Se juega la 2da fecha de la LPF – Resultados, tablas y partidos para este lunes 6 de Febrero

La segunda fecha
Viernes 3 de febrero
Newell’s 1 Vélez 0
Tigre 2 Rosario Central 2
Sábado 4 de febrero
Sarmiento de Junín 3 Barracas Central 5
Arsenal 1 Estudiantes de La Plata 1
Belgrano 2 River 1
Lanús 2 San Lorenzo 1
Argentinos 1 Racing 0
Domingo 5 de febrero
Independiente 1 Platense 2
Boca 0 Central Córdoba 0
Atlético Tucumán 0 Talleres 2
Unión 0 Instituto 2
Godoy Cruz 1 Colón 0
HOY Lunes 6 de Febrero
20.00: Gimnasia de La Plata – Defensa y Justicia.
20.00: Huracán – Banfield.
TABLA DE POSICIONESLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|Lanús
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Instituto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Platense
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Tigre
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Newell`s
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Rosario Central
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Belgrano
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Boca Juniors
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|Huracán
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|11
|Barracas Central
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|12
|River Plate
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|13
|Vélez
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|14
|Talleres
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|15
|Independiente
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|16
|San Lorenzo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|17
|Argentinos
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|18
|Banfield
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Estudiantes
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|20
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Racing Club
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Sarmiento
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|23
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|Unión
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|Defensa
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|26
|Colón
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|27
|Gimnasia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|28
|Atl. Tucumán
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
TABLA DE PROMEDIOSLiga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|Instituto
|2
|4
|2.000
|2
|Belgrano
|2
|4
|2.000
|3
|River Plate
|81
|154
|1.901
|4
|Boca Juniors
|81
|146
|1.802
|5
|Racing Club
|81
|134
|1.654
|6
|Tigre
|43
|67
|1.558
|7
|Defensa
|80
|124
|1.550
|8
|Estudiantes
|81
|123
|1.519
|9
|Argentinos
|81
|121
|1.494
|10
|Huracán
|80
|119
|1.488
|11
|Vélez
|81
|119
|1.469
|12
|Gimnasia
|80
|116
|1.450
|13
|Talleres
|81
|115
|1.420
|14
|Independiente
|81
|112
|1.383
|15
|Colón
|81
|109
|1.346
|16
|San Lorenzo
|81
|109
|1.346
|17
|Newell`s
|81
|106
|1.309
|18
|Barracas Central
|43
|56
|1.302
|19
|Godoy Cruz
|81
|103
|1.272
|20
|Unión
|81
|103
|1.272
|21
|Rosario Central
|81
|100
|1.235
|22
|Banfield
|80
|97
|1.213
|23
|Lanús
|81
|98
|1.210
|24
|Atl. Tucumán
|81
|97
|1.198
|25
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|81
|93
|1.148
|26
|Platense
|81
|91
|1.123
|27
|Sarmiento
|81
|90
|1.111
|28
|Arsenal
|81
|81
|1.000
N. de la R; fuente T y C Sports.
