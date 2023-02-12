Se juega la 3era fecha de la LPF – Horarios para este domingo, tablas y detalles

Fecha 3 de la Liga Profesional 2023: días, horarios, TV en VIVO y árbitros

Viernes 10 de Febrero

Central Córdoba 0 Belgrano 1

Colón 0 Sarmiento 2

Sábado 11 de Febrero

San Lorenzo 1 Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 1 Newell’s 0 

Platense 1 Atlético Tucumán 1

Vélez Sarsfield 0 Independiente 0

Talleres 2 Boca Jrs 1

HOY Domingo 12 de Febrero

Lunes 13 de Febrero

  • 17.00 | Barracas Central vs. Unión | TNT Sports | Yael Falcón Pérez
  • 20.00 | Estudiantes de La Plata vs. Lanús | ESPN Premium | Nicolás Ramírez

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Belgrano Belgrano 7 3 2 1 0 3 1
2 Huracán Huracán 6 2 2 0 0 7 4
3 Lanús Lanús 6 2 2 0 0 4 2
4 Talleres Talleres 6 3 2 0 1 4 2
5 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 6 3 2 0 1 5 4
6 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2
7 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 6 3 2 0 1 2 1
8 Platense Platense 5 3 1 2 0 5 4
9 Instituto Instituto 4 2 1 1 0 2 0
10 Tigre Tigre 4 2 1 1 0 4 3
11 Rosario Central Rosario Central 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
12 Vélez Vélez 4 3 1 1 1 3 2
13 Sarmiento Sarmiento 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
14 Newell`s Newell`s 4 3 1 1 1 3 3
15 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
16 Independiente Independiente 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
17 Barracas Central Barracas Central 3 2 1 0 1 5 4
18 River Plate River Plate 3 2 1 0 1 3 2
19 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 3 2 1 0 1 1 1
20 Estudiantes Estudiantes 1 2 0 1 1 2 3
21 Banfield Banfield 1 2 0 1 1 2 3
22 Arsenal Arsenal 1 2 0 1 1 1 2
23 Racing Club Racing Club 1 2 0 1 1 0 1
24 Unión Unión 1 2 0 1 1 0 2
25 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4
26 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 1 3 0 1 2 0 3
27 Colón Colón 0 3 0 0 3 1 5
28 Gimnasia Gimnasia 0 2 0 0 2 1 5

TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 Belgrano Belgrano 3 7 2.333
2 Instituto Instituto 2 4 2.000
3 River Plate River Plate 81 154 1.901
4 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 82 146 1.780
5 Racing Club Racing Club 81 134 1.654
6 Defensa Defensa 82 130 1.585
7 Tigre Tigre 43 67 1.558
8 Estudiantes Estudiantes 81 123 1.519
9 Huracán Huracán 81 122 1.506
10 Argentinos Argentinos 81 121 1.494
11 Vélez Vélez 82 120 1.463
12 Talleres Talleres 82 118 1.439
13 Gimnasia Gimnasia 81 116 1.432
14 Independiente Independiente 82 113 1.378
15 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 82 112 1.366
16 Colón Colón 82 109 1.329
17 Barracas Central Barracas Central 43 56 1.302
18 Newell`s Newell`s 82 106 1.293
19 Unión Unión 81 103 1.272
20 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 82 103 1.256
21 Rosario Central Rosario Central 81 100 1.235
22 Lanús Lanús 81 98 1.210
23 Banfield Banfield 81 97 1.198
24 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 82 98 1.195
25 Sarmiento Sarmiento 82 93 1.134
26 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 82 93 1.134
27 Platense Platense 82 92 1.122
28 Arsenal Arsenal 81 81 1.000

N. de la R; fuente TyC

