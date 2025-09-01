Se juega la fecha 7 de la LPF – Partidos al lunes 1 de Septiembre, árbitros y tablas

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol presenta la agenda de la fecha 7 del Torneo Betano Clausura.
Fecha 7
Viernes 29 de agosto
Banfield 1 Tigre 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Newell’s 1 Barracas Central 2 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Instituto 0 Independiente 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
Sábado 30 de agosto
San Lorenzo 0 Huracán 0 (Interzonal) (Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Central Córdoba 2 Estudiantes 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Ind. Rivadavia Mza. 2 Argentinos Juniors 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Sarmiento 0 Rosario Central (Zona B) 0 (TNT Sports) – suspendido por cuestiones climáticas –
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
Cuarto árbitro: Joaquin Gil
VAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
AVAR: Gastón Suárez
Vélez 3 Lanús 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
Domingo 31 de agosto
Aldosivi 0 Boca 2 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Talleres 0 Deportivo Riestra 1 Zona B – Árbitro: Bryan Ferreyra
Defensa y Justicia 2 Belgrano 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Felipe Viola
River 2 San Martín SJ 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Racing 2 Unión 3 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
HOY Lunes 1 de septiembre
17.00 Gimnasia – Atlético Tucumán (Zona B) (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Andrés Barbieri
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Ripoli
Cuarto árbitro: Diego Ceballos
VAR: Fabricio Llobet
AVAR: Javier Mihura
19.15 Platense – Godoy Cruz (Zona B) (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
Cuarto árbitro: Nelson Sosa
VAR: Salomé Di Iorio
AVAR: Franco Acita
Tabla de Posiciones
Grupo A
|Pos.
|PTS
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|GF
|GC
|DG
|Resultados recientes
|1
|
|Barracas
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|8
|3
|
PGGEEG
|2
|
|Central Córdoba
|13
|7
|3
|4
|0
|10
|4
|6
|
EGEEGG
|3
|
|Boca Jrs.
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|3
|6
|
EPEGGG
|4
|
|Unión
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|
EEPGEG
|5
|
|Defensa
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|
GPGEEG
|6
|
|Estudiantes
|12
|7
|4
|0
|3
|8
|8
|0
|
GGGPGP
|7
|
|Huracán
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|
PGGGEE
|8
|
|Banfield
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|
GPPGPG
|9
|
|Argentinos Jrs.
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|6
|1
|
PEGPGP
|10
|
|Ind. Rivadavia Mza
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|
GEPPEG
|11
|
|Belgrano
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|
PEGEPP
|12
|
|Tigre
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|
GEPGEP
|13
|
|Newell’s
|6
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|
PEEEPP
|14
|
|Racing
|4
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|
GPEPPP
|15
|
|Aldosivi
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|1
|8
|-7
|
PEPEPP
Grupo B
|Pos.
|PTS
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|GF
|GC
|DG
|Resultados recientes
|1
|
|River
|15
|7
|4
|3
|0
|14
|4
|10
|
GEEGEG
|2
|
|Vélez
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|3
|6
|
EEPGGG
|3
|
|Dep. Riestra
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|
PGPEGG
|4
|
|San Lorenzo
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|3
|2
|
EEGPGE
|5
|
|Central
|10
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|
EGEEEG
|6
|
|Lanús
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|
PGGGEP
|7
|
|At. Tucumán
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|
GEPEEG
|8
|
|San Martín SJ
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|
GEPEGP
|9
|
|Gimnasia LP
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|-1
|
PEGGPP
|10
|
|Platense
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|
PEEEG
|11
|
|Sarmiento
|6
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|
EEPGEP
|12
|
|Instituto
|6
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|
PEEPPE
|13
|
|Talleres
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|
GEPEPP
|14
|
|Independiente
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|
EPPEPE
|15
|
|Godoy Cruz
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|
EEEPPP
