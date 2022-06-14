Se inicia la 3era fecha de la Liga Profesional – Tabla de posiciones y partidos de este martes 14

Se inicia este martes la 3era fecha de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol en Argentina. facundo De la Vega por 3eravez convocado, va con Aldosivi de visitante a jugar con Patronato a las 19. Estos son los partidos;
Este martes arranca la fecha 3
|
martes 14 junio 2022
|15:00
|San Lorenzo
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|19:00
|Patronato
|vs
|Aldosivi
|19:00
|Talleres de Córdoba
|vs
|Newell’s Old Boys
|21:30
|Defensa y Justicia
|vs
|Huracán
|21:30
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|vs
|Sarmiento
|
miércoles 15 junio 2022
|14:00
|Barracas Central
|vs
|Unión Santa Fe
|16:30
|Atlético Tucumán
|vs
|Lanús
|16:30
|Banfield
|vs
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|19:00
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|River Plate
|21:30
|Boca Juniors
|vs
|Tigre
|
jueves 16 junio 2022
|19:00
|Argentinos Juniors
|vs
|Independiente
|19:00
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Godoy Cruz
|21:30
|Platense
|vs
|Gimnasia La Plata
|21:30
|Racing Club
|vs
|Vélez Sarsfield
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|PLATENSE
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|GIMNASIA LP
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|NEWELL’S
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|INDEPENDIENTE
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|TIGRE
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|7
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|TALLERES
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|9
|GODOY CRUZ
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|10
|BOCA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|11
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|12
|RACING
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|13
|HURACÁN
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|14
|SARMIENTO
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|15
|RIVER PLATE
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|COLÓN
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|17
|LANÚS
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|SAN LORENZO
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|19
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|20
|DEF Y JUS
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|21
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|22
|VÉLEZ
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|23
|BANFIELD
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|24
|ARSENAL
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|25
|UNIÓN
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|26
|ROS. CENTRAL
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|27
|PATRONATO
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|28
|ALDOSIVI
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
