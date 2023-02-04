Se juega la 2da fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas y partidos para este sábado 4

La segunda fecha

Viernes 3 de febrero

Newell’s 1 Vélez 0

Tigre 2 Rosario Central 2

HOY Sábado 4 de febrero

17:00: Sarmiento de Junín – Barracas Central.

17:00: Arsenal – Estudiantes de La Plata.

19.15: Belgrano – River.

21.30: Lanús – San Lorenzo.

21.30: Argentinos – Racing.

Domingo 5 de febrero

17:00: Independiente – Platense.

19.15: Boca – Central Córdoba.

21.30: Atlético Tucumán – Talleres.

21.30: Unión – Instituto.

21.30: Godoy Cruz – Colón.

Lunes 6 de febrero

20.00: Gimnasia de La Plata – Defensa y Justicia.

20.00: Huracán – Banfield.

 

TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Tigre Tigre 4 2 1 1 0 4 3
2 Rosario Central Rosario Central 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
3 Newell`s Newell`s 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
4 Huracán Huracán 3 1 1 0 0 4 2
5 River Plate River Plate 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
6 Vélez Vélez 3 2 1 0 1 3 2
7 Lanús Lanús 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
8 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
9 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
10 Independiente Independiente 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
11 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
12 Platense Platense 1 1 0 1 0 2 2
13 Banfield Banfield 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
14 Belgrano Belgrano 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
15 Instituto Instituto 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
16 Racing Club Racing Club 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
17 Sarmiento Sarmiento 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
18 Unión Unión 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
19 Colón Colón 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
20 Estudiantes Estudiantes 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
21 Arsenal Arsenal 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
22 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
23 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
24 Barracas Central Barracas Central 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
25 Talleres Talleres 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
26 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 0 1 0 0 1 2 4
27 Gimnasia Gimnasia 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
28 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 80 154 1.925
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 80 145 1.813
3 Racing Club Racing Club 80 134 1.675
4 Tigre Tigre 43 67 1.558
5 Defensa Defensa 80 124 1.550
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 80 122 1.525
7 Huracán Huracán 80 119 1.488
8 Argentinos Argentinos 80 118 1.475
9 Vélez Vélez 81 119 1.469
10 Gimnasia Gimnasia 80 116 1.450
11 Independiente Independiente 80 112 1.400
12 Talleres Talleres 80 112 1.400
13 Colón Colón 80 109 1.363
14 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 80 109 1.363
15 Newell`s Newell`s 81 106 1.309
16 Unión Unión 80 103 1.288
17 Barracas Central Barracas Central 42 53 1.262
18 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 80 100 1.250
19 Rosario Central Rosario Central 81 100 1.235
20 Banfield Banfield 80 97 1.213
21 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 80 97 1.213
22 Lanús Lanús 80 95 1.188
23 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 80 92 1.150
24 Sarmiento Sarmiento 80 90 1.125
25 Platense Platense 80 88 1.100
26 Arsenal Arsenal 80 80 1.000
27 Instituto Instituto 1 1 1.000
28 Belgrano Belgrano 1 1 1.000

