Finaliza la fecha 8 de la LPF – Partidos, resultados, y tablas de posiciones al lunes 3 de Marzo

La fecha 8 del torneo Apertura 2025

Viernes 28 de febrero

Sábado 1° de marzo

Domingo 2 de marzo

Argentinos 2 Instituto 0 (Interzonal)

Independiente Rivadavia 1 Lanús 1 (Interzonal)

Vélez 0 Huracán 2 (Interzonal)

  • Banfield – Independiente (Interzonal) Suspendido por la lluvia.
  • Platense 0 Defensa y Justicia 1 (Interzonal) Suspendido por la lluvia.

HOY Lunes 3 de marzo

  • 17.00 Barracas Central – Godoy Cruz – (Interzonal)
  • 19.00 San Lorenzo – Racing – (Interzonal)
  • 21.00 Atlético Tucumán – Newell’s – (Interzonal)

Liga Profesional Argentina

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 18 8 5 3 0 15 7 +8
2
 TigreTigre 18 8 6 0 2 12 5 +7
3
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 18 8 5 3 0 9 3 +6
4
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 17 8 5 2 1 9 5 +4
5
 HuracánHuracán 15 8 4 3 1 10 4 +6
6
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 14 8 4 2 2 15 8 +7
7
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 12 7 3 3 1 11 8 +3
8
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 11 7 3 2 2 10 6 +4
9
 Independiente RivadaviaIndependiente Rivadavia 10 8 2 4 2 8 9 -1
10
 Racing ClubRacing Club 9 6 3 0 3 11 7 +4
11
 BelgranoBelgrano 8 8 2 2 4 7 16 -9
12
 BanfieldBanfield 7 7 2 1 4 5 5 0
13
 UniónUnión 5 7 1 2 4 3 7 -4
14
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 3 7 1 0 6 2 11 -9
15
 AldosiviAldosivi 2 8 0 2 6 6 18 -12
POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 17 8 5 2 1 11 4 +7
2
 IndependienteIndependiente 16 7 5 1 1 13 6 +7
3
 River PlateRiver Plate 15 8 4 3 1 7 3 +4
4
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 14 7 4 2 1 6 3 +3
5
 Deportivo RiestraDeportivo Riestra 11 8 2 5 1 7 3 +4
6
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 10 8 3 1 4 5 8 -3
7
 PlatensePlatense 9 7 2 3 2 6 6 0
8
 LanúsLanús 9 8 2 3 3 5 6 -1
9
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 7 7 2 1 4 8 10 -2
10
 InstitutoInstituto 7 8 2 1 5 5 7 -2
11
 San Martín San JuanSan Martín San Juan 6 8 1 3 4 4 7 -3
12
 SarmientoSarmiento 6 8 1 3 4 6 14 -8
13
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 5 7 1 2 4 5 8 -3
14
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 3 6 1 3 2 3 7 -4
15
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 2 8 0 2 6 0 13 -13

 

