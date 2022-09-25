Se juega la fecha 21ra de la LFP – Partidos para este domingo y tablas

25 septiembre, 2022 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

viernes 23 septiembre 2022
TC Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 0 v 1 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Estadio Feliciano Gambarte Página del partido
TC Huracán Huracán 3 v 1 Banfield Banfield
Tomás Adolfo Ducó Página del partido

sábado 24 septiembre 2022
13:00 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia  2 vs  1 Patronato Patronato
Norberto Tomaghello
13:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento  2 vs  0 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Eva Perón
15:30 Lanús Lanús  2 vs  0 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Ciudad de Lanús
18:00 River Plate River Plate  0 vs  1 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Mâs Monumental
20:30 Independiente Independiente  1 vs  0 Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
Estadio Libertadores de América

HOY domingo 25 septiembre 2022
15:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata   vs   Tigre Tigre
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
15:30 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Platense Platense
Gigante de Arroyito
18:00 Racing Club Racing Club   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
20:30 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Monumental Presidente José Fierro
20:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Barracas Central Barracas Central
José Amalfitani

lunes 26 septiembre 2022
17:00 Aldosivi Aldosivi   vs   Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
José María Minella
17:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 BOCA 39 21 12 3 6 26 22 4
2 ATL. TUCUMÁN 38 20 10 8 2 23 11 12
3 HURACÁN 37 21 9 10 2 26 15 11
4 GIMNASIA LP 36 20 10 6 4 21 11 10
5 RACING 34 20 9 7 4 26 15 11
6 RIVER PLATE 32 21 9 5 7 29 18 11
7 GODOY CRUZ 32 21 9 5 7 23 22 1
8 ARGENTINOS JRS. 30 20 9 3 8 22 20 2
9 PLATENSE 29 20 7 8 5 18 15 3
10 NEWELL’S 29 21 8 5 8 19 19 0
11 PATRONATO 28 21 7 7 7 24 22 2
12 SARMIENTO 28 21 8 4 9 22 24 -2
13 DEF Y JUS 28 21 7 7 7 20 22 -2
14 TIGRE 27 20 6 9 5 28 24 4
15 SAN LORENZO 27 21 5 12 4 23 21 2
16 INDEPENDIENTE 27 21 7 6 8 23 23 0
17 ESTUDIANTES LP 27 20 7 6 7 19 20 -1
18 BARRACAS CENTRAL 27 20 7 6 7 24 28 -4
19 UNIÓN 26 19 7 5 7 21 24 -3
20 TALLERES 25 20 6 7 7 17 17 0
21 BANFIELD 25 21 6 7 8 21 24 -3
22 CENTRAL CBA (S) 24 19 7 3 9 23 25 -2
23 ROS. CENTRAL 24 20 6 6 8 15 19 -4
24 ARSENAL 23 21 4 11 6 21 24 -3
25 COLÓN 19 20 4 7 9 15 24 -9
26 LANÚS 17 21 4 5 12 19 30 -11
27 VÉLEZ 13 19 1 10 8 19 27 -8
28 ALDOSIVI 13 20 3 4 13 12 33 -21

Tabla Clasificación a Copas

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 BOCA 66 35 19 9 7 45 33 12
2 RACING 64 34 17 13 4 51 25 26
3 RIVER PLATE 61 35 18 7 10 60 30 30
4 GIMNASIA LP 60 34 17 9 8 45 31 14
5 ESTUDIANTES LP 55 34 15 10 9 52 40 12
6 HURACÁN 55 35 14 13 8 43 34 9
7 ARGENTINOS JRS. 55 34 16 7 11 43 36 7
8 DEF Y JUS 53 35 14 11 10 46 41 5
9 NEWELL’S 52 35 15 7 13 36 34 2
10 ATL. TUCUMÁN 49 34 12 13 9 36 34 2
11 SARMIENTO 49 35 14 7 14 39 48 -9
12 GODOY CRUZ 48 35 12 12 11 44 46 -2
13 47 34 11 14 9 45 36 9
14 46 34 13 7 14 41 52 -11
15 BANFIELD 44 35 11 11 13 39 39 0
16 INDEPENDIENTE 43 35 10 13 12 40 41 -1
17 UNIÓN 43 33 12 7 14 32 37 -5
18 SAN LORENZO 42 35 8 18 9 38 38 0
19 ARSENAL 40 35 7 19 9 41 43 -2
20 CENTRAL CBA (S) 39 33 10 9 14 40 48 -8
21 PLATENSE 39 34 9 12 13 30 38 -8
22 ROS. CENTRAL 38 34 10 8 16 31 39 -8
23 PATRONATO 38 35 10 8 17 34 47 -13
24 TALLERES 36 34 9 9 16 26 38 -12
25 COLÓN 35 34 7 14 13 33 43 -10
26 ALDOSIVI 33 34 9 6 19 29 49 -20
27 LANÚS 32 35 7 11 17 36 48 -12
28 VÉLEZ 31 33 5 16 12 32 39 -7
Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).

Promedios

Equipo 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 75 61 183 96 1,906
2 Boca Juniors 63 66 180 97 1,856
3 Racing Club 53 64 159 96 1,656
4 Defensa y Justicia 59 53 151 97 1,557
5 Argentinos Juniors 51 55 148 96 1,542
6 Estudiantes de La Plata 61 55 146 96 1,521
7 Vélez Sarsfield 70 31 140 95 1,474
8 Talleres de Córdoba 66 36 139 96 1,448
9 Gimnasia La Plata 51 60 135 96 1,406
10 Tigre 0 47 47 34 1,382
11 Independiente 58 43 133 97 1,371
12 Barracas Central 0 46 46 34 1,353
13 Newell’s Old Boys 39 52 129 97 1,330
14 San Lorenzo 48 42 129 97 1,330
15 Huracán 51 55 128 97 1,320
16 Unión Santa Fe 53 43 124 95 1,305
17 Rosario Central 50 38 124 96 1,292
18 Lanús 56 32 124 97 1,278
19 Colón Santa Fe 64 35 120 96 1,250
20 Atlético Tucumán 40 49 118 95 1,242
21 Banfield 47 44 118 97 1,216
22 Platense 45 39 84 72 1,167
23 Sarmiento 36 49 85 73 1,164
24 Godoy Cruz 46 48 112 97 1,155
25 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 43 39 108 95 1,137
26 Arsenal de Sarandí 33 40 108 97 1,113
27 Aldosivi 44 33 99 96 1,031
28 Patronato 37 38 98 97 1,010
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

Comentarios

Deja un comentario