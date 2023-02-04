Se juega la 2da fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas y partidos para este sábado 4

La segunda fecha
Viernes 3 de febrero
Newell’s 1 Vélez 0
Tigre 2 Rosario Central 2
HOY Sábado 4 de febrero
17:00: Sarmiento de Junín – Barracas Central.
17:00: Arsenal – Estudiantes de La Plata.
19.15: Belgrano – River.
21.30: Lanús – San Lorenzo.
21.30: Argentinos – Racing.
Domingo 5 de febrero
17:00: Independiente – Platense.
19.15: Boca – Central Córdoba.
21.30: Atlético Tucumán – Talleres.
21.30: Unión – Instituto.
21.30: Godoy Cruz – Colón.
Lunes 6 de febrero
20.00: Gimnasia de La Plata – Defensa y Justicia.
20.00: Huracán – Banfield.
TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|Tigre
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Rosario Central
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Newell`s
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Huracán
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5
|River Plate
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Vélez
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Lanús
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Boca Juniors
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|Godoy Cruz
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|Independiente
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|San Lorenzo
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|Platense
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|13
|Banfield
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Belgrano
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Instituto
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Racing Club
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Sarmiento
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Unión
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Colón
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Estudiantes
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Arsenal
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Argentinos
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Atl. Tucumán
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Barracas Central
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Talleres
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Defensa
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|27
|Gimnasia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|28
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|80
|154
|1.925
|2
|Boca Juniors
|80
|145
|1.813
|3
|Racing Club
|80
|134
|1.675
|4
|Tigre
|43
|67
|1.558
|5
|Defensa
|80
|124
|1.550
|6
|Estudiantes
|80
|122
|1.525
|7
|Huracán
|80
|119
|1.488
|8
|Argentinos
|80
|118
|1.475
|9
|Vélez
|81
|119
|1.469
|10
|Gimnasia
|80
|116
|1.450
|11
|Independiente
|80
|112
|1.400
|12
|Talleres
|80
|112
|1.400
|13
|Colón
|80
|109
|1.363
|14
|San Lorenzo
|80
|109
|1.363
|15
|Newell`s
|81
|106
|1.309
|16
|Unión
|80
|103
|1.288
|17
|Barracas Central
|42
|53
|1.262
|18
|Godoy Cruz
|80
|100
|1.250
|19
|Rosario Central
|81
|100
|1.235
|20
|Banfield
|80
|97
|1.213
|21
|Atl. Tucumán
|80
|97
|1.213
|22
|Lanús
|80
|95
|1.188
|23
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|80
|92
|1.150
|24
|Sarmiento
|80
|90
|1.125
|25
|Platense
|80
|88
|1.100
|26
|Arsenal
|80
|80
|1.000
|27
|Instituto
|1
|1
|1.000
|28
|Belgrano
|1
|1
|1.000
Comentarios