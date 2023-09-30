Se juega la 7ma fecha de la Copa de la Liga Argentina – Arbitros, partidos de este sábado 30 y tablas

Los árbitros de la fecha de clásicos de la Copa de la Liga 2023
Viernes 29 de septiembre
Tigre 0 Vélez 0 – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
HOY Sábado 30 de septiembre
11.00 Arsenal vs. Defensa y Justicia – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Franco Acita
- Árbitro asistente 1: Andrés Barbieri
- Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Bosso
- Cuarto árbitro: Fernando Cruz
- VAR: Salomé Di Iorio
- AVAR: Juan Pafundi
16.00 San Lorenzo vs. Huracán – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Acevedo
- Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
- VAR: Lucas Novelli
- AVAR: Iván Núñez
16.30 Rosario Central vs. Newell’s – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
- Árbitro asistente 2: José Castelli
- Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
- VAR: Mauro Vigliano
- AVAR: Diego Romero
19.00 Racing vs. Independiente – ESPN Premium y TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
- Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
- Árbitro asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
- Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Martinez
- VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
- AVAR: Lucas Germanotta
21.30 Banfield vs. Lanús – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
- Árbitro asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias
- VAR: Germán Delfino
- AVAR: Diego Verlotta
Domingo 1° de octubre
14.00 Boca Juniors vs. River Plate – ESPN Premium y TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
- Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
- Árbitro asistente 2: Sebastián Raineri
- Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Penel
- VAR: Héctor Paletta
- AVAR: Ariel Suárez
16.30 Colón vs. Unión – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Facundo Tello
- Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
- Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
- VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
- AVAR: Sebastián Martínez
17.00 Estudiantes vs. Gimnasia – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
- Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
- VAR: Fernando Espinoza
- AVAR: Sebastián Zunino
18.45 Talleres vs. Belgrano – ESPN
- Árbitro: Darío Herrera
- Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
- Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
- VAR: Silvio Trucco
- AVAR: Cristian Navarro
Lunes 2 de octubre
18.30 Barracas Central vs. Sarmiento – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel González
- Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Di Bastiano
- VAR: Ariel Penel
- AVAR: Lucas Comesaña
18.30 Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto – TV Pública
- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
- Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
- Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque
- VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
- AVAR: Andrés Gariano
21.00 Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
- Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
- Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
- Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
- VAR: Jorge Baliño
- AVAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
21.00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Central Córdoba – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
- Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel Vázquez
- Cuarto árbitro: César Ceballo
- VAR: Diego Ceballos
- AVAR: Pablo González
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Huracán
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|4
|+6
|
2
|Colón
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|7
|+3
|
3
|Independiente
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|
4
|River Plate
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|8
|+4
|
5
|Talleres de Córdoba
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|
6
|Argentinos Juniors
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|11
|+1
|
7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|
8
|Instituto
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
9
|Atlético Tucumán
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|
10
|Banfield
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|
11
|Gimnasia La Plata
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|
12
|Barracas Central
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|12
|-8
|
13
|Rosario Central
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|
14
|Arsenal
|3
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Racing Club
|12
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|6
|+3
|
2
|Belgrano
|10
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|
3
|Defensa y Justicia
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|
4
|Sarmiento
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
5
|Central Córdoba SdE
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|
6
|Godoy Cruz
|8
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|5
|+1
|
7
|Newell’s Old Boys
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|
8
|San Lorenzo
|8
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
9
|Boca Juniors
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|+2
|
10
|Unión
|7
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|
11
|Platense
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|
12
|Tigre
|6
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|
13
|Estudiantes
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|
14
|Lanús
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
