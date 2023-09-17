Se disputa la 4ta fecha de la Copa de la Liga – Partidos de este domingo 17 y tablas de posiciones

Fecha 4 de la Copa de la Liga: días, horarios, TV en VIVO y árbitros
Miércoles 13 de septiembre
Gimnasia de La Plata 2 Vélez 1 | Zona A I Hernán Mastrángelo
Sarmiento 0 Central Córdoba 1 | Zona B | Darío Herrera
Jueves 14 de septiembre
Platense 2 Lanús 1 | Zona B | Nicolás Lamolina
Independiente 1 Huracán 0 | Zona A | Facundo Tello
Viernes 15 de septiembre
Tigre 0 Estudiantes de La Plata 0 | Zona B | Fernando Echenique
Defensa y Justicia 1 Boca 0 | Zona B | Andrés Merlos
Colón 2 Rosario Central 1 | Zona A | Pablo Echavarría
Banfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 | Zona A I Andrés Gariano
Sábado 16 de septiembre
Newell’s 1 Unión 1 | Zona B | Ariel Penel
San Lorenzo 1 Racing 1 | Zona B | Fernando Rapallini
Atlético Tucumán 1 Barracas Central 0 | Zona A | Nazareno Arasa
Talleres 0 Instituto 0 | Zona A | Yael Falcón Pérez
HOY Domingo 17 de septiembre
- 17.00 | Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano | Zona B | TNT Sports| Leandro Rey Hilfer
- 19.30 | River vs. Arsenal | Zona A | ESPN Premium | Fernando Espinoza
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Colón
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|
2
|Independiente
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|
3
|Talleres de Córdoba
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|
4
|Argentinos Juniors
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|
5
|Huracán
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|+1
|
6
|Vélez Sarsfield
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|+1
|
7
|Banfield
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|+1
|
8
|Atlético Tucumán
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|
9
|Instituto
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
10
|Rosario Central
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|
11
|River Plate
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|
12
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|
13
|Barracas Central
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|
14
|Gimnasia La Plata
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Newell’s Old Boys
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|
2
|Racing Club
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|
3
|Sarmiento
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|
4
|Unión
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|+2
|
5
|San Lorenzo
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
6
|Defensa y Justicia
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|
7
|Central Córdoba SdE
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|
8
|Belgrano
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
9
|Godoy Cruz
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|+1
|
10
|Platense
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|
11
|Tigre
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|
12
|Boca Juniors
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|
13
|Lanús
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|
14
|Estudiantes
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
