Se juega la 10ma fecha de la LPF – Resultados, árbitros, tablas y jornada del lunes 11 de Marzo

Fecha 10
Sábado 9 de marzo
Gimnasia 2 Barracas Central 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Sarmiento 3 Estudiantes 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Independiente 1 River 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Platense 0 San Lorenzo 0 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Rosario Central 1 Instituto 0 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
HOY Domingo 10 de marzo
Godoy Cruz 1 Newell’s 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Huracán 1 Argentinos 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Franco Acita
Defensa y Justicia 2 Unión 1 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Talleres 4 Atlético Tucumán 1 (Zona A) – Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
Boca 4 Racing 2 (Zona B) – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
HOY Lunes 11 de marzo
19.00 Tigre – Lanús (Zona B) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
VAR: Andrés Merlos
AVAR: Diego Romero
21.15 Independiente Rivadavia – Deportivo Riestra (Zona A) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Darío Herrera
Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Cavallero
VAR: Fernando Rapallini
AVAR: Javier Uziga
21.15 Banfield – Vélez (Zona A) -ESPN Premium-
Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Trucco
Cuarto árbitro: Julio Barraza
VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo
Martes 12 de marzo
21.15 Central Córdoba – Belgrano (Zona B) -TNT Sports-
Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Árbitro asistente 1: Eduardo Lucero
Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Bosso
Cuarto árbitro: Federico Benítez
VAR: Ariel Penel
AVAR: Andrés Gariano
LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|River Plate
|18
|10
|4
|6
|0
|18
|6
|+12
|
2
|Talleres de Córdoba
|18
|10
|5
|3
|2
|20
|13
|+7
|
3
|Argentinos Juniors
|18
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|10
|+7
|
4
|Independiente
|18
|10
|5
|3
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|
5
|Instituto
|17
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|8
|+6
|
6
|Barracas Central
|16
|10
|4
|4
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|
7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|15
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|
8
|Rosario Central
|14
|10
|4
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|
9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|13
|10
|4
|1
|5
|12
|14
|-2
|
10
|Banfield
|10
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|
11
|Huracán
|9
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|
12
|Independiente Rivadavia
|6
|9
|2
|0
|7
|8
|17
|-9
|
13
|Deportivo Riestra
|5
|9
|1
|2
|6
|3
|12
|-9
|
14
|Atlético Tucumán
|5
|10
|0
|5
|5
|2
|14
|-12
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Godoy Cruz
|20
|9
|6
|2
|1
|12
|3
|+9
|
2
|Estudiantes
|18
|10
|5
|3
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|
3
|Newell’s Old Boys
|17
|10
|5
|2
|3
|11
|11
|0
|
4
|Lanús
|16
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|6
|+7
|
5
|Boca Juniors
|16
|10
|4
|4
|2
|14
|9
|+5
|
6
|Defensa y Justicia
|16
|10
|4
|4
|2
|12
|12
|0
|
7
|Unión
|15
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|8
|+2
|
8
|Racing Club
|14
|10
|4
|2
|4
|14
|9
|+5
|
9
|Platense
|11
|10
|2
|5
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|
10
|San Lorenzo
|9
|9
|1
|6
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|
11
|Sarmiento
|9
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|15
|-6
|
12
|Central Córdoba SdE
|8
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|-3
|
13
|Belgrano
|7
|9
|1
|4
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|
14
|Tigre
|5
|9
|1
|2
|6
|3
|13
|-10
