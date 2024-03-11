Se juega la 10ma fecha de la LPF – Resultados, árbitros, tablas y jornada del lunes 11 de Marzo

Fecha 10

Sábado 9 de marzo

 Gimnasia 2 Barracas Central 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Sarmiento 3 Estudiantes 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Independiente 1 River 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Platense 0 San Lorenzo 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Rosario Central 1 Instituto 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

HOY Domingo 10 de marzo

Godoy Cruz 1 Newell’s 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Huracán 1 Argentinos 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Franco Acita

Defensa y Justicia 2 Unión 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Talleres 4 Atlético Tucumán 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Boca 4 Racing 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

HOY Lunes 11 de marzo

19.00 Tigre – Lanús (Zona B) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
VAR: Andrés Merlos
AVAR: Diego Romero

21.15 Independiente Rivadavia – Deportivo Riestra (Zona A) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Cavallero
VAR: Fernando Rapallini
AVAR: Javier Uziga

21.15 Banfield – Vélez (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
Cuarto árbitro: Julio Barraza
VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo

Martes 12 de marzo
21.15 Central Córdoba – Belgrano (Zona B) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Árbitro asistente 1: Eduardo Lucero
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Bosso
Cuarto árbitro: Federico Benítez
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Andrés Gariano

LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 River PlateRiver Plate 18 10 4 6 0 18 6 +12
2
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 18 10 5 3 2 20 13 +7
3
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 18 10 5 3 2 17 10 +7
4
 IndependienteIndependiente 18 10 5 3 2 10 6 +4
5
 InstitutoInstituto 17 10 5 2 3 14 8 +6
6
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 16 10 4 4 2 11 9 +2
7
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 15 9 4 3 2 10 11 -1
8
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 14 10 4 2 4 7 10 -3
9
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 13 10 4 1 5 12 14 -2
10
 BanfieldBanfield 10 9 2 4 3 9 10 -1
11
 HuracánHuracán 9 10 2 3 5 7 11 -4
12
 Independiente RivadaviaIndependiente Rivadavia 6 9 2 0 7 8 17 -9
13
 Deportivo RiestraDeportivo Riestra 5 9 1 2 6 3 12 -9
14
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 5 10 0 5 5 2 14 -12
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 20 9 6 2 1 12 3 +9
2
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 18 10 5 3 2 11 7 +4
3
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 17 10 5 2 3 11 11 0
4
 LanúsLanús 16 9 5 1 3 13 6 +7
5
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 16 10 4 4 2 14 9 +5
6
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 16 10 4 4 2 12 12 0
7
 UniónUnión 15 10 4 3 3 10 8 +2
8
 Racing ClubRacing Club 14 10 4 2 4 14 9 +5
9
 PlatensePlatense 11 10 2 5 3 5 11 -6
10
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 9 9 1 6 2 7 10 -3
11
 SarmientoSarmiento 9 10 2 3 5 9 15 -6
12
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 8 9 2 2 5 5 8 -3
13
 BelgranoBelgrano 7 9 1 4 4 11 12 -1
14
 TigreTigre 5 9 1 2 6 3 13 -10

 

