Se juega la fecha 23 de la LPF – Tablas, partidos, horarios y árbitros para este viernes 7 de Julio

Lanús 0 Vélez Sarsfield 1 / Andrés Gariano
Miércoles 5 de julio
Godoy Cruz 2 Platense 1 – Darío Herrera
Tigre 1 Banfield 2 – Fernando Espinoza
Rosario Central 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 0 – Facundo Tello
Racing 1 San Lorenzo 1 – Hernán Mastrángelo
River 2 Colón 0 – Nicolás Ramírez
Jueves 6 de Julio
Arsenal 1 Defensa y Justicia 2 – Nazareno Arasa
Unión 0 Boca 0 – Andrés Merlos
Argentinos Juniors 0 Instituto 0 – Ariel Penel
Sarmiento 0 Talleres 1 – Sebastián Martínez
Belgrano 0 Barracas Central 1 – Pablo Dóvalo
Huracán 0 Atlético Tucumán 1 – Jorge Baliño
HOY Viernes 7 de julio
- 19.00 | Gimnasia de La Plata vs. Independiente | TNT Sports | Leandro Rey Hilfer
- 21.30 | Central Córdoba vs. Newell’s | ESPN Premium | Silvio Trucco
TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|River Plate
|53
|23
|17
|2
|4
|42
|15
|2
|Talleres
|44
|23
|13
|5
|5
|38
|20
|3
|San Lorenzo
|42
|23
|11
|9
|3
|22
|9
|4
|Lanús
|40
|23
|11
|7
|5
|31
|21
|5
|Defensa
|39
|23
|11
|6
|6
|29
|17
|6
|Estudiantes
|38
|23
|10
|8
|5
|27
|19
|7
|Rosario Central
|36
|23
|9
|9
|5
|30
|25
|8
|Godoy Cruz
|36
|23
|10
|6
|7
|30
|25
|9
|Belgrano
|34
|23
|10
|4
|9
|20
|21
|10
|Argentinos
|33
|23
|9
|6
|8
|26
|19
|11
|Boca Juniors
|32
|23
|9
|5
|9
|25
|22
|12
|Racing Club
|31
|23
|8
|7
|8
|31
|31
|13
|Newell`s
|30
|22
|7
|9
|6
|20
|19
|14
|Barracas Central
|30
|23
|7
|9
|7
|24
|28
|15
|Platense
|29
|23
|8
|5
|10
|24
|27
|16
|Sarmiento
|28
|23
|7
|7
|9
|22
|21
|17
|Atl. Tucumán
|27
|23
|6
|9
|8
|20
|27
|18
|Gimnasia
|27
|22
|7
|6
|9
|19
|29
|19
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|26
|22
|6
|8
|8
|17
|22
|20
|Instituto
|26
|23
|6
|8
|9
|18
|29
|21
|Tigre
|25
|23
|6
|7
|10
|21
|27
|22
|Vélez
|24
|23
|5
|9
|9
|22
|24
|23
|Independiente
|24
|22
|5
|9
|8
|21
|26
|24
|Colón
|24
|23
|4
|12
|7
|19
|27
|25
|Unión
|24
|23
|5
|9
|9
|17
|25
|26
|Banfield
|24
|23
|6
|6
|11
|17
|30
|27
|Huracán
|19
|23
|4
|7
|12
|16
|27
|28
|Arsenal
|17
|23
|5
|2
|16
|16
|32
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|102
|204
|2.000
|2
|Boca Juniors
|102
|174
|1.706
|3
|Racing Club
|102
|164
|1.608
|4
|Defensa
|102
|163
|1.598
|5
|Estudiantes
|102
|160
|1.569
|6
|Talleres
|102
|156
|1.529
|7
|Argentinos
|102
|151
|1.480
|8
|Belgrano
|23
|34
|1.478
|9
|San Lorenzo
|102
|148
|1.451
|10
|Gimnasia
|101
|143
|1.416
|11
|Tigre
|64
|88
|1.375
|12
|Vélez
|102
|140
|1.373
|13
|Huracán
|102
|135
|1.324
|14
|Independiente
|101
|133
|1.317
|15
|Newell`s
|101
|132
|1.307
|16
|Colón
|102
|133
|1.304
|17
|Godoy Cruz
|102
|133
|1.304
|18
|Barracas Central
|64
|83
|1.297
|19
|Lanús
|102
|132
|1.294
|20
|Rosario Central
|102
|132
|1.294
|21
|Unión
|102
|126
|1.235
|22
|Atl. Tucumán
|102
|124
|1.216
|23
|Banfield
|102
|120
|1.176
|24
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|101
|118
|1.168
|25
|Sarmiento
|102
|117
|1.147
|26
|Platense
|102
|116
|1.137
|27
|Instituto
|23
|26
|1.130
|28
|Arsenal
|102
|97
|0.951
