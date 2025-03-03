Finaliza la fecha 8 de la LPF – Partidos, resultados, y tablas de posiciones al lunes 3 de Marzo

La fecha 8 del torneo Apertura 2025
Viernes 28 de febrero
- Boca 1 – 0 Rosario Central (interzonal)
- San Martín (SJ) 3-1 Belgrano – (Interzonal)
- Central Córdoba 0-0 Deportivo Riestra (Interzonal)
Sábado 1° de marzo
- Aldosivi 2-2 Sarmiento (Interzonal)
- River 0-2 Estudiantes – (Interzonal)
- Talleres 1-2 Tigre – (Interzonal)
- Unión 1-0 Gimnasia – (Interzonal)
Domingo 2 de marzo
Argentinos 2 Instituto 0 (Interzonal)
Independiente Rivadavia 1 Lanús 1 (Interzonal)
Vélez 0 Huracán 2 (Interzonal)
- Banfield – Independiente (Interzonal) Suspendido por la lluvia.
- Platense 0 Defensa y Justicia 1 (Interzonal) Suspendido por la lluvia.
HOY Lunes 3 de marzo
- 17.00 Barracas Central – Godoy Cruz – (Interzonal)
- 19.00 San Lorenzo – Racing – (Interzonal)
- 21.00 Atlético Tucumán – Newell’s – (Interzonal)
Liga Profesional Argentina
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Estudiantes
|18
|8
|5
|3
|0
|15
|7
|+8
|
2
|Tigre
|18
|8
|6
|0
|2
|12
|5
|+7
|
3
|Argentinos Juniors
|18
|8
|5
|3
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|
4
|Boca Juniors
|17
|8
|5
|2
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|
5
|Huracán
|15
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|4
|+6
|
6
|Central Córdoba SdE
|14
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|8
|+7
|
7
|Barracas Central
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|8
|+3
|
8
|Defensa y Justicia
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|
9
|Independiente Rivadavia
|10
|8
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|
10
|Racing Club
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|7
|+4
|
11
|Belgrano
|8
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|16
|-9
|
12
|Banfield
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5
|0
|
13
|Unión
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|
14
|Newell’s Old Boys
|3
|7
|1
|0
|6
|2
|11
|-9
|
15
|Aldosivi
|2
|8
|0
|2
|6
|6
|18
|-12
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Rosario Central
|17
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|4
|+7
|
2
|Independiente
|16
|7
|5
|1
|1
|13
|6
|+7
|
3
|River Plate
|15
|8
|4
|3
|1
|7
|3
|+4
|
4
|San Lorenzo
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|
5
|Deportivo Riestra
|11
|8
|2
|5
|1
|7
|3
|+4
|
6
|Gimnasia La Plata
|10
|8
|3
|1
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|
7
|Platense
|9
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|0
|
8
|Lanús
|9
|8
|2
|3
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|
9
|Atlético Tucumán
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|
10
|Instituto
|7
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|7
|-2
|
11
|San Martín San Juan
|6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|7
|-3
|
12
|Sarmiento
|6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|
13
|Talleres de Córdoba
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|
14
|Godoy Cruz
|3
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|
15
|Vélez Sarsfield
|2
|8
|0
|2
|6
|0
|13
|-13
- N. de la R; fuentes Olé y AFA,
