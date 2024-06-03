Se disputa la 4ta fecha de Liga Profesional 2024: árbitros y tablas para este lunes 3 de Junio

Los árbitros para la cuarta fecha de la Liga Profesional 2024: el cronograma completo;

Sábado 1° de Junio

Racing 1 Deportivo Riestra 1 Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Vélez 1 Atlético Tucumán 1 Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Belgrano 1 Argentinos 0 Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro

Domingo 2 de Junio

Platense 1 Boca 0 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Rosario Central 1 Lanús 1 Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez

Central Córdoba 2 Talleres 4 Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Instituto 2 Gimnasia 1 Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

River 3 Tigre 1 Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

HOY Lunes 3 de Junio

19.00 San Lorenzo – Sarmiento

  • Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Páez
  • Cuarto árbitro: Rodrigo Rivero
  • VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez
  • AVAR: Gastón Suárez

21.15 Estudiantes – Godoy Cruz

  • Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Andrés Barbieri
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
  • Cuarto árbitro: Juan Pablo Loustau
  • VAR: Adrián Franklin
  • AVAR: Gabriel Chade

21.15 Defensa y Justicia – Independiente

  • Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Acevedo
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Erik Grunman
  • Cuarto árbitro: Ariel Cruz
  • VAR: Yamil Possi
  • AVAR: Iván Núñez

Martes 4 de junio

15.30 Barracas Central – Huracán

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Alejandro Porticella
  • VAR: Lucas Novelli
  • AVAR: Pablo Echavarría

20.00 Banfield – Newell’s

  • Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan González
  • Cuarto árbitro: Héctor Paletta
  • VAR: Germán Delfino
  • AVAR: Diego Romero

20.00 Independiente Rivadavia – Unión

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Viale
  • Cuarto árbitro: Sergio Testa
  • VAR: Ariel Penel
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta

Liga Profesional Argentina

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 10 4 3 1 0 12 4 +8
2
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 10 4 3 1 0 9 3 +6
3
 River PlateRiver Plate 9 4 3 0 1 9 2 +7
4
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 7 4 2 1 1 8 4 +4
5
 HuracánHuracán 7 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3
6
 UniónUnión 7 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3
7
 Independiente RivadaviaIndependiente Rivadavia 7 3 2 1 0 3 0 +3
8
 InstitutoInstituto 7 4 2 1 1 5 4 +1
9
 BelgranoBelgrano 7 4 2 1 1 7 8 -1
10
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 6 3 2 0 1 4 2 +2
11
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 6 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2
12
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 6 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2
13
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 5 4 1 2 1 6 5 +1
14
 LanúsLanús 5 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1
15
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 5 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1
16
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 5 4 1 2 1 3 4 -1
17
 PlatensePlatense 5 4 1 2 1 2 3 -1
18
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 4 4 1 1 2 4 4 0
19
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 4 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1
20
 Deportivo RiestraDeportivo Riestra 3 4 1 0 3 1 5 -4
21
 IndependienteIndependiente 2 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2
22
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
23
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1
24
 SarmientoSarmiento 1 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2
25
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 1 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3
26
 BanfieldBanfield 1 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4
27
 TigreTigre 1 4 0 1 3 2 9 -7
28
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 0 4 0 0 4 5 13 -8
N. de la R; fuente Olé

