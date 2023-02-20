Finaliza la 4ta fecha de la Liga / Los partidos de este lunes 20 de Febrero, resultados y tablas

Fecha 4

Viernes 17 de febrero

Gimnasia 2 Instituto 0

Huracán 2 Barracas Central 0

Arsenal 0 Racing 3

 

Sábado 18 de febrero

Lanús 3 Rosario Central 0

Tigre 0 River 1

Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 1

Argentinos 3 Belgrano 0

Newell’s 2 Banfield 0

 

Domingo 19 de febrero

Unión 1 Colón 1

Boca 3 Platense 1

Independiente 0 Defensa y Justicia 2

Talleres 2 Central Córdoba 0

 

HOY Lunes 20 de febrero

19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)

TABLA DE POSICIONES Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PTS PJ PG PE PP GF GC
1 Lanús Lanús 12 4 4 0 0 9 2
2 Huracán Huracán 10 4 3 1 0 9 4
3 Talleres Talleres 9 4 3 0 1 6 2
4 Defensa y Justicia Defensa 9 4 3 0 1 7 4
5 River Plate River Plate 9 4 3 0 1 6 3
6 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 7 4 2 1 1 5 3
7 Newell`s Newell`s 7 4 2 1 1 5 3
8 Rosario Central Rosario Central 7 4 2 1 1 5 6
9 Belgrano Belgrano 7 4 2 1 1 3 4
10 Argentinos Juniors Argentinos 6 4 2 0 2 5 3
11 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2
12 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 6 4 2 0 2 2 2
13 Racing Club Racing Club 5 4 1 2 1 5 3
14 Tigre Tigre 5 4 1 2 1 6 6
15 Instituto Instituto 5 4 1 2 1 2 2
16 Platense Platense 5 4 1 2 1 6 7
17 Vélez Vélez 4 3 1 1 1 3 2
18 Sarmiento Sarmiento 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
19 Barracas Central Barracas Central 4 4 1 1 2 6 7
20 Estudiantes Estudiantes 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
21 Gimnasia Gimnasia 4 4 1 1 2 3 5
22 Independiente Independiente 4 4 1 1 2 2 4
23 Unión Unión 3 4 0 3 1 2 4
24 Banfield Banfield 2 4 0 2 2 2 5
25 Atlético Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4
26 Colón Colón 1 4 0 1 3 2 6
27 Arsenal Arsenal 1 4 0 1 3 2 7
28 Central Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 1 4 0 1 3 0 5

 

TABLA DE PROMEDIOS Liga Profesional de Fútbol

POS EQUIPO PJ PTS PROMEDIO
1 River Plate River Plate 83 160 1.928
2 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors 83 149 1.795
3 Belgrano Belgrano 4 7 1.750
4 Racing Club Racing Club 83 138 1.663
5 Defensa Defensa 83 133 1.602
6 Estudiantes Estudiantes 83 126 1.518
7 Huracán Huracán 83 126 1.518
8 Tigre Tigre 45 68 1.511
9 Argentinos Argentinos 83 124 1.494
10 Vélez Vélez 82 120 1.463
11 Talleres Talleres 83 121 1.458
12 Gimnasia Gimnasia 83 120 1.446
13 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo 82 112 1.366
14 Independiente Independiente 83 113 1.361
15 Colón Colón 83 110 1.325
16 Newell`s Newell`s 83 109 1.313
17 Barracas Central Barracas Central 45 57 1.267
18 Unión Unión 83 105 1.265
19 Lanús Lanús 83 104 1.253
20 Instituto Instituto 4 5 1.250
21 Rosario Central Rosario Central 83 103 1.241
22 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 83 103 1.241
23 Atl. Tucumán Atl. Tucumán 82 98 1.195
24 Banfield Banfield 83 98 1.181
25 Sarmiento Sarmiento 82 93 1.134
26 C.Córdoba (SE) C.Córdoba (SE) 83 93 1.120
27 Platense Platense 83 92 1.108
28 Arsenal Arsenal 83 81 0.976

