Finalizó la 17ma fecha de la LPF – Tabla de posiciones, descenso y próxima fecha

Terminó este lunes la fecha 17 de la LPF:
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|GIMNASIA LP
|33
|17
|9
|6
|2
|19
|8
|11
|2
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|33
|17
|9
|6
|2
|19
|8
|11
|3
|HURACÁN
|31
|17
|8
|7
|2
|21
|12
|9
|4
|GODOY CRUZ
|31
|17
|9
|4
|4
|21
|14
|7
|5
|RIVER PLATE
|29
|17
|8
|5
|4
|27
|14
|13
|6
|BOCA
|29
|17
|9
|2
|6
|23
|22
|1
|7
|RACING
|28
|17
|7
|7
|3
|24
|14
|10
|8
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|27
|17
|8
|3
|6
|18
|15
|3
|9
|PLATENSE
|26
|17
|6
|8
|3
|17
|13
|4
|10
|SAN LORENZO
|25
|17
|5
|10
|2
|22
|17
|5
|11
|PATRONATO
|24
|17
|6
|6
|5
|22
|19
|3
|12
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|16
|17
|-1
|13
|NEWELL’S
|23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|14
|UNIÓN
|23
|16
|6
|5
|5
|20
|22
|-2
|15
|TIGRE
|22
|17
|5
|7
|5
|24
|22
|2
|16
|ROS. CENTRAL
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|13
|16
|-3
|17
|SARMIENTO
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|21
|-3
|18
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|20
|17
|5
|5
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|19
|BANFIELD
|19
|17
|4
|7
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|20
|ARSENAL
|19
|17
|3
|10
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|21
|DEF Y JUS
|19
|17
|4
|7
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|22
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|19
|25
|-6
|23
|COLÓN
|18
|17
|4
|6
|7
|14
|20
|-6
|24
|TALLERES
|15
|16
|3
|6
|7
|12
|16
|-4
|25
|INDEPENDIENTE
|15
|17
|3
|6
|8
|16
|22
|-6
|26
|ALDOSIVI
|13
|17
|3
|4
|10
|11
|25
|-14
|27
|VÉLEZ
|12
|17
|1
|9
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|28
|LANÚS
|11
|17
|2
|5
|10
|15
|26
|-11
Promedios
|Equipo
|19
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|47
|75
|58
|180
|92
|1,957
|2
|Boca Juniors
|51
|63
|56
|170
|93
|1,828
|3
|Racing Club
|42
|53
|58
|153
|93
|1,645
|4
|Argentinos Juniors
|42
|51
|52
|145
|93
|1,559
|5
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|30
|61
|51
|142
|93
|1,527
|6
|Defensa y Justicia
|39
|59
|44
|142
|93
|1,527
|7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|39
|70
|30
|139
|93
|1,495
|8
|Gimnasia La Plata
|24
|51
|57
|132
|93
|1,419
|9
|Talleres de Córdoba
|37
|66
|26
|129
|92
|1,402
|10
|San Lorenzo
|39
|48
|40
|127
|93
|1,366
|11
|Tigre
|0
|0
|42
|42
|31
|1,355
|12
|Newell’s Old Boys
|38
|39
|46
|123
|93
|1,323
|13
|Unión Santa Fe
|28
|53
|40
|121
|92
|1,315
|14
|Rosario Central
|36
|50
|36
|122
|93
|1,312
|15
|Huracán
|22
|51
|49
|122
|93
|1,312
|16
|Independiente
|32
|58
|31
|121
|93
|1,301
|17
|Colón Santa Fe
|21
|64
|34
|119
|93
|1,280
|18
|Lanús
|36
|56
|26
|118
|93
|1,269
|19
|Barracas Central
|0
|0
|39
|39
|31
|1,258
|20
|Atlético Tucumán
|29
|40
|44
|113
|92
|1,228
|21
|Banfield
|27
|47
|38
|112
|93
|1,204
|22
|Godoy Cruz
|18
|46
|47
|111
|93
|1,194
|23
|Platense
|0
|45
|36
|81
|69
|1,174
|24
|Sarmiento
|0
|36
|43
|79
|69
|1,145
|25
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|35
|33
|36
|104
|93
|1,118
|26
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|26
|43
|33
|102
|93
|1,097
|27
|Aldosivi
|22
|44
|33
|99
|93
|1,065
|28
|Patronato
|23
|37
|34
|94
|93
|1,011
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
La 18va arranca este jueves;
|
jueves 8 septiembre 2022
|18:00
|Independiente
|vs
|Aldosivi
|Estadio Libertadores de América
|20:30
|Argentinos Juniors
|vs
|Rosario Central
|Diego Armando Maradona
|20:30
|Unión Santa Fe
|vs
|Sarmiento
|Eva Perón
|
viernes 9 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Barracas Central
|vs
|Lanús
|Claudio Chiqui Tapia
|18:00
|Patronato
|vs
|Platense
|Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
|20:30
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|vs
|Racing Club
|Jorge Luis Hirschi
|20:30
|Tigre
|vs
|Huracán
|Monumental de Victoria (José Dellagiovanna)
|
sábado 10 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|vs
|Godoy Cruz
|Alfredo Terrera
|18:00
|San Lorenzo
|vs
|Atlético Tucumán
|Nuevo Gasómetro
|20:30
|Banfield
|vs
|Colón Santa Fe
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
|
domingo 11 septiembre 2022
|13:00
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|vs
|Vélez Sarsfield
|Julio Humberto Grondona
|13:00
|Newell’s Old Boys
|vs
|Gimnasia La Plata
|Marcelo Bielsa
|17:00
|Boca Juniors
|vs
|River Plate
|Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera)
|20:00
|Talleres de Córdoba
|vs
|Defensa y Justicia
|Mario Alberto Kempes
N.de la R; fuente Olé.
