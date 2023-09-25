Se juega la 6ta fecha de la Copa de la LPF – Partidos de este lunes 25 y tablas

Los árbitros de la sexta fecha de la Copa de la Liga 2023

Sábado 23 de septiembre

Gimnasia de La Plata 2 Rosario Central 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Boca Juniors 1 Lanús 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Central Córdoba 3 Defensa y Justicia 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Huracán 3 Vélez 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Domingo 24 de septiembre

Independiente 0 Instituto 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera

Newell’s 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 1 (Zona B) Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Tigre 0 San Lorenzo 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Banfield 1 River Plate 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

HOY Lunes 26 de septiembre

16.00 Sarmiento vs. Belgrano (Zona B) – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
  • Cuarto árbitro: Franco Moron
  • VAR: Facundo Tello
  • AVAR: Adrián Franklin

16.00 Platense vs. Unión (Zona B) – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
  • Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
  • VAR: Mauro Vigliano
  • AVAR: Pablo Giménez

18.30 Godoy Cruz vs. Racing (Zona B) – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Martin
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Jonathan De Oto
  • VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
  • AVAR: Pablo González

18.30 Colón vs. Argentinos Juniors (Zona A) – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
  • Cuarto árbitro: Wenceslao Meneses
  • VAR: Nazareno Arasa
  • AVAR: Rodrigo Rivero

21.00 Talleres vs. Barracas Central (Zona A) – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque
  • VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez
  • AVAR: Diego Romero

21.00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Arsenal (Zona A) – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
  • Cuarto árbitro: Federico Guaymas
  • VAR: Fernando Echenique
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 HuracánHuracán 12 6 4 0 2 10 4 +6
2
 IndependienteIndependiente 11 6 3 2 1 6 4 +2
3
 River PlateRiver Plate 10 6 3 1 2 12 8 +4
4
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 10 5 3 1 1 11 8 +3
5
 InstitutoInstituto 9 6 2 3 1 4 2 +2
6
 ColónColón 9 5 3 0 2 7 6 +1
7
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 9 6 3 0 3 7 8 -1
8
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 7 5 2 1 2 6 6 0
9
 BanfieldBanfield 7 6 2 1 3 5 5 0
10
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 6 5 1 3 1 3 3 0
11
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 6 5 2 0 3 4 8 -4
12
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 6 6 2 0 4 5 11 -6
13
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 5 6 1 2 3 5 8 -3
14
 ArsenalArsenal 3 5 1 0 4 6 10 -4
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 11 5 3 2 0 8 5 +3
2
 BelgranoBelgrano 9 5 2 3 0 8 4 +4
3
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 9 6 2 3 1 7 5 +2
4
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 9 6 3 0 3 6 9 -3
5
 SarmientoSarmiento 8 5 2 2 1 4 2 +2
6
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 8 6 2 2 2 6 5 +1
7
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 8 6 1 5 0 5 4 +1
8
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 6 2 1 3 7 5 +2
9
 UniónUnión 7 5 1 4 0 6 4 +2
10
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 7 5 1 4 0 5 4 +1
11
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 7 -3
12
 TigreTigre 5 6 1 2 3 2 6 -4
13
 PlatensePlatense 4 5 1 1 3 5 10 -5
14
 LanúsLanús 3 6 0 3 3 4 7 -3

