Se juega la fecha 25ta de la LPF – Resultados, horarios, tablas y partidos de este lunes 24 de Julio

Los árbitros de la fecha 25 de la Liga Profesional 2023
Sábado 22 de julio
San Lorenzo o Argentinos Juniors 2 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.
Estudiantes 4 Belgrano 0 – Árbitro: Ariel Penel.
Platense 0 Huracán 1 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.
Domingo 23 de julio
Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.
Defensa y Justicia 3 Sarmiento 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo.
Rosario Central 3 River Plate 3 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.
HOY Lunes 24 de julio
16.30 Vélez vs. Unión (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Iván Núñez.
- Cuarto árbitro: Juan Pafundi.
- VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo.
- AVAR: Gastón Suárez.
16.30 Talleres vs. Gimnasia La Plata (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Facundo Tello.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano.
- Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca.
- VAR: Germán Delfino.
- AVAR: Diego Bonfa.
19.00 Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Dario Herrera.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli.
- Cuarto árbitro: José Carreras.
- VAR: Lucas Novelli.
- AVAR: Gabriel Chade.
19.30 Racing vs. Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra.
- Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin.
- VAR: Hector Paletta.
- AVAR: Diego Ceballos.
21.30 Boca Juniors vs. Newell’s (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Fernando Echenique.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández.
- Cuarto árbitro: Carlos Córdoba.
- VAR: Ariel Penel.
- AVAR: Diego Verlotta.
Martes 25 de julio
15.30 Barracas Central vs. Arsenal (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo.
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
- VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez.
- AVAR: José Savorani.
18.00 Colón vs. Tigre (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
- Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri.
- Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas.
- VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
- AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky.
20.30 Instituto vs. Lanús (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza.
- Cuarto árbitro: Franco Morón.
- VAR: Fernando Echenique.
- AVAR: Lucas Germanotta.
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|River Plate
|58
|26
|18
|4
|4
|48
|19
|2
|Talleres
|48
|25
|14
|6
|5
|39
|20
|3
|San Lorenzo
|46
|26
|12
|10
|4
|23
|11
|4
|Defensa
|44
|26
|12
|8
|6
|36
|21
|5
|Lanús
|42
|25
|11
|9
|5
|35
|25
|6
|Estudiantes
|42
|26
|11
|9
|6
|32
|22
|7
|Rosario Central
|41
|26
|10
|11
|5
|36
|29
|8
|Argentinos
|40
|26
|11
|7
|8
|29
|19
|9
|Boca Juniors
|38
|25
|11
|5
|9
|29
|23
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|38
|25
|10
|8
|7
|33
|28
|11
|Belgrano
|35
|26
|10
|5
|11
|20
|26
|12
|Newell`s
|34
|25
|8
|10
|7
|22
|21
|13
|Barracas Central
|34
|25
|8
|10
|7
|25
|28
|14
|Atl. Tucumán
|34
|26
|8
|10
|8
|23
|27
|15
|Racing Club
|33
|25
|8
|9
|8
|32
|32
|16
|Platense
|33
|26
|9
|6
|11
|25
|28
|17
|Sarmiento
|29
|26
|7
|8
|11
|23
|26
|18
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|29
|25
|7
|8
|10
|19
|25
|19
|Instituto
|29
|25
|7
|8
|10
|20
|30
|20
|Tigre
|28
|25
|7
|7
|11
|22
|28
|21
|Independiente
|28
|26
|6
|10
|10
|23
|30
|22
|Gimnasia
|28
|25
|7
|7
|11
|21
|35
|23
|Vélez
|26
|25
|5
|11
|9
|24
|26
|24
|Unión
|26
|25
|5
|11
|9
|17
|25
|25
|Banfield
|26
|25
|6
|8
|11
|19
|32
|26
|Colón
|25
|25
|4
|13
|8
|19
|28
|27
|Huracán
|22
|26
|5
|7
|14
|17
|29
|28
|Arsenal
|18
|25
|5
|3
|17
|16
|34
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|105
|209
|1.990
|2
|Boca Juniors
|104
|180
|1.731
|3
|Defensa
|105
|168
|1.600
|4
|Racing Club
|104
|166
|1.596
|5
|Estudiantes
|105
|164
|1.562
|6
|Talleres
|104
|160
|1.538
|7
|Argentinos
|105
|158
|1.505
|8
|San Lorenzo
|105
|152
|1.448
|9
|Gimnasia
|104
|144
|1.385
|10
|Tigre
|66
|91
|1.379
|11
|Vélez
|104
|142
|1.365
|12
|Belgrano
|26
|35
|1.346
|13
|Barracas Central
|66
|87
|1.318
|14
|Huracán
|105
|138
|1.314
|15
|Newell`s
|104
|136
|1.308
|16
|Independiente
|105
|137
|1.305
|17
|Rosario Central
|105
|137
|1.305
|18
|Godoy Cruz
|104
|135
|1.298
|19
|Colón
|104
|134
|1.288
|20
|Lanús
|104
|134
|1.288
|21
|Atl. Tucumán
|105
|131
|1.248
|22
|Unión
|104
|128
|1.231
|23
|Banfield
|104
|122
|1.173
|24
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|104
|121
|1.163
|25
|Instituto
|25
|29
|1.160
|26
|Platense
|105
|120
|1.143
|27
|Sarmiento
|105
|118
|1.124
|28
|Arsenal
|104
|98
|0.942
