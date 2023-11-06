Se disputa la fecha 12 de la Copa de la Liga – Partidos para este lunes 6, árbitros y tablas

Fecha 12

Viernes 3 de noviembre

Arsenal 0 Gimnasia 0 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

River  1 Huracán 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Sábado 4 de noviembre

Argentinos 1 Instituto 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Domingo 5 de noviembre

Vélez 1 Talleres 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Unión 0 Lanús 0- Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

Racing 1 Central Córdoba 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Estudiantes 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Franco Acita

Newell’s 0 Sarmiento 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

HOY Lunes 6 de noviembre

18.30 Godoy Cruz – Platense -Zona B (ESPN Premium)

Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani

Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández

Cuarto árbitro: Emanuel Ejarque

VAR: Facundo Tello

AVAR: Iván Núñez

18.30 Barracas Central – Rosario Central -Zona A (TNT Sports)

Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina

Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro

Árbitro asistente 2: Geraro Lencina

Cuarto árbitro: Américo Monsalvo

VAR: Lucas Novelli

AVAR: José Carreras

21.00 Banfield – Colón -Zona A (ESPN Premium)

Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti

Árbitro asistente 2: Walter Ferreyra

Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto

VAR: Darío Herrera

AVAR: Fabricio Llobet

21.00 Belgrano – Tigre -Zona B (TNT Sports)

Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez

Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Manuel González

Cuarto árbitro: Adrián Franklin

VAR: Andrés Merlos

AVAR: Lucas Germanotta

Miércoles 8 de noviembre

19.00 San Lorenzo – Boca -Zona B (TNT Sports)

Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade

Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo González

Cuarto árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

VAR: Jorge Baliño

AVAR: Rodrigo Rivero

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 River PlateRiver Plate 23 12 7 2 3 23 13 +10
2
 IndependienteIndependiente 22 12 6 4 2 13 8 +5
3
 HuracánHuracán 20 12 6 2 4 16 11 +5
4
 InstitutoInstituto 18 12 4 6 2 11 7 +4
5
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 18 12 5 3 4 13 12 +1
6
 ColónColón 17 11 5 2 4 14 12 +2
7
 BanfieldBanfield 16 11 4 4 3 7 5 +2
8
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 16 11 4 4 3 11 10 +1
9
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 15 12 4 3 5 12 17 -5
10
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 14 12 3 5 4 12 10 +2
11
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 14 12 3 5 4 7 9 -2
12
 ArsenalArsenal 13 12 3 4 5 9 12 -3
13
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 12 12 3 3 6 17 21 -4
14
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 11 11 3 2 6 8 19 -11
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 19 12 5 4 3 11 11 0
2
 BelgranoBelgrano 18 11 4 6 1 15 10 +5
3
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 18 11 4 6 1 11 7 +4
4
 Racing ClubRacing Club 18 12 4 6 2 16 15 +1
5
 PlatensePlatense 16 11 4 4 3 11 13 -2
6
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 15 12 4 3 5 11 9 +2
7
 SarmientoSarmiento 15 12 3 6 3 8 7 +1
8
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 14 12 3 5 4 12 12 0
9
 UniónUnión 13 12 2 7 3 8 9 -1
10
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 13 12 3 4 5 9 12 -3
11
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 11 11 3 2 6 13 14 -1
12
 LanúsLanús 11 12 2 5 5 8 11 -3
13
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 11 11 1 8 2 7 10 -3
14
 TigreTigre 9 11 2 3 6 4 11 -7

