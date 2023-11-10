Finalizó la fecha 12 de la Copa de la Liga – Resultados, tablas y fecha 13 que inicia HOY

Fecha 12

Viernes 3 de noviembre

Arsenal 0 Gimnasia 0 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

River  1 Huracán 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Sábado 4 de noviembre

Argentinos 1 Instituto 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Domingo 5 de noviembre

Vélez 1 Talleres 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Facundo Tello

Unión 0 Lanús 0- Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

Racing 1 Central Córdoba 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Estudiantes 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Franco Acita

Newell’s 0 Sarmiento 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Lunes 6 de noviembre

Godoy Cruz – Platense -Zona B Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Barracas Central – Rosario Central -Zona A Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina

Banfield – Colón -Zona A Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Belgrano – Tigre -Zona B Árbitro: Silvio Trucco

Miércoles 8 de noviembre

San Lorenzo 1 Boca 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

COPA DE LA LIGA

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 River PlateRiver Plate 23 12 7 2 3 23 13 +10
2
 IndependienteIndependiente 22 12 6 4 2 13 8 +5
3
 HuracánHuracán 20 12 6 2 4 16 11 +5
4
 BanfieldBanfield 19 12 5 4 3 9 6 +3
5
 InstitutoInstituto 18 12 4 6 2 11 7 +4
6
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 18 12 5 3 4 13 12 +1
7
 ColónColón 17 12 5 2 5 15 14 +1
8
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 17 12 4 5 3 12 11 +1
9
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 15 12 4 3 5 12 17 -5
10
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 14 12 3 5 4 12 10 +2
11
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 14 12 3 5 4 7 9 -2
12
 ArsenalArsenal 13 12 3 4 5 9 12 -3
13
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 12 12 3 3 6 17 21 -4
14
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 12 12 3 3 6 9 20 -11
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 21 12 5 6 1 13 7 +6
2
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 19 12 5 4 3 11 11 0
3
 BelgranoBelgrano 18 12 4 6 2 15 13 +2
4
 Racing ClubRacing Club 18 12 4 6 2 16 15 +1
5
 PlatensePlatense 16 12 4 4 4 11 15 -4
6
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 15 12 4 3 5 11 9 +2
7
 SarmientoSarmiento 15 12 3 6 3 8 7 +1
8
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 14 12 3 5 4 12 12 0
9
 UniónUnión 13 12 2 7 3 8 9 -1
10
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 13 12 3 4 5 9 12 -3
11
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 12 12 3 3 6 14 15 -1
12
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 12 12 1 9 2 8 11 -3
13
 TigreTigre 12 12 3 3 6 7 11 -4
14
 LanúsLanús 11 12 2 5 5 8 11 -3

Fecha 13

HOY Viernes 10 de noviembre
19.00 Central Córdoba – Estudiantes -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Árbitro asistente 1: Iván Núñez
Árbitro asistente 2: Matías Bianchi
Cuarto árbitro: Mauricio Martin
VAR: Darío Herrera
AVAR: Carlos Córdoba

21.00 Gimnasia – Atlético Tucumán -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Árbitro asistente 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri
Cuarto árbitro: Jorge Broggi
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Gastón Monsón Brizuela

Sábado 11 de noviembre
16.00 Argentinos – Vélez -Zona A- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Árbitro asistente 1: Diego Bonfa
Árbitro asistente 2: Julio Fernández
Cuarto árbitro: Mariano Negrete
VAR: Nazareno Arasa
AVAR: Mariana De Almeida

18.30 Rosario Central – River -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Árbitro asistente 1: Lucas Germanotta
Árbitro asistente 2: Hugo Paez
Cuarto árbitro: Cesar Ceballo
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
AVAR: Diego Romero

20.00 Lanús – Racing -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Árbitro asistente 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo Acevedo
Cuarto árbitro: Mauro Biasutto
VAR: Diego Ceballos
AVAR: Laura Fortunato

21.00 Huracán – Arsenal -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Árbitro asistente 1: Miguel Savorani
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucio Méndez
Cuarto árbitro: Sebastián Bresba
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Diego Verlotta

Domingo 12 de noviembre
14.30 Colón – Talleres -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo González
Árbitro asistente 2: Lucas Pardo
Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval
VAR: Luis Lobo Medina
AVAR: Lucas Comesaña

14.30 Defensa y Justicia – San Lorenzo -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Árbitro asistente 1: Javier Uziga
Árbitro asistente 2: Maximiliano Castelli
Cuarto árbitro: Bruno Bocca
VAR: Silvio Trucco
AVAR: Emanuel Ejarque

16.45 Tigre – Platense -Zona B- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
Árbitro asistente 1: Adrián Delbarba
Árbitro asistente 2: Mariano Ascenzi
Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio

16.45 Boca – Newell’s -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Árbitro asistente 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Árbitro asistente 2: Eduardo Lucero
Cuarto árbitro: Julio Barraza
VAR: Germán Delfino
AVAR: Franco Acita

19.00 Belgrano – Unión -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Ariel Penel
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Marcelo Bistocco
Cuarto árbitro: Keving Alegre
VAR: Lucas Novelli
AVAR: Juan Del Fueyo

19.00 Independiente – Banfield -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
Árbitro asistente 1: Pablo Gualtieri
Árbitro asistente 2: Daiana Milone
Cuarto árbitro: Marcos Recalde
VAR: Adrián Franklin
AVAR: Sebastián Martínez

Lunes 13 de noviembre
19.00 Sarmiento – Godoy Cruz -Zona B- (ESPN Premium)
Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli
Árbitro asistente 2: Ernesto Callegari
Cuarto árbitro: Nahuel Viñas
VAR: Juan Pafundi
AVAR: Gastón Suárez

21.00 Instituto – Barracas Central -Zona A- (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Árbitro asistente 1: Walter Ferreyra
Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Mamani
Cuarto árbitro: Carlos Córdoba
VAR: José Carreras
AVAR: Yamil Possi

