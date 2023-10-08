Se juega la 8va fecha de la Copa Argentina – Partidos, árbitros y tablas hasta este domingo 8/10

Viernes 6 de octubre

Rosario Central 1 Huracán 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Sábado 7 de octubre

San Lorenzo 0 Newell’s 3 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Estudiantes 0 Godoy Cruz 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Lanús 0 Defensa y Justicia 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Argentinos 0 Independiente 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Central Córdoba 1 Tigre 0v(Zona B) – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

HOY Domingo 8 de octubre

14.30 Instituto – Gimnasia (Zona A) -TNT Sports-

Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Árbitro asistente 1: Eduardo Lucero

Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza

Cuarto árbitro: Franco Morón

VAR: Fernando Echenique

AVAR: Sebastián Raineri

14.30 Unión – Sarmiento (Zona B) -ESPN Premium-

Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Núñez

Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi

Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero

VAR: Fernando Rapallini

AVAR: Javier Uziga

16.45 River – Talleres (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-

Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso

Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Germanotta

Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias

VAR: Lucas Novelli

AVAR: Yamil Possi

18.45 Racing – Platense (Zona B) -TNT Sports-

Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky

Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari

Cuarto árbitro: José Carreras

VAR: Nazareno Arasa

AVAR: Carlos Córdoba

Lunes 9 de octubre

18.00 Barracas Central – Colón (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-

Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Paez

Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi

Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Suárez

VAR: Diego Ceballos

AVAR: Gabriel Chade

18.00 Arsenal – Banfield (Zona A) -TNT Sports-

Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Árbitro asistente 1: Mariano Rosetti

Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo

Cuarto árbitro: Ignacio Lupani

VAR: Sebastián Martínez

AVAR: Juan Pablo Belatti

20.30 Vélez – Atlético Tucumán (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-

Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfá

Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli

Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Novelli

VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez

AVAR: Pablo Giménez

Martes 10 de octubre

20.00 Belgrano – Boca (Zona B) -TNT Sports-

Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani

Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano

Cuarto árbitro: Gabriel Araujo

VAR: Facundo Tello

AVAR: Emanuel Ejarque

Copa de la Liga

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 IndependienteIndependiente 15 8 4 3 1 8 4 +4
2
 River PlateRiver Plate 13 7 4 1 2 14 8 +6
3
 HuracánHuracán 13 8 4 1 3 11 6 +5
4
 ColónColón 13 7 4 1 2 10 7 +3
5
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 12 8 3 3 2 12 11 +1
6
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 11 7 3 2 2 10 6 +4
7
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 11 8 3 2 3 7 8 -1
8
 InstitutoInstituto 10 7 2 4 1 5 3 +2
9
 BanfieldBanfield 10 7 3 1 3 6 5 +1
10
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 10 7 2 4 1 4 3 +1
11
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 10 7 3 1 3 7 8 -1
12
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 7 7 2 1 4 5 11 -6
13
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 7 7 2 1 4 5 13 -8
14
 ArsenalArsenal 6 7 2 0 5 7 11 -4
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 13 8 4 1 3 7 9 -2
2
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 12 8 3 3 2 9 6 +3
3
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 12 8 2 6 0 8 6 +2
4
 Racing ClubRacing Club 12 7 3 3 1 9 8 +1
5
 BelgranoBelgrano 11 7 2 5 0 8 4 +4
6
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 11 8 3 2 3 9 6 +3
7
 SarmientoSarmiento 10 7 2 4 1 5 3 +2
8
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 9 8 1 6 1 6 8 -2
9
 UniónUnión 8 7 1 5 1 6 5 +1
10
 PlatensePlatense 8 7 2 2 3 6 10 -4
11
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 7 2 1 4 7 7 0
12
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 6 8 1 3 4 4 8 -4
13
 TigreTigre 6 8 1 3 4 2 7 -5
14
 LanúsLanús 3 8 0 3 5 4 10 -6

