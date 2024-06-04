Se disputa la 4ta fecha de Liga Profesional 2024: árbitros y tablas al martes 4 de Junio

Los árbitros para la cuarta fecha de la Liga Profesional 2024: el cronograma completo;
Sábado 1° de Junio
Racing 1 Deportivo Riestra 1 Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Vélez 1 Atlético Tucumán 1 Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Belgrano 1 Argentinos 0 Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro
Domingo 2 de Junio
Platense 1 Boca 0 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Rosario Central 1 Lanús 1 Árbitro: Sebastián Martínez
Central Córdoba 2 Talleres 4 Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Instituto 2 Gimnasia 1 Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
River 3 Tigre 1 Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Lunes 3 de Junio
San Lorenzo 0 Sarmiento 1 Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Estudiantes 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Defensa y Justicia 0 Independiente 0 Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
HOY Martes 4 de junio
15.30 Barracas Central – Huracán
- Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
- Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Gualtieri
- Cuarto árbitro: Alejandro Porticella
- VAR: Lucas Novelli
- AVAR: Pablo Echavarría
20.00 Banfield – Newell’s
- Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
- Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan González
- Cuarto árbitro: Héctor Paletta
- VAR: Germán Delfino
- AVAR: Diego Romero
20.00 Independiente Rivadavia – Unión
- Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
- Árbitro asistente 1: Julio Fernández
- Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Viale
- Cuarto árbitro: Sergio Testa
- VAR: Ariel Penel
- AVAR: Lucas Germanotta
Liga Profesional Argentina
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Racing Club
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|4
|+8
|
2
|Talleres de Córdoba
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|
3
|River Plate
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|2
|+7
|
4
|Gimnasia La Plata
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|
5
|Huracán
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|
6
|Unión
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|
7
|Independiente Rivadavia
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|
8
|Estudiantes
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|
9
|Instituto
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|
10
|Belgrano
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|
11
|Newell’s Old Boys
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|+2
|
12
|Argentinos Juniors
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|
13
|Rosario Central
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|
14
|Lanús
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|
15
|Vélez Sarsfield
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|
16
|Atlético Tucumán
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|
17
|Platense
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|
18
|Boca Juniors
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|
19
|Sarmiento
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|
20
|Barracas Central
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|
21
|Independiente
|3
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|
22
|Deportivo Riestra
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|
23
|Godoy Cruz
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|
24
|Defensa y Justicia
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|
25
|San Lorenzo
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|
26
|Banfield
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|
27
|Tigre
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|
28
|Central Córdoba SdE
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|13
|-8
Comentarios