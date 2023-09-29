Se inicia la 7ma fecha de la Copa de la Liga Argentina – Arbitros, horarios de partidos y tablas

29 septiembre, 2023

Los árbitros de la fecha de clásicos de la Copa de la Liga 2023

Viernes 29 de septiembre

20.00 Tigre vs. Vélez – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
  • Árbitro Asistente 1: Iván Núñez
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra
  • Cuarto árbitro: Luis Martínez
  • VAR: Nazareno Arasa
  • AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo

Sábado 30 de septiembre

11.00 Arsenal vs. Defensa y Justicia – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Franco Acita
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Andrés Barbieri
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Gisella Bosso
  • Cuarto árbitro: Fernando Cruz
  • VAR: Salomé Di Iorio
  • AVAR: Juan Pafundi

16.00 San Lorenzo vs. Huracán – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Acevedo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
  • VAR: Lucas Novelli
  • AVAR: Iván Núñez

16.30 Rosario Central vs. Newell’s – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
  • Árbitro asistente 2: José Castelli
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
  • VAR: Mauro Vigliano
  • AVAR: Diego Romero

19.00 Racing vs. Independiente – ESPN Premium y TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Facundo Rodríguez
  • Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Martinez
  • VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta

21.30 Banfield vs. Lanús – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias
  • VAR: Germán Delfino
  • AVAR: Diego Verlotta

Domingo 1° de octubre

14.00 Boca Juniors vs. River Plate – ESPN Premium y TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Sebastián Raineri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Penel
  • VAR: Héctor Paletta
  • AVAR: Ariel Suárez

16.30 Colón vs. Unión – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Facundo Tello
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
  • VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
  • AVAR: Sebastián Martínez

17.00 Estudiantes vs. Gimnasia – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Adrián Delbarba
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
  • VAR: Fernando Espinoza
  • AVAR: Sebastián Zunino

18.45 Talleres vs. Belgrano – ESPN

  • Árbitro: Darío Herrera
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo
  • Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
  • VAR: Silvio Trucco
  • AVAR: Cristian Navarro

Lunes 2 de octubre

18.30 Barracas Central vs. Sarmiento – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gerardo Lencina
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel González
  • Cuarto árbitro: Lucas Di Bastiano
  • VAR: Ariel Penel
  • AVAR: Lucas Comesaña

18.30 Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto – TV Pública

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
  • Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque
  • VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
  • AVAR: Andrés Gariano

21.00 Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors – ESPN Premium

  • Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
  • Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
  • VAR: Jorge Baliño
  • AVAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela

21.00 Atlético Tucumán vs. Central Córdoba – TNT Sports

  • Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Damián Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel Vázquez
  • Cuarto árbitro: César Ceballo
  • VAR: Diego Ceballos
  • AVAR: Pablo González

COPA DE LA LIGA

Argentina

Ver tabla

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 HuracánHuracán 12 6 4 0 2 10 4 +6
2
 ColónColón 12 6 4 0 2 10 7 +3
3
 IndependienteIndependiente 11 6 3 2 1 6 4 +2
4
 River PlateRiver Plate 10 6 3 1 2 12 8 +4
5
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 10 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4
6
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 10 6 3 1 2 12 11 +1
7
 InstitutoInstituto 9 6 2 3 1 4 2 +2
8
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 9 6 2 3 1 4 3 +1
9
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 9 6 3 0 3 7 8 -1
10
 BanfieldBanfield 7 6 2 1 3 5 5 0
11
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 6 6 2 0 4 5 11 -6
12
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 6 6 2 0 4 4 12 -8
13
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 5 6 1 2 3 5 8 -3
14
 ArsenalArsenal 3 6 1 0 5 6 11 -5
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 12 6 3 3 0 9 6 +3
2
 BelgranoBelgrano 10 6 2 4 0 8 4 +4
3
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 9 6 2 3 1 7 5 +2
4
 SarmientoSarmiento 9 6 2 3 1 4 2 +2
5
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 9 6 3 0 3 6 9 -3
6
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 8 6 1 5 0 6 5 +1
7
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 8 6 2 2 2 6 5 +1
8
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 8 6 1 5 0 5 4 +1
9
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 6 2 1 3 7 5 +2
10
 UniónUnión 7 6 1 4 1 6 5 +1
11
 PlatensePlatense 7 6 2 1 3 6 10 -4
12
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 7 -3
13
 TigreTigre 5 6 1 2 3 2 6 -4
14
 LanúsLanús 3 6 0 3 3 4 7 -3

