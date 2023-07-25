Finaliza la fecha 25ta de la LPF – Resultados, horarios, tablas y partidos de este martes 25 de Julio

Los árbitros de la fecha 25 de la Liga Profesional 2023
Sábado 22 de julio
San Lorenzo o Argentinos Juniors 2 – Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez.
Estudiantes 4 Belgrano 0 – Árbitro: Ariel Penel.
Platense 0 Huracán 1 – Árbitro: Andrés Merlos.
Domingo 23 de julio
Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría.
Defensa y Justicia 3 Sarmiento 0 – Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo.
Rosario Central 3 River Plate 3 – Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez.
Lunes 24 de julio
Vélez 0 Unión 0 – Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini.
Talleres 2 Gimnasia La Plata 2 – Árbitro: Facundo Tello.
Banfield 2 Godoy Cruz 2 – Árbitro: Dario Herrera.
Racing 3 Central Córdoba 1 – Árbitro: Jorge Baliño.
Boca Juniors 2 Newell’s 1 – Árbitro: Fernando Echenique.
HOY Martes 25 de julio
15.30 Barracas Central vs. Arsenal (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Juan Del Fueyo.
- Cuarto árbitro: Gastón Iglesias.
- VAR: Yael Falcón Pérez.
- AVAR: José Savorani.
18.00 Colón vs. Tigre (TNT Sports)
- Árbitro: Andrés Gariano.
- Árbitro asistente 1: José Castelli.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Andrés Barbieri.
- Cuarto árbitro: Cristian Cernadas.
- VAR: Leandro Rey Hilfer.
- AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky.
20.30 Instituto vs. Lanús (ESPN Premium)
- Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina.
- Árbitro asistente 1: Cristian Navarro.
- Árbitro asistente 2: Damián Espinoza.
- Cuarto árbitro: Franco Morón.
- VAR: Fernando Echenique.
- AVAR: Lucas Germanotta.
TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PTS
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|1
|River Plate
|58
|26
|18
|4
|4
|48
|19
|2
|Talleres
|49
|26
|14
|7
|5
|41
|22
|3
|San Lorenzo
|46
|26
|12
|10
|4
|23
|11
|4
|Defensa
|44
|26
|12
|8
|6
|36
|21
|5
|Lanús
|42
|25
|11
|9
|5
|35
|25
|6
|Estudiantes
|42
|26
|11
|9
|6
|32
|22
|7
|Rosario Central
|41
|26
|10
|11
|5
|36
|29
|8
|Boca Juniors
|41
|26
|12
|5
|9
|31
|24
|9
|Argentinos
|40
|26
|11
|7
|8
|29
|19
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|38
|26
|10
|8
|8
|33
|30
|11
|Racing Club
|36
|26
|9
|9
|8
|35
|33
|12
|Belgrano
|35
|26
|10
|5
|11
|20
|26
|13
|Newell`s
|34
|26
|8
|10
|8
|23
|23
|14
|Barracas Central
|34
|25
|8
|10
|7
|25
|28
|15
|Atl. Tucumán
|34
|26
|8
|10
|8
|23
|27
|16
|Platense
|33
|26
|9
|6
|11
|25
|28
|17
|Sarmiento
|29
|26
|7
|8
|11
|23
|26
|18
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|29
|26
|7
|8
|11
|20
|28
|19
|Instituto
|29
|25
|7
|8
|10
|20
|30
|20
|Banfield
|29
|26
|7
|8
|11
|21
|32
|21
|Gimnasia
|29
|26
|7
|8
|11
|23
|37
|22
|Tigre
|28
|25
|7
|7
|11
|22
|28
|23
|Independiente
|28
|26
|6
|10
|10
|23
|30
|24
|Vélez
|27
|26
|5
|12
|9
|24
|26
|25
|Unión
|27
|26
|5
|12
|9
|17
|25
|26
|Colón
|25
|25
|4
|13
|8
|19
|28
|27
|Huracán
|22
|26
|5
|7
|14
|17
|29
|28
|Arsenal
|18
|25
|5
|3
|17
|16
|34
TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|PROMEDIO
|1
|River Plate
|105
|209
|1.990
|2
|Boca Juniors
|105
|183
|1.743
|3
|Racing Club
|105
|169
|1.610
|4
|Defensa
|105
|168
|1.600
|5
|Estudiantes
|105
|164
|1.562
|6
|Talleres
|105
|161
|1.533
|7
|Argentinos
|105
|158
|1.505
|8
|San Lorenzo
|105
|152
|1.448
|9
|Gimnasia
|105
|145
|1.381
|10
|Tigre
|66
|91
|1.379
|11
|Vélez
|105
|143
|1.362
|12
|Belgrano
|26
|35
|1.346
|13
|Barracas Central
|66
|87
|1.318
|14
|Huracán
|105
|138
|1.314
|15
|Independiente
|105
|137
|1.305
|16
|Rosario Central
|105
|137
|1.305
|17
|Newell`s
|105
|136
|1.295
|18
|Colón
|104
|134
|1.288
|19
|Lanús
|104
|134
|1.288
|20
|Godoy Cruz
|105
|135
|1.286
|21
|Atl. Tucumán
|105
|131
|1.248
|22
|Unión
|105
|129
|1.229
|23
|Banfield
|105
|125
|1.190
|24
|Instituto
|25
|29
|1.160
|25
|C.Córdoba (SE)
|105
|121
|1.152
|26
|Platense
|105
|120
|1.143
|27
|Sarmiento
|105
|118
|1.124
|28
|Arsenal
|104
|98
|0.942
