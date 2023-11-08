Finaliza la fecha 12 de la Copa de la Liga – Partido para este miércoles 8, árbitro y tablas

Fecha 12
Viernes 3 de noviembre
Arsenal 0 Gimnasia 0 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Gariano
River 1 Huracán 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Sábado 4 de noviembre
Argentinos 1 Instituto 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
Atlético Tucumán 1 Independiente 2 -Zona A Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Domingo 5 de noviembre
Vélez 1 Talleres 1 -Zona A Árbitro: Facundo Tello
Unión 0 Lanús 0- Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Racing 1 Central Córdoba 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Estudiantes 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Franco Acita
Newell’s 0 Sarmiento 1 -Zona B Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo
Lunes 6 de noviembre
Godoy Cruz – Platense -Zona B Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Barracas Central – Rosario Central -Zona A Árbitro: Luis Lobo Medina
Banfield – Colón -Zona A Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Belgrano – Tigre -Zona B Árbitro: Silvio Trucco
HOY Miércoles 8 de noviembre
19.00 San Lorenzo – Boca -Zona B (TNT Sports)
Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Árbitro asistente 1: Gabriel Chade
Árbitro asistente 2: Pablo González
Cuarto árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina
VAR: Jorge Baliño
AVAR: Rodrigo Rivero
COPA DE LA LIGA
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|River Plate
|23
|12
|7
|2
|3
|23
|13
|+10
|
2
|Independiente
|22
|12
|6
|4
|2
|13
|8
|+5
|
3
|Huracán
|20
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|11
|+5
|
4
|Instituto
|18
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|
5
|Colón
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|13
|+2
|
6
|Vélez Sarsfield
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|12
|+1
|
7
|Banfield
|17
|12
|4
|5
|3
|8
|6
|+2
|
8
|Rosario Central
|17
|12
|4
|5
|3
|12
|11
|+1
|
9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|
10
|Talleres de Córdoba
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|10
|+2
|
11
|Atlético Tucumán
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|
12
|Arsenal
|13
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|
13
|Argentinos Juniors
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|
14
|Barracas Central
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|Godoy Cruz
|21
|12
|5
|6
|1
|13
|7
|+6
|
2
|Central Córdoba SdE
|19
|12
|5
|4
|3
|11
|11
|0
|
3
|Belgrano
|18
|12
|4
|6
|2
|15
|13
|+2
|
4
|Racing Club
|18
|12
|4
|6
|2
|16
|15
|+1
|
5
|Platense
|16
|12
|4
|4
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|
6
|Newell’s Old Boys
|15
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|9
|+2
|
7
|Sarmiento
|15
|12
|3
|6
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|
8
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|0
|
9
|Unión
|13
|12
|2
|7
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|
10
|Estudiantes
|13
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|
11
|Tigre
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|7
|11
|-4
|
12
|Boca Juniors
|11
|11
|3
|2
|6
|13
|14
|-1
|
13
|Lanús
|11
|12
|2
|5
|5
|8
|11
|-3
|
14
|San Lorenzo
|11
|11
|1
|8
|2
|7
|10
|-3
