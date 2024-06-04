Se disputa la 4ta fecha de Liga Profesional 2024: árbitros y tablas al martes 4 de Junio

Los árbitros para la cuarta fecha de la Liga Profesional 2024: el cronograma completo;

Sábado 1° de Junio

Racing 1 Deportivo Riestra 1 Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Vélez 1 Atlético Tucumán 1 Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Belgrano 1 Argentinos 0 Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro

Domingo 2 de Junio

Platense 1 Boca 0 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Rosario Central 1 Lanús 1 Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez

Central Córdoba 2 Talleres 4 Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Instituto 2 Gimnasia 1 Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

River 3 Tigre 1 Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Lunes 3 de Junio

San Lorenzo 0 Sarmiento 1 Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

Estudiantes 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Defensa y Justicia 0 Independiente 0 Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

HOY Martes 4 de junio

15.30 Barracas Central – Huracán

  • Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
  • Cuarto árbitro: Alejandro Porticella
  • VAR: Lucas Novelli
  • AVAR: Pablo Echavarría

20.00 Banfield – Newell’s

  • Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan González
  • Cuarto árbitro: Héctor Paletta
  • VAR: Germán Delfino
  • AVAR: Diego Romero

20.00 Independiente Rivadavia – Unión

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Viale
  • Cuarto árbitro: Sergio Testa
  • VAR: Ariel Penel
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta

Liga Profesional Argentina

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Racing ClubRacing Club 10 4 3 1 0 12 4 +8
2
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 10 4 3 1 0 9 3 +6
3
 River PlateRiver Plate 9 4 3 0 1 9 2 +7
4
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 7 4 2 1 1 8 4 +4
5
 HuracánHuracán 7 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3
6
 UniónUnión 7 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3
7
 Independiente RivadaviaIndependiente Rivadavia 7 3 2 1 0 3 0 +3
8
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2
9
 InstitutoInstituto 7 4 2 1 1 5 4 +1
10
 BelgranoBelgrano 7 4 2 1 1 7 8 -1
11
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 6 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2
12
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 6 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2
13
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 5 4 1 2 1 6 5 +1
14
 LanúsLanús 5 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1
15
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 5 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1
16
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 5 4 1 2 1 3 4 -1
17
 PlatensePlatense 5 4 1 2 1 2 3 -1
18
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 4 4 1 1 2 4 4 0
19
 SarmientoSarmiento 4 4 1 1 2 3 4 -1
20
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 4 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1
21
 IndependienteIndependiente 3 4 0 3 1 2 4 -2
22
 Deportivo RiestraDeportivo Riestra 3 4 1 0 3 1 5 -4
23
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 2 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1
24
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 2 4 0 2 2 2 5 -3
25
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 1 3 0 1 2 1 3 -2
26
 BanfieldBanfield 1 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4
27
 TigreTigre 1 4 0 1 3 2 9 -7
28
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 0 4 0 0 4 5 13 -8

Agenda de la fecha 5

Conocé el cronograma de partidos de la quinta jornada.

Así se jugará la quinta jornada del Torneo Betano 2024.

Miércoles 12 de junio
19.00 Godoy Cruz – Rosario Central
19.00 Argentinos – Central Córdoba
21.15 Independiente- Banfield
21.15 Gimnasia – Barracas Central

Jueves 13 de junio
15.30 Deportivo Riestra – River
19.00 Tigre – Belgrano
19.00 Sarmiento – Estudiantes
21.15 Lanús – Racing
21.15 Newell’s – Instituto

Viernes 14 de junio
19.00 Talleres – Platense
21.00 Boca – Vélez

Sábado 15 de junio
16.00 Unión – San Lorenzo
18.00 Huracán – Independiente Rivadavia
20.00 Atlético Tucumán – Defensa y Justicia

