Finalizó la fecha 12 de la Copa de la Liga – Resultados, tablas y fecha 13 que inicia HOY

Fecha 12
Viernes 3 de noviembre
Arsenal 0 Gimnasia 0 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
River 1 Huracán 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Sábado 4 de noviembre
Argentinos 1 Instituto 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Domingo 5 de noviembre
Vélez 1 Talleres 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Unión 0 Lanús 0- Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Racing 1 Central Córdoba 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Estudiantes 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Franco Acita
Newell’s 0 Sarmiento 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Lunes 6 de noviembre
Godoy Cruz – Platense -Zona B Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Barracas Central – Rosario Central -Zona A Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
Banfield – Colón -Zona A Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Belgrano – Tigre -Zona B Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
Miércoles 8 de noviembre
San Lorenzo 1 Boca 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|River Plate
|23
|12
|7
|2
|3
|23
|13
|+10
|
2
|Independiente
|22
|12
|6
|4
|2
|13
|8
|+5
|
3
|Huracán
|20
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|11
|+5
|
4
|Banfield
|19
|12
|5
|4
|3
|9
|6
|+3
|
5
|Instituto
|18
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|
6
|Vélez Sarsfield
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|12
|+1
|
7
|Colón
|17
|12
|5
|2
|5
|15
|14
|+1
|
8
|Rosario Central
|17
|12
|4
|5
|3
|12
|11
|+1
|
9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|
10
|Talleres de Córdoba
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|10
|+2
|
11
|Atlético Tucumán
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|
12
|Arsenal
|13
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|
13
|Argentinos Juniors
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|
14
|Barracas Central
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Godoy Cruz
|21
|12
|5
|6
|1
|13
|7
|+6
|
2
|Central Córdoba SdE
|19
|12
|5
|4
|3
|11
|11
|0
|
3
|Belgrano
|18
|12
|4
|6
|2
|15
|13
|+2
|
4
|Racing Club
|18
|12
|4
|6
|2
|16
|15
|+1
|
5
|Platense
|16
|12
|4
|4
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|
6
|Newell’s Old Boys
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|9
|+2
|
7
|Sarmiento
|15
|12
|3
|6
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|
8
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|0
|
9
|Unión
|13
|12
|2
|7
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|
10
|Estudiantes
|13
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|
11
|Boca Juniors
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|15
|-1
|
12
|San Lorenzo
|12
|12
|1
|9
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|
13
|Tigre
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|7
|11
|-4
|
14
|Lanús
|11
|12
|2
|5
|5
|8
|11
|-3
Fecha 13
HOY Viernes 10 de noviembre
19.00 Central Córdoba – Estudiantes -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Núñez
Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
Cuarto árbitro: Mauricio Martin
VAR: Darío Herrera
AVAR: Carlos Córdoba
21.00 Gimnasia – Atlético Tucumán -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri
Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela
Sábado 11 de noviembre
16.00 Argentinos – Vélez -Zona A- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
VAR: Nazareno Arasa
AVAR: Mariana De Almeida
18.30 Rosario Central – River -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Paez
Cuarto árbitro: Cesar Ceballo
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
AVAR: Diego Romero
20.00 Lanús – Racing -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Acevedo
Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
VAR: Diego Ceballos
AVAR: Laura Fortunato
21.00 Huracán – Arsenal -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Bresba
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Diego Verlotta
Domingo 12 de noviembre
14.30 Colón – Talleres -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval
VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
AVAR: Lucas Comesaña
14.30 Defensa y Justicia – San Lorenzo -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Emanuel Ejarque
16.45 Tigre – Platense -Zona B- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi
Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio
16.45 Boca – Newell’s -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Árbitro asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
Cuarto árbitro: Julio Barraza
VAR: Germán Delfino
AVAR: Franco Acita
19.00 Belgrano – Unión -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
Cuarto árbitro: Keving Alegre
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo
19.00 Independiente – Banfield -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri
Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
Cuarto árbitro: Marcos Recalde
VAR: Adrián Franklin
AVAR: Sebastián Martínez
Lunes 13 de noviembre
19.00 Sarmiento – Godoy Cruz -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
VAR: Juan Pafundi
AVAR: Gastón Suárez
21.00 Instituto – Barracas Central -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Carlos Córdoba
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Yamil Possi
