Se juega la fecha 7 de la LPF – Partidos al lunes 1 de Septiembre, árbitros y tablas

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol presenta la agenda de la fecha 7 del Torneo Betano Clausura.

Fecha 7

Viernes 29 de agosto

Banfield 1 Tigre 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Newell’s 1 Barracas Central 2 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Instituto 0 Independiente 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina

Sábado 30 de agosto

San Lorenzo 0 Huracán 0 (Interzonal) (Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Central Córdoba 2 Estudiantes 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Ind. Rivadavia Mza. 2 Argentinos Juniors 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Sarmiento 0 Rosario Central (Zona B) 0 (TNT Sports) – suspendido por cuestiones climáticas –
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
Cuarto árbitro: Joaquin Gil
VAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
AVAR: Gastón Suárez

Vélez 3 Lanús 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez

Domingo 31 de agosto

Aldosivi 0 Boca 2 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Talleres 0 Deportivo Riestra 1 Zona B – Árbitro: Bryan Ferreyra

Defensa y Justicia 2 Belgrano 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Felipe Viola

River 2 San Martín SJ 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Racing 2 Unión 3 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

HOY Lunes 1 de septiembre

17.00 Gimnasia – Atlético Tucumán (Zona B) (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Andrés Barbieri
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Ripoli
Cuarto árbitro: Diego Ceballos
VAR: Fabricio Llobet
AVAR: Javier Mihura

19.15 Platense – Godoy Cruz (Zona B) (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
Cuarto árbitro: Nelson Sosa
VAR: Salomé Di Iorio
AVAR: Franco Acita

Tabla de Posiciones

Grupo A

Pos. PTS PJ G E P GF GC DG Resultados recientes
1
Barracas
 Barracas 14 7 4 2 1 11 8 3
PGGEEG
2
Central Córdoba
 Central Córdoba 13 7 3 4 0 10 4 6
EGEEGG
3
Boca Jrs.
 Boca Jrs. 12 7 3 3 1 9 3 6
EPEGGG
4
Unión
 Unión 12 7 3 3 1 10 5 5
EEPGEG
5
Defensa
 Defensa 12 7 3 3 1 8 5 3
GPGEEG
6
Estudiantes
 Estudiantes 12 7 4 0 3 8 8 0
GGGPGP
7
Huracán
 Huracán 11 7 3 2 2 5 6 -1
PGGGEE
8
Banfield
 Banfield 10 7 3 1 3 8 10 -2
GPPGPG
9
Argentinos Jrs.
 Argentinos Jrs. 8 7 2 2 3 7 6 1
PEGPGP
10
Ind. Rivadavia Mza
 Ind. Rivadavia Mza 8 7 2 2 3 8 9 -1
GEPPEG
11
Belgrano
 Belgrano 8 7 2 2 3 6 7 -1
PEGEPP
12
Tigre
 Tigre 8 7 2 2 3 6 7 -1
GEPGEP
13
Newell's
 Newell’s 6 7 1 3 3 6 8 -2
PEEEPP
14
Racing
 Racing 4 7 1 1 5 6 12 -6
GPEPPP
15
Aldosivi
 Aldosivi 3 7 0 3 4 1 8 -7
PEPEPP

Grupo B

Pos. PTS PJ G E P GF GC DG Resultados recientes
1
River
 River 15 7 4 3 0 14 4 10
GEEGEG
2
Vélez
 Vélez 14 7 4 2 1 9 3 6
EEPGGG
3
Dep. Riestra
 Dep. Riestra 13 7 4 1 2 9 5 4
PGPEGG
4
San Lorenzo
 San Lorenzo 12 7 3 3 1 5 3 2
EEGPGE
5
Central
 Central 10 6 2 4 0 4 2 2
EGEEEG
6
Lanús
 Lanús 10 7 3 1 3 6 7 -1
PGGGEP
7
At. Tucumán
 At. Tucumán 9 6 2 3 1 8 5 3
GEPEEG
8
San Martín SJ
 San Martín SJ 8 7 2 2 3 5 7 -2
GEPEGP
9
Gimnasia LP
 Gimnasia LP 7 6 2 1 3 4 5 -1
PEGGPP
10
Platense
 Platense 6 5 1 3 1 4 5 -1
PEEEG
11
Sarmiento
 Sarmiento 6 6 1 3 2 5 9 -4
EEPGEP
12
Instituto
 Instituto 6 7 1 3 3 2 10 -8
PEEPPE
13
Talleres
 Talleres 5 7 1 2 4 3 8 -5
GEPEPP
14
Independiente
 Independiente 3 6 0 3 3 4 7 -3
EPPEPE
15
Godoy Cruz
 Godoy Cruz 3 6 0 3 3 4 9 -5
EEEPPP

