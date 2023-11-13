Se disputa la fecha 13 de la LPF – Partidos de este lunes 13 de Noviembre, árbitros y tablas

Fecha 13
Viernes 10 de noviembre
Central Córdoba 0 Estudiantes 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Gimnasia 1 Atlético Tucumán 2 -Zona A- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Sábado 11 de noviembre
Argentinos 1 Vélez 1 -Zona A- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Rosario Central 3 River 1 -Zona A- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Lanús 0 Racing 2 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Huracán 1 Arsenal 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Domingo 12 de noviembre
Colón 3 Talleres 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Defensa y Justicia 0 San Lorenzo 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Tigre 1 Platense 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Boca 1 Newell’s 0 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Belgrano 4 Unión 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Independiente 0 Banfield 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
HOY Lunes 13 de noviembre
19.00 Sarmiento – Godoy Cruz -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
VAR: Juan Pafundi
AVAR: Gastón Suárez
21.00 Instituto – Barracas Central -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Carlos Córdoba
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Yamil Possi
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|River Plate
|23
|13
|7
|2
|4
|24
|16
|+8
|
2
|Huracán
|23
|13
|7
|2
|4
|17
|11
|+6
|
3
|Independiente
|23
|13
|6
|5
|2
|13
|8
|+5
|
4
|Colón
|20
|13
|6
|2
|5
|18
|14
|+4
|
5
|Rosario Central
|20
|13
|5
|5
|3
|15
|12
|+3
|
6
|Banfield
|20
|13
|5
|5
|3
|9
|6
|+3
|
7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|19
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|13
|+1
|
8
|Instituto
|18
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|
9
|Atlético Tucumán
|17
|13
|4
|5
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|
10
|Gimnasia La Plata
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|19
|-6
|
11
|Talleres de Córdoba
|14
|13
|3
|5
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|
12
|Argentinos Juniors
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|
13
|Arsenal
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|9
|13
|-4
|
14
|Barracas Central
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Godoy Cruz
|21
|12
|5
|6
|1
|13
|7
|+6
|
2
|Belgrano
|21
|13
|5
|6
|2
|19
|14
|+5
|
3
|Racing Club
|21
|13
|5
|6
|2
|18
|15
|+3
|
4
|Central Córdoba SdE
|19
|13
|5
|4
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|
5
|Platense
|17
|13
|4
|5
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|
6
|Estudiantes
|16
|13
|4
|4
|5
|10
|12
|-2
|
7
|Newell’s Old Boys
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|11
|10
|+1
|
8
|Sarmiento
|15
|12
|3
|6
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|
9
|Boca Juniors
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|15
|0
|
10
|San Lorenzo
|15
|13
|2
|9
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|
11
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|13
|3
|5
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|
12
|Unión
|13
|13
|2
|7
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|
13
|Tigre
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|8
|12
|-4
|
14
|Lanús
|11
|13
|2
|5
|6
|8
|13
|-5
Comentarios