|20
|31
|27
|
Huracán
|22
|26
|5
|7
|14
|17
|29
|28
|
Arsenal
|19
|26
|5
|4
|17
|16
|34
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|
River Plate
|106
|212
|2.000
|2
|
Boca Juniors
|106
|186
|1.755
|3
|
Racing Club
|106
|169
|1.594
|4
|
Defensa
|106
|168
|1.585
|5
|
Estudiantes
|106
|167
|1.575
|6
|
Talleres
|106
|162
|1.528
|7
|
Argentinos
|106
|158
|1.491
|8
|
San Lorenzo
|106
|152
|1.434
|9
|
Tigre
|68
|97
|1.426
|10
|
Gimnasia
|105
|145
|1.381
|11
|
Vélez
|105
|143
|1.362
|12
|
Belgrano
|27
|36
|1.333
|13
|
Huracán
|105
|138
|1.314
|14
|
Barracas Central
|67
|88
|1.313
|15
|
Rosario Central
|106
|138
|1.302
|16
|
Independiente
|106
|137
|1.292
|17
|
Newell`s
|106
|137
|1.292
|18
|
Godoy Cruz
|105
|135
|1.286
|19
|
Colón
|105
|134
|1.276
|20
|
Lanús
|105
|134
|1.276
|21
|
Atl. Tucumán
|106
|134
|1.264
|22
|
Unión
|106
|132
|1.245
|23
|
Instituto
|26
|32
|1.231
|24
|
Banfield
|106
|126
|1.189
|25
|
Platense
|105
|120
|1.143
|26
|
C.Córdoba (SE)
|106
|121
|1.142
|27
|
Sarmiento
|106
|119
|1.123
|28
|
Arsenal
|105
|99
|0.943
Comentarios