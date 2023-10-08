Se juega la 8va fecha de la Copa Argentina – Partidos, árbitros y tablas hasta este domingo 8/10

Viernes 6 de octubre
Rosario Central 1 Huracán 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Sábado 7 de octubre
San Lorenzo 0 Newell’s 3 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
HOY Domingo 8 de octubre
14.30 Instituto – Gimnasia (Zona A) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Eduardo Lucero
Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza
Cuarto árbitro: Franco Morón
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Sebastián Raineri
14.30 Unión – Sarmiento (Zona B) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Núñez
Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
VAR: Fernando Rapallini
AVAR: Javier Uziga
16.45 River – Talleres (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Germanotta
Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Yamil Possi
18.45 Racing – Platense (Zona B) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
Cuarto árbitro: José Carreras
VAR: Nazareno Arasa
AVAR: Carlos Córdoba
Lunes 9 de octubre
18.00 Barracas Central – Colón (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Paez
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi
Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Suárez
VAR: Diego Ceballos
AVAR: Gabriel Chade
18.00 Arsenal – Banfield (Zona A) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Rosetti
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
Cuarto árbitro: Ignacio Lupani
VAR: Sebastián Martínez
AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti
20.30 Vélez – Atlético Tucumán (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá
Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Novelli
VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez
AVAR: Pablo Giménez
Martes 10 de octubre
20.00 Belgrano – Boca (Zona B) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
Cuarto árbitro: Gabriel Araujo
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Emanuel Ejarque
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Independiente
|15
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|
2
|River Plate
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|8
|+6
|
3
|Huracán
|13
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|6
|+5
|
4
|Colón
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|7
|+3
|
5
|Argentinos Juniors
|12
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|11
|+1
|
6
|Talleres de Córdoba
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|
7
|Rosario Central
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|
8
|Instituto
|10
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|
9
|Banfield
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|5
|+1
|
10
|Atlético Tucumán
|10
|7
|2
|4
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|
11
|Vélez Sarsfield
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|
12
|Gimnasia La Plata
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|
13
|Barracas Central
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|
14
|Arsenal
|6
|7
|2
|0
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Central Córdoba SdE
|13
|8
|4
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|
2
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|6
|+3
|
3
|Godoy Cruz
|12
|8
|2
|6
|0
|8
|6
|+2
|
4
|Racing Club
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|
5
|Belgrano
|11
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|
6
|Newell’s Old Boys
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|6
|+3
|
7
|Sarmiento
|10
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|
8
|San Lorenzo
|9
|8
|1
|6
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|
9
|Unión
|8
|7
|1
|5
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|
10
|Platense
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|
11
|Boca Juniors
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|0
|
12
|Estudiantes
|6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|
13
|Tigre
|6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|
14
|Lanús
|3
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4
|10
|-6
