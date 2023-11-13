Se disputa la fecha 13 de la LPF – Partidos de este lunes 13 de Noviembre, árbitros y tablas

13 noviembre, 2023 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA, destacados 0

Fecha 13

Viernes 10 de noviembre
Central Córdoba 0 Estudiantes 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

Gimnasia 1 Atlético Tucumán 2 -Zona A- Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Sábado 11 de noviembre
Argentinos 1 Vélez 1 -Zona A- Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Rosario Central 3 River 1 -Zona A- Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Lanús 0 Racing 2 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Huracán 1 Arsenal 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Domingo 12 de noviembre
Colón 3 Talleres 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Defensa y Justicia 0 San Lorenzo 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Tigre 1 Platense 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Boca 1 Newell’s 0 -Zona B- Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Belgrano 4 Unión 1 -Zona B- Árbitro: Ariel Penel

Independiente 0 Banfield 0 -Zona A- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

HOY Lunes 13 de noviembre
19.00 Sarmiento – Godoy Cruz -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
VAR: Juan Pafundi
AVAR: Gastón Suárez

21.00 Instituto – Barracas Central -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Carlos Córdoba
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Yamil Possi

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 River PlateRiver Plate 23 13 7 2 4 24 16 +8
2
 HuracánHuracán 23 13 7 2 4 17 11 +6
3
 IndependienteIndependiente 23 13 6 5 2 13 8 +5
4
 ColónColón 20 13 6 2 5 18 14 +4
5
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 20 13 5 5 3 15 12 +3
6
 BanfieldBanfield 20 13 5 5 3 9 6 +3
7
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 19 13 5 4 4 14 13 +1
8
 InstitutoInstituto 18 12 4 6 2 11 7 +4
9
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 17 13 4 5 4 9 10 -1
10
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 15 13 4 3 6 13 19 -6
11
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 14 13 3 5 5 12 13 -1
12
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 13 13 3 4 6 18 22 -4
13
 ArsenalArsenal 13 13 3 4 6 9 13 -4
14
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 12 12 3 3 6 9 20 -11
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 21 12 5 6 1 13 7 +6
2
 BelgranoBelgrano 21 13 5 6 2 19 14 +5
3
 Racing ClubRacing Club 21 13 5 6 2 18 15 +3
4
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 19 13 5 4 4 11 12 -1
5
 PlatensePlatense 17 13 4 5 4 12 16 -4
6
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 16 13 4 4 5 10 12 -2
7
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 15 13 4 3 6 11 10 +1
8
 SarmientoSarmiento 15 12 3 6 3 8 7 +1
9
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 15 13 4 3 6 15 15 0
10
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 15 13 2 9 2 9 11 -2
11
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 14 13 3 5 5 12 13 -1
12
 UniónUnión 13 13 2 7 4 9 13 -4
13
 TigreTigre 13 13 3 4 6 8 12 -4
14
 LanúsLanús 11 13 2 5 6 8 13 -5

Comentarios

Deja un comentario