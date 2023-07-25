Finaliza la fecha 25ta de la LPF – Resultados, horarios, tablas y partidos de este martes 25 de Julio

Los árbitros de la fecha 25 de la Liga Profesional 2023

Sábado 22 de julio

San Lorenzo o Argentinos Juniors 2 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.

Estudiantes 4 Belgrano 0 – Árbitro: Ariel Penel.

Platense 0 Huracán 1 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.

Domingo 23 de julio

Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.

Defensa y Justicia 3 Sarmiento 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo.

Rosario Central 3 River Plate 3 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.

Lunes 24 de julio

Vélez 0 Unión 0 – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini.

Talleres 2 Gimnasia La Plata 2 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello.

Banfield 2 Godoy Cruz 2 – Árbitro: Dario Herrera.

Racing 3 Central Córdoba 1 – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.

Boca Juniors 2 Newell’s 1 – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique.

HOY Martes 25 de julio

15.30 Barracas Central vs. Arsenal (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
  • VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez.
  • AVAR: José Savorani.

18.00 Colón vs. Tigre (TNT Sports)

  • Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas.
  • VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
  • AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky.

20.30 Instituto vs. Lanús (ESPN Premium)

  • Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
  • Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
  • Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza.
  • Cuarto árbitro: Franco Morón.
  • VAR: Fernando Echenique.
  • AVAR: Lucas Germanotta.

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 River Plate River Plate 58 26 18 4 4 48 19
2 Talleres Talleres 49 26 14 7 5 41 22
3 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 46 26 12 10 4 23 11
4 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 44 26 12 8 6 36 21
5 Lanús Lanús 42 25 11 9 5 35 25
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 42 26 11 9 6 32 22
7 Rosario Central Rosario Central 41 26 10 11 5 36 29
8 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 41 26 12 5 9 31 24
9 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 40 26 11 7 8 29 19
10 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 38 26 10 8 8 33 30
11 Racing Club Racing Club 36 26 9 9 8 35 33
12 Belgrano Belgrano 35 26 10 5 11 20 26
13 Newell`s Newell`s 34 26 8 10 8 23 23
14 Barracas Central Barracas Central 34 25 8 10 7 25 28
15 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 34 26 8 10 8 23 27
16 Platense Platense 33 26 9 6 11 25 28
17 Sarmiento Sarmiento 29 26 7 8 11 23 26
18 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 29 26 7 8 11 20 28
19 Instituto Instituto 29 25 7 8 10 20 30
20 Banfield Banfield 29 26 7 8 11 21 32
21 Gimnasia Gimnasia 29 26 7 8 11 23 37
22 Tigre Tigre 28 25 7 7 11 22 28
23 Independiente Independiente 28 26 6 10 10 23 30
24 Vélez Vélez 27 26 5 12 9 24 26
25 Unión Unión 27 26 5 12 9 17 25
26 Colón Colón 25 25 4 13 8 19 28
27 Huracán Huracán 22 26 5 7 14 17 29
28 Arsenal Arsenal 18 25 5 3 17 16 34

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 105 209 1.990
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 105 183 1.743
3 Racing Club Racing Club 105 169 1.610
4 Defensa Defensa 105 168 1.600
5 Estudiantes Estudiantes 105 164 1.562
6 Talleres Talleres 105 161 1.533
7 Argentinos Argentinos 105 158 1.505
8 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 105 152 1.448
9 Gimnasia Gimnasia 105 145 1.381
10 Tigre Tigre 66 91 1.379
11 Vélez Vélez 105 143 1.362
12 Belgrano Belgrano 26 35 1.346
13 Barracas Central Barracas Central 66 87 1.318
14 Huracán Huracán 105 138 1.314
15 Independiente Independiente 105 137 1.305
16 Rosario Central Rosario Central 105 137 1.305
17 Newell`s Newell`s 105 136 1.295
18 Colón Colón 104 134 1.288
19 Lanús Lanús 104 134 1.288
20 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 105 135 1.286
21 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 105 131 1.248
22 Unión Unión 105 129 1.229
23 Banfield Banfield 105 125 1.190
24 Instituto Instituto 25 29 1.160
25 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 105 121 1.152
26 Platense Platense 105 120 1.143
27 Sarmiento Sarmiento 105 118 1.124
28 Arsenal Arsenal 104 98 0.942

