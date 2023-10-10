Termina la 8va fecha de la Copa Argentina – Partido, árbitro y tablas hasta este martes 10/10

Viernes 6 de octubre
Rosario Central 1 Huracán 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Sábado 7 de octubre
San Lorenzo 0 Newell’s 3 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Domingo 8 de octubre
Instituto 1 Gimnasia 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Unión 1 Sarmiento 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
River 1 Talleres 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Racing 1 Platense 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Lunes 9 de octubre
Barracas Central 2 Colón 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Arsenal 0 Banfield 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Vélez 3 Atlético Tucumán 1 (Zona A) –Árbitro: Facundo Tello
HOY Martes 10 de octubre
20.00 Belgrano – Boca (Zona B) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
Cuarto árbitro: Gabriel Araujo
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Emanuel Ejarque
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|River Plate
|16
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|8
|+7
|
2
|Independiente
|15
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|
3
|Huracán
|13
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|6
|+5
|
4
|Colón
|13
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|9
|+2
|
5
|Vélez Sarsfield
|13
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|9
|+1
|
6
|Argentinos Juniors
|12
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|11
|+1
|
7
|Talleres de Córdoba
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|7
|+3
|
8
|Instituto
|11
|8
|2
|5
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|
9
|Banfield
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|6
|5
|+1
|
10
|Rosario Central
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|
11
|Atlético Tucumán
|10
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|
12
|Barracas Central
|10
|8
|3
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|
13
|Gimnasia La Plata
|8
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|
14
|Arsenal
|7
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Central Córdoba SdE
|13
|8
|4
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|
2
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|6
|+3
|
3
|Godoy Cruz
|12
|8
|2
|6
|0
|8
|6
|+2
|
4
|Racing Club
|12
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|10
|0
|
5
|Belgrano
|11
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|
6
|Newell’s Old Boys
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|6
|+3
|
7
|Unión
|11
|8
|2
|5
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|
8
|Platense
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|
9
|Sarmiento
|10
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5
|4
|+1
|
10
|San Lorenzo
|9
|8
|1
|6
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|
11
|Boca Juniors
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|0
|
12
|Estudiantes
|6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|
13
|Tigre
|6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|
14
|Lanús
|3
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4
|10
|-6
