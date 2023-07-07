Se juega la fecha 23 de la LPF – Tablas, partidos, horarios y árbitros para este viernes 7 de Julio

7 julio, 2023

Lanús 0 Vélez Sarsfield 1 / Andrés Gariano

Miércoles 5 de julio

Godoy Cruz 2 Platense 1 – Darío Herrera

Tigre 1 Banfield 2 – Fernando Espinoza

Rosario Central 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 0 – Facundo Tello

Racing 1 San Lorenzo 1 – Hernán Mastrángelo

River 2 Colón 0 – Nicolás Ramírez

Jueves 6 de Julio

Arsenal 1 Defensa y Justicia 2 – Nazareno Arasa

Unión 0 Boca 0 – Andrés Merlos

Argentinos Juniors 0 Instituto 0 – Ariel Penel

Sarmiento 0 Talleres 1 – Sebastián Martínez

Belgrano 0 Barracas Central 1 – Pablo Dóvalo

Huracán 0 Atlético Tucumán 1 – Jorge Baliño

HOY Viernes 7 de julio

  • 19.00 | Gimnasia de La Plata vs. Independiente | TNT Sports | Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • 21.30 | Central Córdoba vs. Newell’s | ESPN Premium | Silvio Trucco

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate River Plate 53 23 17 2 4 42 15
2 Talleres Talleres 44 23 13 5 5 38 20
3 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 42 23 11 9 3 22 9
4 Lanús Lanús 40 23 11 7 5 31 21
5 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 39 23 11 6 6 29 17
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 38 23 10 8 5 27 19
7 Rosario Central Rosario Central 36 23 9 9 5 30 25
8 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 36 23 10 6 7 30 25
9 Belgrano Belgrano 34 23 10 4 9 20 21
10 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 33 23 9 6 8 26 19
11 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 32 23 9 5 9 25 22
12 Racing Club Racing Club 31 23 8 7 8 31 31
13 Newell`s Newell`s 30 22 7 9 6 20 19
14 Barracas Central Barracas Central 30 23 7 9 7 24 28
15 Platense Platense 29 23 8 5 10 24 27
16 Sarmiento Sarmiento 28 23 7 7 9 22 21
17 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 27 23 6 9 8 20 27
18 Gimnasia Gimnasia 27 22 7 6 9 19 29
19 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 26 22 6 8 8 17 22
20 Instituto Instituto 26 23 6 8 9 18 29
21 Tigre Tigre 25 23 6 7 10 21 27
22 Vélez Vélez 24 23 5 9 9 22 24
23 Independiente Independiente 24 22 5 9 8 21 26
24 Colón Colón 24 23 4 12 7 19 27
25 Unión Unión 24 23 5 9 9 17 25
26 Banfield Banfield 24 23 6 6 11 17 30
27 Huracán Huracán 19 23 4 7 12 16 27
28 Arsenal Arsenal 17 23 5 2 16 16 32

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 102 204 2.000
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 102 174 1.706
3 Racing Club Racing Club 102 164 1.608
4 Defensa Defensa 102 163 1.598
5 Estudiantes Estudiantes 102 160 1.569
6 Talleres Talleres 102 156 1.529
7 Argentinos Argentinos 102 151 1.480
8 Belgrano Belgrano 23 34 1.478
9 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 102 148 1.451
10 Gimnasia Gimnasia 101 143 1.416
11 Tigre Tigre 64 88 1.375
12 Vélez Vélez 102 140 1.373
13 Huracán Huracán 102 135 1.324
14 Independiente Independiente 101 133 1.317
15 Newell`s Newell`s 101 132 1.307
16 Colón Colón 102 133 1.304
17 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 102 133 1.304
18 Barracas Central Barracas Central 64 83 1.297
19 Lanús Lanús 102 132 1.294
20 Rosario Central Rosario Central 102 132 1.294
21 Unión Unión 102 126 1.235
22 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 102 124 1.216
23 Banfield Banfield 102 120 1.176
24 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 101 118 1.168
25 Sarmiento Sarmiento 102 117 1.147
26 Platense Platense 102 116 1.137
27 Instituto Instituto 23 26 1.130
28 Arsenal Arsenal 102 97 0.951

