Se disputa la fecha 5 de la LPF – Árbitros, tablas y partidos para este sábado 15 de Junio

Resultados
Miércoles 12 de junio
Argentinos 2 Central Córdoba 1 Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Independiente 2 Banfield 1 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Gimnasia 2 Barracas Central 1 Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Jueves 13 de junio
Deportivo Riestra 2 River 0 Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Tigre 1 Belgrano 1 Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Sarmiento 2 Estudiantes 0 Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Lanús 2 Racing 0 Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Newell’s 0 Instituto 2 Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Viernes 14 de junio
Talleres 2 Platense 1 Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Boca 1 Vélez 0 Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
HOY Sábado 15 de junio
16.00 Unión – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Calegari
Cuarto árbitro: Nelson Bejas
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Pablo Acevedo
18.00 Huracán – Independiente Rivadavia (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariana De Almeida
Cuarto árbitro: Julio Barraza
VAR: Franco Acita
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
20.30 Atlético Tucumán – Defensa y Justicia (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
VAR: Sebastián Martínez
AVAR: Walter Ferreyra
Liga Profesional Argentina
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Talleres de Córdoba
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|+7
|
2
|Racing Club
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|
3
|Gimnasia La Plata
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|
4
|Huracán
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|
5
|Unión
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|
6
|Instituto
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|
7
|River Plate
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|+5
|
8
|Argentinos Juniors
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|
9
|Lanús
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|
10
|Belgrano
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|
11
|Independiente Rivadavia
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|+2
|
12
|Boca Juniors
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|+1
|
13
|Sarmiento
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|+1
|
14
|Estudiantes
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|
15
|Rosario Central
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|6
|+1
|
16
|Independiente
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|
17
|Deportivo Riestra
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|
18
|Newell’s Old Boys
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|
19
|Atlético Tucumán
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|
20
|Vélez Sarsfield
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|
21
|Platense
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|
22
|Banfield
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|
23
|Barracas Central
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|
24
|Defensa y Justicia
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|
25
|Tigre
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|
26
|San Lorenzo
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|
27
|Godoy Cruz
|0
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|
28
|Central Córdoba SdE
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|6
|15
|-9
