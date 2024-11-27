Se sigue jugando la 24ta fecha de Liga Profesional de Fútbol / Resultados y partidos al miércoles 27-11

27 noviembre, 2024 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0
La Liga Profesional de Fútbol de la AFA y la fecha 24 del Torneo Betano 2024. Fecha 24

Sábado 23 de noviembre
Tigre 0 Instituto 0 Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Huracán 0 Boca 0 Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Domingo 24 de noviembre
Deportivo Riestra 1 Banfield 1 Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Gimnasia 1 Atlético Tucumán 0 Árbitro: Juan Pafunditta

Godoy Cruz 0 Vélez 0 Árbitro: Sebastian Zunino

Lanús 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Lunes 25 de noviembre
Central Córdoba 0 Rosario Central 1 – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Argentinos 0 Barracas Central 1 – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Belgrano 0 Independiente Mza 2 – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Martes 26 de noviembre
Newell’s 2 Independiente 1 Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Sarmiento 1 Platense 0 Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina

Unión 2 Talleres 3 Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Miércoles 4 de diciembre

19.00 Racing – Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)

21.00 River – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

Liga Profesional Argentina

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 45 24 12 9 3 35 15 +20
2
 HuracánHuracán 43 24 11 10 3 27 15 +12
3
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 42 24 11 9 4 31 24 +7
4
 Racing ClubRacing Club 40 23 12 4 7 34 22 +12
5
 River PlateRiver Plate 36 23 9 9 5 31 18 +13
6
 UniónUnión 36 24 10 6 8 26 25 +1
7
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 36 24 10 6 8 25 25 0
8
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 35 24 9 8 7 28 23 +5
9
 IndependienteIndependiente 33 24 7 12 5 21 16 +5
10
 InstitutoInstituto 33 24 9 6 9 29 25 +4
11
 PlatensePlatense 33 24 8 9 7 18 17 +1
12
 Deportivo RiestraDeportivo Riestra 33 24 8 9 7 25 25 0
13
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 32 24 8 8 8 21 20 +1
14
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 31 23 7 10 6 26 24 +2
15
 BelgranoBelgrano 31 24 7 10 7 28 28 0
16
 Independiente RivadaviaIndependiente Rivadavia 31 24 8 7 9 19 24 -5
17
 TigreTigre 30 24 7 9 8 26 28 -2
18
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 29 24 7 8 9 25 23 +2
19
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 29 24 6 11 7 23 25 -2
20
 LanúsLanús 29 24 6 11 7 22 28 -6
21
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 28 23 7 7 9 19 21 -2
22
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 28 24 7 7 10 26 31 -5
23
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 27 24 6 9 9 24 31 -7
24
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 26 24 7 5 12 18 24 -6
25
 SarmientoSarmiento 24 24 5 9 10 16 25 -9
26
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 24 24 6 6 12 19 33 -14
27
 BanfieldBanfield 23 24 5 8 11 21 30 -9
28
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 20 24 4 8 12 12 30 -18

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol de la AFA presenta la programación de la fecha 25 del Torneo Betano 2024. Aquí, la agenda completa de tu equipo.

Fecha 25

Viernes 29 de noviembre
19.00 San Lorenzo – Belgrano (TNT Sports)
21.00 Estudiantes – River (ESPN Premium)

Sábado 30 de noviembre
19.30 Banfield – Lanús (TNT Sports)
19.30 Rosario Central – Racing (ESPN Premium)
21.45 Defensa y Justicia – Godoy Cruz (TNT Sports)
21.45 Instituto – Deportivo Riestra (ESPN Premium)

Domingo 1° de diciembre
17.00 Independiente – Central Córdoba (TNT Sports)
19.15 Vélez – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)
21.45 Boca – Gimnasia (TNT Sports)

Lunes 2 de diciembre
17.00 Barracas Central – Tigre (ESPN Premium) – Estadio Ciudad de Lanús-
19.15 Platense – Unión (ESPN Premium)
19.45 Talleres – Huracán (TNT Sports)
21.30 Independiente Rivadavia – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)
22.00 Atlético Tucumán – Newell’s (TNT Sports)

N. de la R; fuentes AFA y Olé.

Comentarios

Leave a Reply

su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.


*