LPF – Se juega la fecha 15 – Partidos de este domingo y tablas de posiciones y descenso

sábado 20 agosto 2022
18:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe  2 vs  1 Tigre Tigre
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
20:30 Huracán Huracán  1 vs  0 Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
Tomás Adolfo Ducó

HOY domingo 21 agosto 2022
13:00 Lanús Lanús   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Ciudad de Lanús
15:30 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz   vs   Independiente Independiente
Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
18:00 River Plate River Plate   vs   Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
Mâs Monumental
20:30 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Norberto Tomaghello

lunes 22 agosto 2022
16:30 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Jorge Luis Hirschi
16:30 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Banfield Banfield
Gigante de Arroyito
19:00 Racing Club Racing Club   vs   San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
21:30 Platense Platense   vs   Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Ciudad de Vicente López
21:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Sarmiento Sarmiento
José Amalfitani

martes 23 agosto 2022
19:00 Patronato Patronato   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
21:30 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Barracas Central Barracas Central
Monumental Presidente José Fierro
21:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata   vs   Aldosivi Aldosivi
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 ATL. TUCUMÁN 29 14 8 5 1 14 6 8
2 GIMNASIA LP 28 14 8 4 2 16 7 9
3 HURACÁN 27 15 7 6 2 18 11 7
4 ARGENTINOS JRS. 26 14 8 2 4 18 12 6
5 RACING 24 14 6 6 2 21 11 10
6 GODOY CRUZ 24 14 7 3 4 17 12 5
7 RIVER PLATE 22 14 6 4 4 21 13 8
8 PATRONATO 22 14 6 4 4 22 18 4
9 PLATENSE 21 14 5 6 3 15 13 2
10 UNIÓN 21 13 6 3 4 20 21 -1
11 SAN LORENZO 20 14 4 8 2 19 15 4
12 NEWELL’S 20 15 5 5 5 13 14 -1
13 BOCA 20 14 6 2 6 18 20 -2
14 TIGRE 18 15 4 6 5 21 20 1
15 ARSENAL 18 14 3 9 2 15 15 0
16 ROS. CENTRAL 18 14 5 3 6 11 14 -3
17 COLÓN 18 15 4 6 5 13 17 -4
18 CENTRAL CBA (S) 17 14 5 2 7 17 18 -1
19 BARRACAS CENTRAL 17 14 4 5 5 17 20 -3
20 SARMIENTO 17 14 5 2 7 15 19 -4
21 ESTUDIANTES LP 16 14 4 4 6 14 17 -3
22 BANFIELD 15 14 3 6 5 13 15 -2
23 DEF Y JUS 15 14 3 6 5 12 16 -4
24 TALLERES 13 13 3 4 6 11 14 -3
25 INDEPENDIENTE 13 14 3 4 7 13 17 -4
26 ALDOSIVI 11 14 3 2 9 10 23 -13
27 VÉLEZ 10 14 1 7 6 15 20 -5
28 LANÚS 7 14 1 4 9 11 22 -11

Promedios

Equipo 19 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 47 75 51 173 89 1,944
2 Boca Juniors 51 63 47 161 90 1,789
3 Racing Club 42 53 54 149 90 1,656
4 Argentinos Juniors 42 51 51 144 90 1,600
5 Defensa y Justicia 39 59 40 138 90 1,533
6 Vélez Sarsfield 39 70 28 137 90 1,522
7 Estudiantes de La Plata 30 61 44 135 90 1,500
8 Talleres de Córdoba 37 66 24 127 89 1,427
9 Gimnasia La Plata 24 51 52 127 90 1,411
10 San Lorenzo 39 48 35 122 90 1,356
11 Unión Santa Fe 28 53 38 119 89 1,337
12 Independiente 32 58 29 119 90 1,322
13 Newell’s Old Boys 38 39 43 120 91 1,319
14 Rosario Central 36 50 32 118 90 1,311
15 Tigre 0 0 38 38 29 1,310
16 Colón Santa Fe 21 64 34 119 91 1,308
17 Huracán 22 51 45 118 91 1,297
18 Barracas Central 0 0 36 36 28 1,286
19 Lanús 36 56 22 114 90 1,267
20 Atlético Tucumán 29 40 40 109 89 1,225
21 Banfield 27 47 34 108 90 1,200
22 Godoy Cruz 18 46 40 104 90 1,156
23 Platense 0 45 31 76 66 1,152
24 Arsenal de Sarandí 35 33 35 103 90 1,144
25 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 26 43 32 101 90 1,122
26 Sarmiento 0 36 38 74 66 1,121
27 Aldosivi 22 44 31 97 90 1,078
28 Patronato 23 37 32 92 90 1,022
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.

