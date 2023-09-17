Se disputa la 4ta fecha de la Copa de la Liga – Partidos de este domingo 17 y tablas de posiciones

Fecha 4 de la Copa de la Liga: días, horarios, TV en VIVO y árbitros

Miércoles 13 de septiembre

Gimnasia de La Plata 2 Vélez 1 | Zona A I Hernán Mastrángelo

Sarmiento 0 Central Córdoba 1 | Zona B | Darío Herrera

Jueves 14 de septiembre

Platense 2 Lanús 1 | Zona B | Nicolás Lamolina

Independiente 1 Huracán 0 | Zona A | Facundo Tello

Viernes 15 de septiembre

Tigre 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 0 | Zona B | Fernando Echenique

Defensa y Justicia 1 Boca 0 | Zona B | Andrés Merlos

Colón 2 Rosario Central 1 | Zona APablo Echavarría

Banfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 | Zona A I Andrés Gariano

Sábado 16 de septiembre

Newell’s 1 Unión 1 | Zona B | Ariel Penel

San Lorenzo 1 Racing 1 | Zona B | Fernando Rapallini

Atlético Tucumán 1 Barracas Central 0 | Zona A | Nazareno Arasa

Talleres 0 Instituto 0 | Zona A | Yael Falcón Pérez

HOY Domingo 17 de septiembre

  • 17.00 | Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano | Zona B | TNT Sports| Leandro Rey Hilfer
  • 19.30 | River vs. Arsenal | Zona A | ESPN Premium | Fernando Espinoza

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 ColónColón 9 4 3 0 1 6 3 +3
2
 IndependienteIndependiente 9 4 3 0 1 5 3 +2
3
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2
4
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 7 4 2 1 1 8 7 +1
5
 HuracánHuracán 6 4 2 0 2 5 4 +1
6
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 6 4 2 0 2 5 4 +1
7
 BanfieldBanfield 6 4 2 0 2 4 3 +1
8
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 6 4 1 3 0 3 2 +1
9
 InstitutoInstituto 5 4 1 2 1 1 1 0
10
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2
11
 River PlateRiver Plate 3 3 1 0 2 7 6 +1
12
 ArsenalArsenal 3 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1
13
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 3 4 1 0 3 3 8 -5
14
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 3 4 1 0 3 3 8 -5
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 8 4 2 2 0 5 2 +3
2
 Racing ClubRacing Club 8 4 2 2 0 6 4 +2
3
 SarmientoSarmiento 7 4 2 1 1 4 2 +2
4
 UniónUnión 6 4 1 3 0 6 4 +2
5
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 6 4 1 3 0 5 4 +1
6
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 6 4 1 3 0 4 3 +1
7
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 6 4 2 0 2 4 5 -1
8
 BelgranoBelgrano 5 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1
9
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 5 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1
10
 PlatensePlatense 4 4 1 1 2 5 7 -2
11
 TigreTigre 4 4 1 1 2 2 4 -2
12
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 3 4 1 0 3 3 4 -1
13
 LanúsLanús 1 4 0 1 3 3 6 -3
14
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 1 4 0 1 3 3 7 -4

