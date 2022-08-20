LPF – Se inicia la fecha 15 – Partidos de este sábado y tablas de posiciones y descenso

|
HOY sábado 20 agosto 2022
|18:00
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|Tigre
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
|20:30
|Huracán
|vs
|Newell’s Old Boys
|Tomás Adolfo Ducó
|
domingo 21 agosto 2022
|13:00
|Lanús
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|Ciudad de Lanús
|15:30
|Godoy Cruz
|vs
|Independiente
|Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
|18:00
|River Plate
|vs
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|Mâs Monumental
|20:30
|Defensa y Justicia
|vs
|Boca Juniors
|Norberto Tomaghello
|
lunes 22 agosto 2022
|16:30
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|vs
|Unión Santa Fe
|Jorge Luis Hirschi
|16:30
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Banfield
|Gigante de Arroyito
|19:00
|Racing Club
|vs
|San Lorenzo
|Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
|21:30
|Platense
|vs
|Talleres de Córdoba
|Ciudad de Vicente López
|21:30
|Vélez Sarsfield
|vs
|Sarmiento
|José Amalfitani
|
martes 23 agosto 2022
|19:00
|Patronato
|vs
|Argentinos Juniors
|Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
|21:30
|Atlético Tucumán
|vs
|Barracas Central
|Monumental Presidente José Fierro
|21:30
|Gimnasia La Plata
|vs
|Aldosivi
|Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|29
|14
|8
|5
|1
|14
|6
|8
|2
|GIMNASIA LP
|28
|14
|8
|4
|2
|16
|7
|9
|3
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|26
|14
|8
|2
|4
|18
|12
|6
|4
|RACING
|24
|14
|6
|6
|2
|21
|11
|10
|5
|HURACÁN
|24
|14
|6
|6
|2
|17
|11
|6
|6
|GODOY CRUZ
|24
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|12
|5
|7
|RIVER PLATE
|22
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|13
|8
|8
|PATRONATO
|22
|14
|6
|4
|4
|22
|18
|4
|9
|PLATENSE
|21
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|13
|2
|10
|UNIÓN
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|21
|-1
|11
|SAN LORENZO
|20
|14
|4
|8
|2
|19
|15
|4
|12
|NEWELL’S
|20
|14
|5
|5
|4
|13
|13
|0
|13
|BOCA
|20
|14
|6
|2
|6
|18
|20
|-2
|14
|TIGRE
|18
|14
|4
|6
|4
|20
|18
|2
|15
|ARSENAL
|18
|14
|3
|9
|2
|15
|15
|0
|16
|ROS. CENTRAL
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|17
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|17
|14
|5
|2
|7
|17
|18
|-1
|18
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|20
|-3
|19
|SARMIENTO
|17
|14
|5
|2
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|20
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|16
|14
|4
|4
|6
|14
|17
|-3
|21
|BANFIELD
|15
|14
|3
|6
|5
|13
|15
|-2
|22
|DEF Y JUS
|15
|14
|3
|6
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|23
|COLÓN
|15
|14
|3
|6
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|24
|TALLERES
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|25
|INDEPENDIENTE
|13
|14
|3
|4
|7
|13
|17
|-4
|26
|ALDOSIVI
|11
|14
|3
|2
|9
|10
|23
|-13
|27
|VÉLEZ
|10
|14
|1
|7
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|28
|LANÚS
|7
|14
|1
|4
|9
|11
|22
|-11
Promedios
|Equipo
|19
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|47
|75
|51
|173
|89
|1,944
|2
|Boca Juniors
|51
|63
|47
|161
|90
|1,789
|3
|Racing Club
|42
|53
|54
|149
|90
|1,656
|4
|Argentinos Juniors
|42
|51
|51
|144
|90
|1,600
|5
|Defensa y Justicia
|39
|59
|40
|138
|90
|1,533
|6
|Vélez Sarsfield
|39
|70
|28
|137
|90
|1,522
|7
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|30
|61
|44
|135
|90
|1,500
|8
|Talleres de Córdoba
|37
|66
|24
|127
|89
|1,427
|9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|24
|51
|52
|127
|90
|1,411
|10
|Tigre
|0
|0
|38
|38
|28
|1,357
|11
|San Lorenzo
|39
|48
|35
|122
|90
|1,356
|12
|Unión Santa Fe
|28
|53
|38
|119
|89
|1,337
|13
|Newell’s Old Boys
|38
|39
|43
|120
|90
|1,333
|14
|Independiente
|32
|58
|29
|119
|90
|1,322
|15
|Rosario Central
|36
|50
|32
|118
|90
|1,311
|16
|Colón Santa Fe
|21
|64
|31
|116
|90
|1,289
|17
|Barracas Central
|0
|0
|36
|36
|28
|1,286
|18
|Huracán
|22
|51
|42
|115
|90
|1,278
|19
|Lanús
|36
|56
|22
|114
|90
|1,267
|20
|Atlético Tucumán
|29
|40
|40
|109
|89
|1,225
|21
|Banfield
|27
|47
|34
|108
|90
|1,200
|22
|Godoy Cruz
|18
|46
|40
|104
|90
|1,156
|23
|Platense
|0
|45
|31
|76
|66
|1,152
|24
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|35
|33
|35
|103
|90
|1,144
|25
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|26
|43
|32
|101
|90
|1,122
|26
|Sarmiento
|0
|36
|38
|74
|66
|1,121
|27
|Aldosivi
|22
|44
|31
|97
|90
|1,078
|28
|Patronato
|23
|37
|32
|92
|90
|1,022
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
Comentarios