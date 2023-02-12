Se juega la 3era fecha de la LPF – Horarios para este domingo, tablas y detalles

Fecha 3 de la Liga Profesional 2023: días, horarios, TV en VIVO y árbitros
Viernes 10 de Febrero
Central Córdoba 0 Belgrano 1
Colón 0 Sarmiento 2
Sábado 11 de Febrero
San Lorenzo 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 Newell’s 0
Platense 1 Atlético Tucumán 1
Vélez Sarsfield 0 Independiente 0
Talleres 2 Boca Jrs 1
HOY Domingo 12 de Febrero
- 17.00 | Rosario Central vs. Arsenal | TNT Sports | Fernando Espinoza
- 17.00 | Banfield vs. Gimnasia de La Plata | ESPN Premium | Sebastián Martínez
- 19.15 | River Plate vs. Argentinos Juniors | ESPN Premium | Fernando Rapallini
- 21.30 | Racing vs. Tigre |TNT Sports | Andrés Merlos
- 21.30 | Instituto vs. Huracán | ESPN Premium | Luis Lobo Medina
Lunes 13 de Febrero
- 17.00 | Barracas Central vs. Unión | TNT Sports | Yael Falcón Pérez
- 20.00 | Estudiantes de La Plata vs. Lanús | ESPN Premium | Nicolás Ramírez
TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|Belgrano
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Huracán
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4
|3
|Lanús
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Talleres
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Defensa
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|San Lorenzo
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|Platense
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|9
|Instituto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|Tigre
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|11
|Rosario Central
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12
|Vélez
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|13
|Sarmiento
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|14
|Newell`s
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|15
|Boca Juniors
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|16
|Independiente
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|17
|Barracas Central
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|18
|River Plate
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|19
|Argentinos
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|20
|Estudiantes
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Banfield
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|22
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|Racing Club
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Unión
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|Atl. Tucumán
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|26
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|27
|Colón
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|28
|Gimnasia
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|Belgrano
|3
|7
|2.333
|2
|Instituto
|2
|4
|2.000
|3
|River Plate
|81
|154
|1.901
|4
|Boca Juniors
|82
|146
|1.780
|5
|Racing Club
|81
|134
|1.654
|6
|Defensa
|82
|130
|1.585
|7
|Tigre
|43
|67
|1.558
|8
|Estudiantes
|81
|123
|1.519
|9
|Huracán
|81
|122
|1.506
|10
|Argentinos
|81
|121
|1.494
|11
|Vélez
|82
|120
|1.463
|12
|Talleres
|82
|118
|1.439
|13
|Gimnasia
|81
|116
|1.432
|14
|Independiente
|82
|113
|1.378
|15
|San Lorenzo
|82
|112
|1.366
|16
|Colón
|82
|109
|1.329
|17
|Barracas Central
|43
|56
|1.302
|18
|Newell`s
|82
|106
|1.293
|19
|Unión
|81
|103
|1.272
|20
|Godoy Cruz
|82
|103
|1.256
|21
|Rosario Central
|81
|100
|1.235
|22
|Lanús
|81
|98
|1.210
|23
|Banfield
|81
|97
|1.198
|24
|Atl. Tucumán
|82
|98
|1.195
|25
|Sarmiento
|82
|93
|1.134
|26
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|82
|93
|1.134
|27
|Platense
|82
|92
|1.122
|28
|Arsenal
|81
|81
|1.000
N. de la R; fuente TyC
Comentarios