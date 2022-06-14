Se inicia la 3era fecha de la Liga Profesional – Tabla de posiciones y partidos de este martes 14

Se inicia este martes la 3era fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol en Argentina. facundo De la Vega por 3eravez convocado, va con Aldosivi de visitante a jugar con Patronato a las 19. Estos son los partidos;

Este martes arranca la fecha 3

martes 14 junio 2022
15:00 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
19:00 Patronato Patronato   vs   Aldosivi Aldosivi
19:00 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba   vs   Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
21:30 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   Huracán Huracán
21:30 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata   vs   Sarmiento Sarmiento

miércoles 15 junio 2022
14:00 Barracas Central Barracas Central   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
16:30 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Lanús Lanús
16:30 Banfield Banfield   vs   Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
19:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   River Plate River Plate
21:30 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors   vs   Tigre Tigre

jueves 16 junio 2022
19:00 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors   vs   Independiente Independiente
19:00 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
21:30 Platense Platense   vs   Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata
21:30 Racing Club Racing Club   vs   Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 PLATENSE 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2
2 GIMNASIA LP 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2
3 ESTUDIANTES LP 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
4 NEWELL’S 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
5 INDEPENDIENTE 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
6 TIGRE 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1
7 CENTRAL CBA (S) 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
8 TALLERES 3 2 1 0 1 2 1 1
9 GODOY CRUZ 3 2 1 0 1 3 2 1
10 BOCA 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
11 ARGENTINOS JRS. 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
12 RACING 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
13 HURACÁN 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
14 SARMIENTO 3 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1
15 RIVER PLATE 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 0
16 COLÓN 2 2 0 2 0 3 3 0
17 LANÚS 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
18 SAN LORENZO 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
19 ATL. TUCUMÁN 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
20 DEF Y JUS 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
21 BARRACAS CENTRAL 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
22 VÉLEZ 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
23 BANFIELD 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
24 ARSENAL 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
25 UNIÓN 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1
26 ROS. CENTRAL 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2
27 PATRONATO 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2
28 ALDOSIVI 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2

 

