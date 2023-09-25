Se juega la 6ta fecha de la Copa de la LPF – Partidos de este lunes 25 y tablas

Los árbitros de la sexta fecha de la Copa de la Liga 2023
Sábado 23 de septiembre
Gimnasia de La Plata 2 Rosario Central 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Boca Juniors 1 Lanús 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Central Córdoba 3 Defensa y Justicia 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Huracán 3 Vélez 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Domingo 24 de septiembre
Independiente 0 Instituto 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Newell’s 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 1 (Zona B) Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Tigre 0 San Lorenzo 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Banfield 1 River Plate 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
HOY Lunes 26 de septiembre
16.00 Sarmiento vs. Belgrano (Zona B) – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
- Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
- Cuarto árbitro: Franco Moron
- VAR: Facundo Tello
- AVAR: Adrián Franklin
16.00 Platense vs. Unión (Zona B) – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
- Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
- Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
- Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
- VAR: Mauro Vigliano
- AVAR: Pablo Giménez
18.30 Godoy Cruz vs. Racing (Zona B) – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
- Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Martin
- Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
- Cuarto árbitro: Jonathan De Oto
- VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
- AVAR: Pablo González
18.30 Colón vs. Argentinos Juniors (Zona A) – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
- Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
- Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
- Cuarto árbitro: Wenceslao Meneses
- VAR: Nazareno Arasa
- AVAR: Rodrigo Rivero
21.00 Talleres vs. Barracas Central (Zona A) – ESPN Premium
- Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
- Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque
- VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez
- AVAR: Diego Romero
21.00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Arsenal (Zona A) – TNT Sports
- Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
- Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
- Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
- Cuarto árbitro: Federico Guaymas
- VAR: Fernando Echenique
- AVAR: Gastón Suárez
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Huracán
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|4
|+6
|
2
|Independiente
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|
3
|River Plate
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|8
|+4
|
4
|Argentinos Juniors
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|8
|+3
|
5
|Instituto
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
6
|Colón
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|
7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|
8
|Talleres de Córdoba
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|
9
|Banfield
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|
10
|Atlético Tucumán
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|
11
|Barracas Central
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|
12
|Gimnasia La Plata
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|
13
|Rosario Central
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|
14
|Arsenal
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Racing Club
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|
2
|Belgrano
|9
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|
3
|Defensa y Justicia
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|+2
|
4
|Central Córdoba SdE
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|
5
|Sarmiento
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
6
|Newell’s Old Boys
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|
7
|San Lorenzo
|8
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
8
|Boca Juniors
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|+2
|
9
|Unión
|7
|5
|1
|4
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|
10
|Godoy Cruz
|7
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
11
|Estudiantes
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|
12
|Tigre
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|
13
|Platense
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|
14
|Lanús
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
Comentarios