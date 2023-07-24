Se juega la fecha 25ta de la LPF – Resultados, horarios, tablas y partidos de este lunes 24 de Julio

Los árbitros de la fecha 25 de la Liga Profesional 2023

Sábado 22 de julio

San Lorenzo o Argentinos Juniors 2 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.

Estudiantes 4 Belgrano 0 – Árbitro: Ariel Penel.

Platense 0 Huracán 1 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.

Domingo 23 de julio

Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.

Defensa y Justicia 3 Sarmiento 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo.

Rosario Central 3 River Plate 3 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.

HOY Lunes 24 de julio

16.30 Vélez vs. Unión (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Núñez.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Juan Pafundi.
  • VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo.
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez.

16.30 Talleres vs. Gimnasia La Plata (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Facundo Tello.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca.
  • VAR: Germán Delfino.
  • AVAR: Diego Bonfa.

19.00 Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Dario Herrera.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli.
  • Cuarto árbitro: José Carreras.
  • VAR: Lucas Novelli.
  • AVAR: Gabriel Chade.

19.30 Racing vs. Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin.
  • VAR: Hector Paletta.
  • AVAR: Diego Ceballos.

21.30 Boca Juniors vs. Newell’s (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Fernando Echenique.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Carlos Córdoba.
  • VAR: Ariel Penel.
  • AVAR: Diego Verlotta.

Martes 25 de julio

15.30 Barracas Central vs. Arsenal (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
  • VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez.
  • AVAR: José Savorani.

18.00 Colón vs. Tigre (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas.
  • VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
  • AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky.

20.30 Instituto vs. Lanús (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Franco Morón.
  • VAR: Fernando Echenique.
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta.

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate River Plate 58 26 18 4 4 48 19
2 Talleres Talleres 48 25 14 6 5 39 20
3 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 46 26 12 10 4 23 11
4 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 44 26 12 8 6 36 21
5 Lanús Lanús 42 25 11 9 5 35 25
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 42 26 11 9 6 32 22
7 Rosario Central Rosario Central 41 26 10 11 5 36 29
8 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 40 26 11 7 8 29 19
9 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 38 25 11 5 9 29 23
10 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 38 25 10 8 7 33 28
11 Belgrano Belgrano 35 26 10 5 11 20 26
12 Newell`s Newell`s 34 25 8 10 7 22 21
13 Barracas Central Barracas Central 34 25 8 10 7 25 28
14 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 34 26 8 10 8 23 27
15 Racing Club Racing Club 33 25 8 9 8 32 32
16 Platense Platense 33 26 9 6 11 25 28
17 Sarmiento Sarmiento 29 26 7 8 11 23 26
18 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 29 25 7 8 10 19 25
19 Instituto Instituto 29 25 7 8 10 20 30
20 Tigre Tigre 28 25 7 7 11 22 28
21 Independiente Independiente 28 26 6 10 10 23 30
22 Gimnasia Gimnasia 28 25 7 7 11 21 35
23 Vélez Vélez 26 25 5 11 9 24 26
24 Unión Unión 26 25 5 11 9 17 25
25 Banfield Banfield 26 25 6 8 11 19 32
26 Colón Colón 25 25 4 13 8 19 28
27 Huracán Huracán 22 26 5 7 14 17 29
28 Arsenal Arsenal 18 25 5 3 17 16 34

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 105 209 1.990
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 104 180 1.731
3 Defensa Defensa 105 168 1.600
4 Racing Club Racing Club 104 166 1.596
5 Estudiantes Estudiantes 105 164 1.562
6 Talleres Talleres 104 160 1.538
7 Argentinos Argentinos 105 158 1.505
8 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 105 152 1.448
9 Gimnasia Gimnasia 104 144 1.385
10 Tigre Tigre 66 91 1.379
11 Vélez Vélez 104 142 1.365
12 Belgrano Belgrano 26 35 1.346
13 Barracas Central Barracas Central 66 87 1.318
14 Huracán Huracán 105 138 1.314
15 Newell`s Newell`s 104 136 1.308
16 Independiente Independiente 105 137 1.305
17 Rosario Central Rosario Central 105 137 1.305
18 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 104 135 1.298
19 Colón Colón 104 134 1.288
20 Lanús Lanús 104 134 1.288
21 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 105 131 1.248
22 Unión Unión 104 128 1.231
23 Banfield Banfield 104 122 1.173
24 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 104 121 1.163
25 Instituto Instituto 25 29 1.160
26 Platense Platense 105 120 1.143
27 Sarmiento Sarmiento 105 118 1.124
28 Arsenal Arsenal 104 98 0.942

