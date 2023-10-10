Termina la 8va fecha de la Copa Argentina – Partido, árbitro y tablas hasta este martes 10/10

Viernes 6 de octubre

Rosario Central 1 Huracán 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Sábado 7 de octubre

San Lorenzo 0 Newell’s 3 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Estudiantes 0 Godoy Cruz 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Lanús 0 Defensa y Justicia 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Argentinos 0 Independiente 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Central Córdoba 1 Tigre 0v(Zona B) – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Domingo 8 de octubre

Instituto 1 Gimnasia 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Unión 1 Sarmiento 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

River 1 Talleres 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Racing 1 Platense 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Lunes 9 de octubre

Barracas Central 2 Colón 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Arsenal 0 Banfield 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Vélez 3 Atlético Tucumán 1 (Zona A) –Árbitro: Facundo Tello

HOY Martes 10 de octubre

20.00 Belgrano – Boca (Zona B) -TNT Sports-

Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani

Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano

Cuarto árbitro: Gabriel Araujo

VAR: Facundo Tello

AVAR: Emanuel Ejarque

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 River PlateRiver Plate 16 8 5 1 2 15 8 +7
2
 IndependienteIndependiente 15 8 4 3 1 8 4 +4
3
 HuracánHuracán 13 8 4 1 3 11 6 +5
4
 ColónColón 13 8 4 1 3 11 9 +2
5
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 13 8 4 1 3 10 9 +1
6
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 12 8 3 3 2 12 11 +1
7
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 11 8 3 2 3 10 7 +3
8
 InstitutoInstituto 11 8 2 5 1 6 4 +2
9
 BanfieldBanfield 11 8 3 2 3 6 5 +1
10
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 11 8 3 2 3 7 8 -1
11
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 10 8 2 4 2 5 6 -1
12
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 10 8 3 1 4 7 14 -7
13
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 8 8 2 2 4 6 12 -6
14
 ArsenalArsenal 7 8 2 1 5 7 11 -4
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 13 8 4 1 3 7 9 -2
2
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 12 8 3 3 2 9 6 +3
3
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 12 8 2 6 0 8 6 +2
4
 Racing ClubRacing Club 12 8 3 3 2 10 10 0
5
 BelgranoBelgrano 11 7 2 5 0 8 4 +4
6
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 11 8 3 2 3 9 6 +3
7
 UniónUnión 11 8 2 5 1 7 5 +2
8
 PlatensePlatense 11 8 3 2 3 8 11 -3
9
 SarmientoSarmiento 10 8 2 4 2 5 4 +1
10
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 9 8 1 6 1 6 8 -2
11
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 7 2 1 4 7 7 0
12
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 6 8 1 3 4 4 8 -4
13
 TigreTigre 6 8 1 3 4 2 7 -5
14
 LanúsLanús 3 8 0 3 5 4 10 -6

