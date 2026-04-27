Se juega la 16ta fecha de la LPF – Partidos, árbitros, tv y tablas al lunes 27/4

27 abril, 2026 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA, destacados 0

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol presenta la fecha 16 del Torneo Apertura Mercado Libre.

Fecha 16

Jueves 23 de abril
Defensa y Justicia 0 Boca 4 – Zona A (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Iván Núñez

Viernes 24 de abril
Deportivo Riestra 2 Independiente 0 – Zona A (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Árbitro asistente 2: Mario Bardina
Cuarto árbitro: Nelson Bejas
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Sebastián Habib

Estudiantes (Río Cuarto) 1 Rosario Central 2 – Zona B (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Árbitro asistente 1: Marcelo Bistocco
Árbitro asistente 2: Marcos Horticolou
Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Etem
VAR: Fernando Espinoza
AVAR: Carlos Córdoba

Lanús 0 Central Córdoba 0 – Zona A
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre
VAR: Sebastián Bresba
AVAR: Joaquín Gil

Racing 1 Barracas Central 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Cavallero
VAR: Germán Delfino
AVAR: Mariano Ascenzi

Platense 0 San Lorenzo 1 – Zona A
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariana De Almeida
Cuarto árbitro: Diego Ceballos
VAR: Laura Fortunato
AVAR: Gastón Suárez

Sábado 25 de abril
Estudiantes 0 Talleres 0 – Zona A
Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Mamani
Árbitro asistente 2: Agustín Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Ramiro Maglio
VAR: Juan Pablo Loustau
AVAR: Diego Verlota

Sarmiento 1 Tigre 0 – Zona B
Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Carlos Viglietti
Cuarto árbitro: Marcos Recalde
VAR: Salomé Di Iorio
AVAR: Diego Romero

River 3 Aldosivi 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
Cuarto árbitro: Gonzalo Pereira
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Lucas Comesaña

Domingo 26 de abril
Ind. Rivadavia Mza. 5 Gimnasia (Mza.) 1
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Árbitro asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Vegetti
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Nelson Sosa

Newell’s 1 Instituto 1
Árbitro: Bruno Amiconi
Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Paez
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Ricciardi
Cuarto árbitro: Franco Moron
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Manuel Sánchez

Belgrano 0 Gimnasia 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariana Duré
Cuarto árbitro: Alejandro Scionti
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Matías Bianchi

Atlético Tucumán 1 Banfield 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Álvaro Carranza
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martín
Cuarto árbitro: Maximiliano Silcán Jerez
VAR: Héctor Paletta
AVAR: Gonzalo Pereira

HOY Lunes 27 de abril
18.45 Vélez – Unión – Zona A (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Acevedo
Árbitro asistente 2: Erik Grunmann
Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Núñez Rodríguez
VAR: Andrés Merlos
AVAR: Gisella Bosso

21.00 Huracán – Argentinos – Zona B (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
Cuarto árbitro: David Cornejo
VAR: Lucas Cavallero
AVAR: Julio Fernández

Tabla de Posiciones

Grupo A

Pos. PTS PJ G E P GF GC DG Resultados recientes
1
Estudiantes
 Estudiantes 28 15 8 4 3 17 7 10
GGPGGE
2
Boca Jrs.
 Boca Jrs. 27 15 7 6 2 20 8 12
EGGEGG
3
Vélez
 Vélez 26 14 7 5 2 15 9 6
EGPPGE
4
Talleres
 Talleres 25 15 7 4 4 16 12 4
EGPGGE
5
Lanús
 Lanús 23 15 6 5 4 18 15 3
GPEGPE
6
San Lorenzo
 San Lorenzo 22 15 5 7 3 13 12 1
PEGEEG
7
Independiente
 Independiente 21 15 5 6 4 22 19 3
PPGEGP
8
Unión
 Unión 19 14 5 4 5 21 17 4
EEPGPP
9
Defensa
 Defensa 19 15 4 7 4 17 19 -2
GGPPPP
10
Instituto
 Instituto 18 15 5 3 7 15 17 -2
GPGGPE
11
Platense
 Platense 16 15 3 7 5 10 13 -3
PPEEPP
12
Gimnasia Mendoza
 Gimnasia Mendoza 16 15 4 4 7 12 21 -9
PPGEGP
13
Central Córdoba
 Central Córdoba 16 15 4 4 7 10 19 -9
GPPPGE
14
Newell's
 Newell’s 14 15 3 5 7 14 26 -12
PGGEGE
15
Dep. Riestra
 Dep. Riestra 10 15 1 7 7 5 12 -7
PEPPPG

Grupo B

Pos. PTS PJ G E P GF GC DG Resultados recientes
1
Independiente Riv.
 Independiente Riv. 33 15 10 3 2 28 14 14
GGGGEG
2
River
 River 29 15 9 2 4 22 11 11
GGGGPG
3
Central
 Central 27 15 8 3 4 19 15 4
GPGPGG
4
Argentinos Jrs.
 Argentinos Jrs. 26 14 7 5 2 15 10 5
GGGGPG
5
Belgrano
 Belgrano 23 15 6 5 4 13 13 0
EPPGEP
6
Gimnasia LP
 Gimnasia LP 23 15 7 2 6 17 19 -2
PPPGGG
7
Huracán
 Huracán 21 14 5 6 3 16 11 5
PEEGGE
8
Barracas
 Barracas 21 15 5 6 4 14 13 1
GEPGEE
9
Racing
 Racing 20 15 5 5 5 17 15 2
GGPPEE
10
Tigre
 Tigre 19 15 4 7 4 17 14 3
EPPEEP
11
Sarmiento
 Sarmiento 19 15 6 1 8 13 16 -3
PGGPPG
12
Banfield
 Banfield 15 15 4 3 8 15 18 -3
PGPPEE
13
At. Tucumán
 At. Tucumán 11 15 2 5 8 14 20 -6
PGPEPE
14
Aldosivi
 Aldosivi 7 15 0 7 8 5 18 -13
PPEPEP
15
Estudiantes RC
 Estudiantes RC 5 15 1 2 12 5 22 -17
PPEPPP

Tabla General

Pos. PTS PJ G E P GF GC DG
1
Independiente Riv.
 Independiente Riv. 33 15 10 3 2 28 14 14
2
River
 River 29 15 9 2 4 22 11 11
3
Estudiantes
 Estudiantes 28 15 8 4 3 17 7 10
4
Boca Jrs.
 Boca Jrs. 27 15 7 6 2 20 8 12
5
Central
 Central 27 15 8 3 4 19 15 4
6
Vélez
 Vélez 26 14 7 5 2 15 9 6
7
Argentinos Jrs.
 Argentinos Jrs. 26 14 7 5 2 15 10 5
8
Talleres
 Talleres 25 15 7 4 4 16 12 4
9
Lanús
 Lanús 23 15 6 5 4 18 15 3
10
Belgrano
 Belgrano 23 15 6 5 4 13 13 0
11
Gimnasia LP
 Gimnasia LP 23 15 7 2 6 17 19 -2
12
San Lorenzo
 San Lorenzo 22 15 5 7 3 13 12 1
13
Huracán
 Huracán 21 14 5 6 3 16 11 5
14
Independiente
 Independiente 21 15 5 6 4 22 19 3
15
Barracas
 Barracas 21 15 5 6 4 14 13 1
16
Racing
 Racing 20 15 5 5 5 17 15 2
17
Unión
 Unión 19 14 5 4 5 21 17 4
18
Tigre
 Tigre 19 15 4 7 4 17 14 3
19
Defensa
 Defensa 19 15 4 7 4 17 19 -2
20
Sarmiento
 Sarmiento 19 15 6 1 8 13 16 -3
21
Instituto
 Instituto 18 15 5 3 7 15 17 -2
22
Platense
 Platense 16 15 3 7 5 10 13 -3
23
Gimnasia Mendoza
 Gimnasia Mendoza 16 15 4 4 7 12 21 -9
24
Central Córdoba
 Central Córdoba 16 15 4 4 7 10 19 -9
25
Banfield
 Banfield 15 15 4 3 8 15 18 -3
26
Newell's
 Newell’s 14 15 3 5 7 14 26 -12
27
At. Tucumán
 At. Tucumán 11 15 2 5 8 14 20 -6
28
Dep. Riestra
 Dep. Riestra 10 15 1 7 7 5 12 -7
29
Aldosivi
 Aldosivi 7 15 0 7 8 5 18 -13
30
Estudiantes RC
 Estudiantes RC 5 15 1 2 12 5 22 -17

Goleadores

1
Gabriel Ávalos
Independiente
Goles

9
2
Jordy Caicedo
Huracán
 8
3=
José Romero
Tigre
 6
3=
Cristian Tarragona
Unión Santa Fe
 6
3=
Mauro Méndez
Banfield
 6
3=
Fabrizio Sartori Prieto
Independiente Rivadavia
 6
3=
Junior Marabel
Sarmiento
 6
3=
Marcelo Torres
Gimnasia La Plata
 6

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