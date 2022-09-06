Finalizó la 17ma fecha de la LPF – Tabla de posiciones, descenso y próxima fecha

6 septiembre, 2022 Pablo Tusq Deportes, deportes DIA 0

Terminó este lunes la fecha 17 de la LPF:

jueves 1 septiembre 2022
TC Huracán Huracán 2 v 0 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
Tomás Adolfo Ducó Página del partido

sábado 3 septiembre 2022
TC Lanús Lanús 1 v 2 Tigre Tigre
Ciudad de Lanús Página del partido
TC Rosario Central Rosario Central 1 v 0 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Gigante de Arroyito Página del partido
TC Aldosivi Aldosivi 1 v 2 Sarmiento Sarmiento
José María Minella Página del partido
TC Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield 0 v 1 Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
José Amalfitani Página del partido
TC Racing Club Racing Club 1 v 0 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda) Página del partido
TC Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata 3 v 1 Independiente Independiente
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque) Página del partido

domingo 4 septiembre 2022
TC Patronato Patronato 0 v 0 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Presbítero Bartolomé Grella Página del partido
TC Platense Platense 0 v 0 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Ciudad de Vicente López Página del partido
TC Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe 1 v 2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López Página del partido
TC River Plate River Plate 2 v 0 Barracas Central Barracas Central
Mâs Monumental Página del partido

lunes 5 septiembre 2022
TC Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia 0 v 0 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Norberto Tomaghello Página del partido
TC Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 1 v 0 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Estadio Feliciano Gambarte Página del partido
TC Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán 0 v 0 Banfield Banfield

 Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 GIMNASIA LP 33 17 9 6 2 19 8 11
2 ATL. TUCUMÁN 33 17 9 6 2 19 8 11
3 HURACÁN 31 17 8 7 2 21 12 9
4 GODOY CRUZ 31 17 9 4 4 21 14 7
5 RIVER PLATE 29 17 8 5 4 27 14 13
6 BOCA 29 17 9 2 6 23 22 1
7 RACING 28 17 7 7 3 24 14 10
8 ARGENTINOS JRS. 27 17 8 3 6 18 15 3
9 PLATENSE 26 17 6 8 3 17 13 4
10 SAN LORENZO 25 17 5 10 2 22 17 5
11 PATRONATO 24 17 6 6 5 22 19 3
12 ESTUDIANTES LP 23 17 6 5 6 16 17 -1
13 NEWELL’S 23 17 6 5 6 15 16 -1
14 UNIÓN 23 16 6 5 5 20 22 -2
15 TIGRE 22 17 5 7 5 24 22 2
16 ROS. CENTRAL 22 17 6 4 7 13 16 -3
17 SARMIENTO 22 17 6 4 7 18 21 -3
18 BARRACAS CENTRAL 20 17 5 5 7 18 26 -8
19 BANFIELD 19 17 4 7 6 15 17 -2
20 ARSENAL 19 17 3 10 4 16 18 -2
21 DEF Y JUS 19 17 4 7 6 14 18 -4
22 CENTRAL CBA (S) 18 17 5 3 9 19 25 -6
23 COLÓN 18 17 4 6 7 14 20 -6
24 TALLERES 15 16 3 6 7 12 16 -4
25 INDEPENDIENTE 15 17 3 6 8 16 22 -6
26 ALDOSIVI 13 17 3 4 10 11 25 -14
27 VÉLEZ 12 17 1 9 7 17 23 -6
28 LANÚS 11 17 2 5 10 15 26 -11

Promedios

Equipo 19 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 47 75 58 180 92 1,957
2 Boca Juniors 51 63 56 170 93 1,828
3 Racing Club 42 53 58 153 93 1,645
4 Argentinos Juniors 42 51 52 145 93 1,559
5 Estudiantes de La Plata 30 61 51 142 93 1,527
6 Defensa y Justicia 39 59 44 142 93 1,527
7 Vélez Sarsfield 39 70 30 139 93 1,495
8 Gimnasia La Plata 24 51 57 132 93 1,419
9 Talleres de Córdoba 37 66 26 129 92 1,402
10 San Lorenzo 39 48 40 127 93 1,366
11 Tigre 0 0 42 42 31 1,355
12 Newell’s Old Boys 38 39 46 123 93 1,323
13 Unión Santa Fe 28 53 40 121 92 1,315
14 Rosario Central 36 50 36 122 93 1,312
15 Huracán 22 51 49 122 93 1,312
16 Independiente 32 58 31 121 93 1,301
17 Colón Santa Fe 21 64 34 119 93 1,280
18 Lanús 36 56 26 118 93 1,269
19 Barracas Central 0 0 39 39 31 1,258
20 Atlético Tucumán 29 40 44 113 92 1,228
21 Banfield 27 47 38 112 93 1,204
22 Godoy Cruz 18 46 47 111 93 1,194
23 Platense 0 45 36 81 69 1,174
24 Sarmiento 0 36 43 79 69 1,145
25 Arsenal de Sarandí 35 33 36 104 93 1,118
26 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 26 43 33 102 93 1,097
27 Aldosivi 22 44 33 99 93 1,065
28 Patronato 23 37 34 94 93 1,011
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
La 18va arranca este jueves;

jueves 8 septiembre 2022
18:00 Independiente Independiente   vs   Aldosivi Aldosivi
Estadio Libertadores de América
20:30 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors   vs   Rosario Central Rosario Central
Diego Armando Maradona
20:30 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe   vs   Sarmiento Sarmiento
Eva Perón

viernes 9 septiembre 2022
15:30 Barracas Central Barracas Central   vs   Lanús Lanús
Claudio Chiqui Tapia
18:00 Patronato Patronato   vs   Platense Platense
Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
20:30 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata   vs   Racing Club Racing Club
Jorge Luis Hirschi
20:30 Tigre Tigre   vs   Huracán Huracán
Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)

sábado 10 septiembre 2022
15:30 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)   vs   Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz
Alfredo Terrera
18:00 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo   vs   Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán
Nuevo Gasómetro
20:30 Banfield Banfield   vs   Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López

domingo 11 septiembre 2022
13:00 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí   vs   Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield
Julio Humberto Grondona
13:00 Newell’s Old Boys Newell's Old Boys   vs   Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata
Marcelo Bielsa
17:00 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors   vs   River Plate River Plate
Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
20:00 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba   vs   Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia
Mario Alberto Kempes
N.de la R; fuente Olé.

Comentarios

Deja un comentario