Se sigue jugando la 24ta fecha de Liga Profesional de Fútbol / Resultados y partidos al miércoles 27-11

Sábado 23 de noviembre
Tigre 0 Instituto 0 Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Huracán 0 Boca 0 Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Domingo 24 de noviembre
Deportivo Riestra 1 Banfield 1 Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Gimnasia 1 Atlético Tucumán 0 Árbitro: Juan Pafunditta
Godoy Cruz 0 Vélez 0 Árbitro: Sebastian Zunino
Lanús 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Lunes 25 de noviembre
Central Córdoba 0 Rosario Central 1 – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Argentinos 0 Barracas Central 1 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Belgrano 0 Independiente Mza 2 – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
Martes 26 de noviembre
Newell’s 2 Independiente 1 Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Sarmiento 1 Platense 0 Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
Unión 2 Talleres 3 Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Miércoles 4 de diciembre
19.00 Racing – Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)
21.00 River – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)
Liga Profesional Argentina
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Vélez Sarsfield
|45
|24
|12
|9
|3
|35
|15
|+20
|
2
|Huracán
|43
|24
|11
|10
|3
|27
|15
|+12
|
3
|Talleres de Córdoba
|42
|24
|11
|9
|4
|31
|24
|+7
|
4
|Racing Club
|40
|23
|12
|4
|7
|34
|22
|+12
|
5
|River Plate
|36
|23
|9
|9
|5
|31
|18
|+13
|
6
|Unión
|36
|24
|10
|6
|8
|26
|25
|+1
|
7
|Atlético Tucumán
|36
|24
|10
|6
|8
|25
|25
|0
|
8
|Boca Juniors
|35
|24
|9
|8
|7
|28
|23
|+5
|
9
|Independiente
|33
|24
|7
|12
|5
|21
|16
|+5
|
10
|Instituto
|33
|24
|9
|6
|9
|29
|25
|+4
|
11
|Platense
|33
|24
|8
|9
|7
|18
|17
|+1
|
12
|Deportivo Riestra
|33
|24
|8
|9
|7
|25
|25
|0
|
13
|Gimnasia La Plata
|32
|24
|8
|8
|8
|21
|20
|+1
|
14
|Estudiantes
|31
|23
|7
|10
|6
|26
|24
|+2
|
15
|Belgrano
|31
|24
|7
|10
|7
|28
|28
|0
|
16
|Independiente Rivadavia
|31
|24
|8
|7
|9
|19
|24
|-5
|
17
|Tigre
|30
|24
|7
|9
|8
|26
|28
|-2
|
18
|Rosario Central
|29
|24
|7
|8
|9
|25
|23
|+2
|
19
|Godoy Cruz
|29
|24
|6
|11
|7
|23
|25
|-2
|
20
|Lanús
|29
|24
|6
|11
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|
21
|San Lorenzo
|28
|23
|7
|7
|9
|19
|21
|-2
|
22
|Central Córdoba SdE
|28
|24
|7
|7
|10
|26
|31
|-5
|
23
|Defensa y Justicia
|27
|24
|6
|9
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|
24
|Argentinos Juniors
|26
|24
|7
|5
|12
|18
|24
|-6
|
25
|Sarmiento
|24
|24
|5
|9
|10
|16
|25
|-9
|
26
|Newell’s Old Boys
|24
|24
|6
|6
|12
|19
|33
|-14
|
27
|Banfield
|23
|24
|5
|8
|11
|21
|30
|-9
|
28
|Barracas Central
|20
|24
|4
|8
|12
|12
|30
|-18
N. de la R; fuentes AFA y Olé.
Comentarios