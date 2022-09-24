Se inició la fecha 21ra de la LFP – Partidos para este sábado y tablas

24 septiembre, 2022 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

viernes 23 septiembre 2022
TC Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 0 v 1 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Estadio Feliciano Gambarte Página del partido
TC Huracán Huracán 3 v 1 Banfield Banfield
Tomás Adolfo Ducó Página del partido

HOY sábado 24 septiembre 2022
13:00 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   Patronato Patronato
Norberto Tomaghello
13:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Eva Perón
15:30 Lanús Lanús   vs   San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Ciudad de Lanús
18:00 River Plate River Plate   vs   Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Mâs Monumental
20:30 Independiente Independiente   vs   Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
Estadio Libertadores de América

domingo 25 septiembre 2022
15:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata   vs   Tigre Tigre
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
15:30 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Platense Platense
Gigante de Arroyito
18:00 Racing Club Racing Club   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
20:30 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Monumental Presidente José Fierro
20:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Barracas Central Barracas Central
José Amalfitani

lunes 26 septiembre 2022
17:00 Aldosivi Aldosivi   vs   Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
José María Minella
17:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López

Tabla Primera Argentina

 

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 BOCA 39 21 12 3 6 26 22 4
2 ATL. TUCUMÁN 38 20 10 8 2 23 11 12
3 HURACÁN 37 21 9 10 2 26 15 11
4 GIMNASIA LP 36 20 10 6 4 21 11 10
5 RACING 34 20 9 7 4 26 15 11
6 RIVER PLATE 32 20 9 5 6 29 17 12
7 GODOY CRUZ 32 21 9 5 7 23 22 1
8 ARGENTINOS JRS. 30 20 9 3 8 22 20 2
9 PLATENSE 29 20 7 8 5 18 15 3
10 NEWELL’S 29 20 8 5 7 19 18 1
11 PATRONATO 28 20 7 7 6 23 20 3
12 TIGRE 27 20 6 9 5 28 24 4
13 SAN LORENZO 27 20 5 12 3 23 19 4
14 ESTUDIANTES LP 27 20 7 6 7 19 20 -1
15 BARRACAS CENTRAL 27 20 7 6 7 24 28 -4
16 UNIÓN 26 19 7 5 7 21 24 -3
17 BANFIELD 25 21 6 7 8 21 24 -3
18 DEF Y JUS 25 20 6 7 7 18 21 -3
19 SARMIENTO 25 20 7 4 9 20 24 -4
20 INDEPENDIENTE 24 20 6 6 8 22 23 -1
21 CENTRAL CBA (S) 24 19 7 3 9 23 25 -2
22 ROS. CENTRAL 24 20 6 6 8 15 19 -4
23 ARSENAL 23 20 4 11 5 21 22 -1
24 TALLERES 22 19 5 7 7 16 17 -1
25 COLÓN 19 20 4 7 9 15 24 -9
26 LANÚS 14 20 3 5 12 17 30 -13
27 VÉLEZ 13 19 1 10 8 19 27 -8
28 ALDOSIVI 13 20 3 4 13 12 33 -21

Tabla Clasificación a Copas

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 BOCA 66 35 19 9 7 45 33 12
2 RACING 64 34 17 13 4 51 25 26
3 RIVER PLATE 61 34 18 7 9 60 29 31
4 GIMNASIA LP 60 34 17 9 8 45 31 14
5 ESTUDIANTES LP 55 34 15 10 9 52 40 12
6 HURACÁN 55 35 14 13 8 43 34 9
7 ARGENTINOS JRS. 55 34 16 7 11 43 36 7
8 NEWELL’S 52 34 15 7 12 36 33 3
9 DEF Y JUS 50 34 13 11 10 44 40 4
10 ATL. TUCUMÁN 49 34 12 13 9 36 34 2
11 GODOY CRUZ 48 35 12 12 11 44 46 -2
12 47 34 11 14 9 45 36 9
13 SARMIENTO 46 34 13 7 14 37 48 -11
14 46 34 13 7 14 41 52 -11
15 BANFIELD 44 35 11 11 13 39 39 0
16 UNIÓN 43 33 12 7 14 32 37 -5
17 SAN LORENZO 42 34 8 18 8 38 36 2
18 ARSENAL 40 34 7 19 8 41 41 0
19 INDEPENDIENTE 40 34 9 13 12 39 41 -2
20 CENTRAL CBA (S) 39 33 10 9 14 40 48 -8
21 PLATENSE 39 34 9 12 13 30 38 -8
22 ROS. CENTRAL 38 34 10 8 16 31 39 -8
23 PATRONATO 38 34 10 8 16 33 45 -12
24 COLÓN 35 34 7 14 13 33 43 -10
25 TALLERES 33 33 8 9 16 25 38 -13
26 ALDOSIVI 33 34 9 6 19 29 49 -20
27 VÉLEZ 31 33 5 16 12 32 39 -7
28 LANÚS 29 34 6 11 17 34 48 -14
Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).

Promedios

Equipo 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 75 61 183 95 1,926
2 Boca Juniors 63 66 180 97 1,856
3 Racing Club 53 64 159 96 1,656
4 Argentinos Juniors 51 55 148 96 1,542
5 Defensa y Justicia 59 50 148 96 1,542
6 Estudiantes de La Plata 61 55 146 96 1,521
7 Vélez Sarsfield 70 31 140 95 1,474
8 Talleres de Córdoba 66 33 136 95 1,432
9 Gimnasia La Plata 51 60 135 96 1,406
10 Tigre 0 47 47 34 1,382
11 Independiente 58 40 130 96 1,354
12 Barracas Central 0 46 46 34 1,353
13 Newell’s Old Boys 39 52 129 96 1,344
14 San Lorenzo 48 42 129 96 1,344
15 Huracán 51 55 128 97 1,320
16 Unión Santa Fe 53 43 124 95 1,305
17 Rosario Central 50 38 124 96 1,292
18 Lanús 56 29 121 96 1,260
19 Colón Santa Fe 64 35 120 96 1,250
20 Atlético Tucumán 40 49 118 95 1,242
21 Banfield 47 44 118 97 1,216
22 Platense 45 39 84 72 1,167
23 Godoy Cruz 46 48 112 97 1,155
24 Sarmiento 36 46 82 72 1,139
25 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 43 39 108 95 1,137
26 Arsenal de Sarandí 33 40 108 96 1,125
27 Aldosivi 44 33 99 96 1,031
28 Patronato 37 38 98 96 1,021
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

Comentarios

Deja un comentario