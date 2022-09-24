Se inició la fecha 21ra de la LFP – Partidos para este sábado y tablas

|
viernes 23 septiembre 2022
|TC
|Godoy Cruz
|0
|v
|1
|Boca Juniors
|Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
|TC
|Huracán
|3
|v
|1
|Banfield
|Tomás Adolfo Ducó
|
HOY sábado 24 septiembre 2022
|13:00
|Defensa y Justicia
|vs
|Patronato
|Norberto Tomaghello
|13:00
|Sarmiento
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|Eva Perón
|15:30
|Lanús
|vs
|San Lorenzo
|Ciudad de Lanús
|18:00
|River Plate
|vs
|Talleres de Córdoba
|Mâs Monumental
|20:30
|Independiente
|vs
|Newell’s Old Boys
|Estadio Libertadores de América
|
domingo 25 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Gimnasia La Plata
|vs
|Tigre
|Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
|15:30
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Platense
|Gigante de Arroyito
|18:00
|Racing Club
|vs
|Unión Santa Fe
|Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
|20:30
|Atlético Tucumán
|vs
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|Monumental Presidente José Fierro
|20:30
|Vélez Sarsfield
|vs
|Barracas Central
|José Amalfitani
|
lunes 26 septiembre 2022
|17:00
|Aldosivi
|vs
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|José María Minella
|17:00
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|Argentinos Juniors
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|BOCA
|39
|21
|12
|3
|6
|26
|22
|4
|2
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|38
|20
|10
|8
|2
|23
|11
|12
|3
|HURACÁN
|37
|21
|9
|10
|2
|26
|15
|11
|4
|GIMNASIA LP
|36
|20
|10
|6
|4
|21
|11
|10
|5
|RACING
|34
|20
|9
|7
|4
|26
|15
|11
|6
|RIVER PLATE
|32
|20
|9
|5
|6
|29
|17
|12
|7
|GODOY CRUZ
|32
|21
|9
|5
|7
|23
|22
|1
|8
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|30
|20
|9
|3
|8
|22
|20
|2
|9
|PLATENSE
|29
|20
|7
|8
|5
|18
|15
|3
|10
|NEWELL’S
|29
|20
|8
|5
|7
|19
|18
|1
|11
|PATRONATO
|28
|20
|7
|7
|6
|23
|20
|3
|12
|TIGRE
|27
|20
|6
|9
|5
|28
|24
|4
|13
|SAN LORENZO
|27
|20
|5
|12
|3
|23
|19
|4
|14
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|27
|20
|7
|6
|7
|19
|20
|-1
|15
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|27
|20
|7
|6
|7
|24
|28
|-4
|16
|UNIÓN
|26
|19
|7
|5
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|17
|BANFIELD
|25
|21
|6
|7
|8
|21
|24
|-3
|18
|DEF Y JUS
|25
|20
|6
|7
|7
|18
|21
|-3
|19
|SARMIENTO
|25
|20
|7
|4
|9
|20
|24
|-4
|20
|INDEPENDIENTE
|24
|20
|6
|6
|8
|22
|23
|-1
|21
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|25
|-2
|22
|ROS. CENTRAL
|24
|20
|6
|6
|8
|15
|19
|-4
|23
|ARSENAL
|23
|20
|4
|11
|5
|21
|22
|-1
|24
|TALLERES
|22
|19
|5
|7
|7
|16
|17
|-1
|25
|COLÓN
|19
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|24
|-9
|26
|LANÚS
|14
|20
|3
|5
|12
|17
|30
|-13
|27
|VÉLEZ
|13
|19
|1
|10
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|28
|ALDOSIVI
|13
|20
|3
|4
|13
|12
|33
|-21
Tabla Clasificación a Copas
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|BOCA
|66
|35
|19
|9
|7
|45
|33
|12
|2
|RACING
|64
|34
|17
|13
|4
|51
|25
|26
|3
|RIVER PLATE
|61
|34
|18
|7
|9
|60
|29
|31
|4
|GIMNASIA LP
|60
|34
|17
|9
|8
|45
|31
|14
|5
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|55
|34
|15
|10
|9
|52
|40
|12
|6
|HURACÁN
|55
|35
|14
|13
|8
|43
|34
|9
|7
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|55
|34
|16
|7
|11
|43
|36
|7
|8
|NEWELL’S
|52
|34
|15
|7
|12
|36
|33
|3
|9
|DEF Y JUS
|50
|34
|13
|11
|10
|44
|40
|4
|10
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|49
|34
|12
|13
|9
|36
|34
|2
|11
|GODOY CRUZ
|48
|35
|12
|12
|11
|44
|46
|-2
|12
|47
|34
|11
|14
|9
|45
|36
|9
|13
|SARMIENTO
|46
|34
|13
|7
|14
|37
|48
|-11
|14
|46
|34
|13
|7
|14
|41
|52
|-11
|15
|BANFIELD
|44
|35
|11
|11
|13
|39
|39
|0
|16
|UNIÓN
|43
|33
|12
|7
|14
|32
|37
|-5
|17
|SAN LORENZO
|42
|34
|8
|18
|8
|38
|36
|2
|18
|ARSENAL
|40
|34
|7
|19
|8
|41
|41
|0
|19
|INDEPENDIENTE
|40
|34
|9
|13
|12
|39
|41
|-2
|20
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|39
|33
|10
|9
|14
|40
|48
|-8
|21
|PLATENSE
|39
|34
|9
|12
|13
|30
|38
|-8
|22
|ROS. CENTRAL
|38
|34
|10
|8
|16
|31
|39
|-8
|23
|PATRONATO
|38
|34
|10
|8
|16
|33
|45
|-12
|24
|COLÓN
|35
|34
|7
|14
|13
|33
|43
|-10
|25
|TALLERES
|33
|33
|8
|9
|16
|25
|38
|-13
|26
|ALDOSIVI
|33
|34
|9
|6
|19
|29
|49
|-20
|27
|VÉLEZ
|31
|33
|5
|16
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|28
|LANÚS
|29
|34
|6
|11
|17
|34
|48
|-14
|Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
|Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
|Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).
Promedios
|Equipo
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|75
|61
|183
|95
|1,926
|2
|Boca Juniors
|63
|66
|180
|97
|1,856
|3
|Racing Club
|53
|64
|159
|96
|1,656
|4
|Argentinos Juniors
|51
|55
|148
|96
|1,542
|5
|Defensa y Justicia
|59
|50
|148
|96
|1,542
|6
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|61
|55
|146
|96
|1,521
|7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|70
|31
|140
|95
|1,474
|8
|Talleres de Córdoba
|66
|33
|136
|95
|1,432
|9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|51
|60
|135
|96
|1,406
|10
|Tigre
|0
|47
|47
|34
|1,382
|11
|Independiente
|58
|40
|130
|96
|1,354
|12
|Barracas Central
|0
|46
|46
|34
|1,353
|13
|Newell’s Old Boys
|39
|52
|129
|96
|1,344
|14
|San Lorenzo
|48
|42
|129
|96
|1,344
|15
|Huracán
|51
|55
|128
|97
|1,320
|16
|Unión Santa Fe
|53
|43
|124
|95
|1,305
|17
|Rosario Central
|50
|38
|124
|96
|1,292
|18
|Lanús
|56
|29
|121
|96
|1,260
|19
|Colón Santa Fe
|64
|35
|120
|96
|1,250
|20
|Atlético Tucumán
|40
|49
|118
|95
|1,242
|21
|Banfield
|47
|44
|118
|97
|1,216
|22
|Platense
|45
|39
|84
|72
|1,167
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|46
|48
|112
|97
|1,155
|24
|Sarmiento
|36
|46
|82
|72
|1,139
|25
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|43
|39
|108
|95
|1,137
|26
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|33
|40
|108
|96
|1,125
|27
|Aldosivi
|44
|33
|99
|96
|1,031
|28
|Patronato
|37
|38
|98
|96
|1,021
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
