Se juega la 16ta fecha de la LPF – Partidos, árbitros, tv y tablas al lunes 27/4

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol presenta la fecha 16 del Torneo Apertura Mercado Libre.
Fecha 16
Jueves 23 de abril
Defensa y Justicia 0 Boca 4 – Zona A (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Federico Cano
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Comesaña
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Iván Núñez
Viernes 24 de abril
Deportivo Riestra 2 Independiente 0 – Zona A (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Árbitro asistente 2: Mario Bardina
Cuarto árbitro: Nelson Bejas
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Sebastián Habib
Estudiantes (Río Cuarto) 1 Rosario Central 2 – Zona B (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Árbitro asistente 1: Marcelo Bistocco
Árbitro asistente 2: Marcos Horticolou
Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Etem
VAR: Fernando Espinoza
AVAR: Carlos Córdoba
Lanús 0 Central Córdoba 0 – Zona A
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
Cuarto árbitro: Kevin Alegre
VAR: Sebastián Bresba
AVAR: Joaquín Gil
Racing 1 Barracas Central 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Cavallero
VAR: Germán Delfino
AVAR: Mariano Ascenzi
Platense 0 San Lorenzo 1 – Zona A
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Árbitro asistente 1: Sebastián Raineri
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariana De Almeida
Cuarto árbitro: Diego Ceballos
VAR: Laura Fortunato
AVAR: Gastón Suárez
Sábado 25 de abril
Estudiantes 0 Talleres 0 – Zona A
Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Mamani
Árbitro asistente 2: Agustín Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Ramiro Maglio
VAR: Juan Pablo Loustau
AVAR: Diego Verlota
Sarmiento 1 Tigre 0 – Zona B
Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Carlos Viglietti
Cuarto árbitro: Marcos Recalde
VAR: Salomé Di Iorio
AVAR: Diego Romero
River 3 Aldosivi 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
Cuarto árbitro: Gonzalo Pereira
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Lucas Comesaña
Domingo 26 de abril
Ind. Rivadavia Mza. 5 Gimnasia (Mza.) 1
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Árbitro asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
Cuarto árbitro: Agustín Vegetti
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Nelson Sosa
Newell’s 1 Instituto 1
Árbitro: Bruno Amiconi
Árbitro asistente 1: Hugo Paez
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Ricciardi
Cuarto árbitro: Franco Moron
VAR: Fernando Echenique
AVAR: Manuel Sánchez
Belgrano 0 Gimnasia 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariana Duré
Cuarto árbitro: Alejandro Scionti
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Matías Bianchi
Atlético Tucumán 1 Banfield 1 – Zona B
Árbitro: Álvaro Carranza
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Diego Martín
Cuarto árbitro: Maximiliano Silcán Jerez
VAR: Héctor Paletta
AVAR: Gonzalo Pereira
HOY Lunes 27 de abril
18.45 Vélez – Unión – Zona A (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Acevedo
Árbitro asistente 2: Erik Grunmann
Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Núñez Rodríguez
VAR: Andrés Merlos
AVAR: Gisella Bosso
21.00 Huracán – Argentinos – Zona B (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
Cuarto árbitro: David Cornejo
VAR: Lucas Cavallero
AVAR: Julio Fernández
Tabla de Posiciones
Grupo A
|Pos.
|PTS
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|GF
|GC
|DG
|Resultados recientes
|1
|
|Estudiantes
|28
|15
|8
|4
|3
|17
|7
|10
|
GGPGGE
|2
|
|Boca Jrs.
|27
|15
|7
|6
|2
|20
|8
|12
|
EGGEGG
|3
|
|Vélez
|26
|14
|7
|5
|2
|15
|9
|6
|
EGPPGE
|4
|
|Talleres
|25
|15
|7
|4
|4
|16
|12
|4
|
EGPGGE
|5
|
|Lanús
|23
|15
|6
|5
|4
|18
|15
|3
|
GPEGPE
|6
|
|San Lorenzo
|22
|15
|5
|7
|3
|13
|12
|1
|
PEGEEG
|7
|
|Independiente
|21
|15
|5
|6
|4
|22
|19
|3
|
PPGEGP
|8
|
|Unión
|19
|14
|5
|4
|5
|21
|17
|4
|
EEPGPP
|9
|
|Defensa
|19
|15
|4
|7
|4
|17
|19
|-2
|
GGPPPP
|10
|
|Instituto
|18
|15
|5
|3
|7
|15
|17
|-2
|
GPGGPE
|11
|
|Platense
|16
|15
|3
|7
|5
|10
|13
|-3
|
PPEEPP
|12
|
|Gimnasia Mendoza
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|12
|21
|-9
|
PPGEGP
|13
|
|Central Córdoba
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|
GPPPGE
|14
|
|Newell’s
|14
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|26
|-12
|
PGGEGE
|15
|
|Dep. Riestra
|10
|15
|1
|7
|7
|5
|12
|-7
|
PEPPPG
Grupo B
|Pos.
|PTS
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|GF
|GC
|DG
|Resultados recientes
|1
|
|Independiente Riv.
|33
|15
|10
|3
|2
|28
|14
|14
|
GGGGEG
|2
|
|River
|29
|15
|9
|2
|4
|22
|11
|11
|
GGGGPG
|3
|
|Central
|27
|15
|8
|3
|4
|19
|15
|4
|
GPGPGG
|4
|
|Argentinos Jrs.
|26
|14
|7
|5
|2
|15
|10
|5
|
GGGGPG
|5
|
|Belgrano
|23
|15
|6
|5
|4
|13
|13
|0
|
EPPGEP
|6
|
|Gimnasia LP
|23
|15
|7
|2
|6
|17
|19
|-2
|
PPPGGG
|7
|
|Huracán
|21
|14
|5
|6
|3
|16
|11
|5
|
PEEGGE
|8
|
|Barracas
|21
|15
|5
|6
|4
|14
|13
|1
|
GEPGEE
|9
|
|Racing
|20
|15
|5
|5
|5
|17
|15
|2
|
GGPPEE
|10
|
|Tigre
|19
|15
|4
|7
|4
|17
|14
|3
|
EPPEEP
|11
|
|Sarmiento
|19
|15
|6
|1
|8
|13
|16
|-3
|
PGGPPG
|12
|
|Banfield
|15
|15
|4
|3
|8
|15
|18
|-3
|
PGPPEE
|13
|
|At. Tucumán
|11
|15
|2
|5
|8
|14
|20
|-6
|
PGPEPE
|14
|
|Aldosivi
|7
|15
|0
|7
|8
|5
|18
|-13
|
PPEPEP
|15
|
|Estudiantes RC
|5
|15
|1
|2
|12
|5
|22
|-17
|
PPEPPP
Tabla General
|Pos.
|PTS
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|GF
|GC
|DG
|1
|
|Independiente Riv.
|33
|15
|10
|3
|2
|28
|14
|14
|2
|
|River
|29
|15
|9
|2
|4
|22
|11
|11
|3
|
|Estudiantes
|28
|15
|8
|4
|3
|17
|7
|10
|4
|
|Boca Jrs.
|27
|15
|7
|6
|2
|20
|8
|12
|5
|
|Central
|27
|15
|8
|3
|4
|19
|15
|4
|6
|
|Vélez
|26
|14
|7
|5
|2
|15
|9
|6
|7
|
|Argentinos Jrs.
|26
|14
|7
|5
|2
|15
|10
|5
|8
|
|Talleres
|25
|15
|7
|4
|4
|16
|12
|4
|9
|
|Lanús
|23
|15
|6
|5
|4
|18
|15
|3
|10
|
|Belgrano
|23
|15
|6
|5
|4
|13
|13
|0
|11
|
|Gimnasia LP
|23
|15
|7
|2
|6
|17
|19
|-2
|12
|
|San Lorenzo
|22
|15
|5
|7
|3
|13
|12
|1
|13
|
|Huracán
|21
|14
|5
|6
|3
|16
|11
|5
|14
|
|Independiente
|21
|15
|5
|6
|4
|22
|19
|3
|15
|
|Barracas
|21
|15
|5
|6
|4
|14
|13
|1
|16
|
|Racing
|20
|15
|5
|5
|5
|17
|15
|2
|17
|
|Unión
|19
|14
|5
|4
|5
|21
|17
|4
|18
|
|Tigre
|19
|15
|4
|7
|4
|17
|14
|3
|19
|
|Defensa
|19
|15
|4
|7
|4
|17
|19
|-2
|20
|
|Sarmiento
|19
|15
|6
|1
|8
|13
|16
|-3
|21
|
|Instituto
|18
|15
|5
|3
|7
|15
|17
|-2
|22
|
|Platense
|16
|15
|3
|7
|5
|10
|13
|-3
|23
|
|Gimnasia Mendoza
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|12
|21
|-9
|24
|
|Central Córdoba
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|25
|
|Banfield
|15
|15
|4
|3
|8
|15
|18
|-3
|26
|
|Newell’s
|14
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|26
|-12
|27
|
|At. Tucumán
|11
|15
|2
|5
|8
|14
|20
|-6
|28
|
|Dep. Riestra
|10
|15
|1
|7
|7
|5
|12
|-7
|29
|
|Aldosivi
|7
|15
|0
|7
|8
|5
|18
|-13
|30
|
|Estudiantes RC
|5
|15
|1
|2
|12
|5
|22
|-17
Goleadores
|1
|
Gabriel Ávalos
Independiente
|
Goles
9
|2
|
Jordy Caicedo
Huracán
|8
|3=
|
José Romero
Tigre
|6
|3=
|
Cristian Tarragona
Unión Santa Fe
|6
|3=
|
Mauro Méndez
Banfield
|6
|3=
|
Fabrizio Sartori Prieto
Independiente Rivadavia
|6
|3=
|
Junior Marabel
Sarmiento
|6
|3=
|
Marcelo Torres
Gimnasia La Plata
|6
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