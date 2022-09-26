Fecha 21 de la LFP – Partidos para este lunes, más tablas de posiciones, a las copas y descenso

viernes 23 septiembre 2022
TC Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz 0 v 1 Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
TC Huracán Huracán 3 v 1 Banfield Banfield
sábado 24 septiembre 2022
13:00 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia  2 vs  1 Patronato Patronato
13:00 Sarmiento Sarmiento  2 vs  0 Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
15:30 Lanús Lanús  2 vs  0 San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
18:00 River Plate River Plate  0 vs  1 Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
20:30 Independiente Independiente  1 vs  0 Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
domingo 25 septiembre 2022
15:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata  0 vs  1 Tigre Tigre
15:30 Rosario Central Rosario Central  1 vs  1 Platense Platense
18:00 Racing Club Racing Club  2 vs  1 Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
20:30 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán  3 vs  1 Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
20:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield  1 vs  0 Barracas Central Barracas Central
HOY lunes 26 septiembre 2022
17:00 Aldosivi Aldosivi   vs   Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
17:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 ATL. TUCUMÁN 41 21 11 8 2 26 12 14
2 BOCA 39 21 12 3 6 26 22 4
3 RACING 37 21 10 7 4 28 16 12
4 HURACÁN 37 21 9 10 2 26 15 11
5 GIMNASIA LP 36 21 10 6 5 21 12 9
6 RIVER PLATE 32 21 9 5 7 29 18 11
7 GODOY CRUZ 32 21 9 5 7 23 22 1
8 TIGRE 30 21 7 9 5 29 24 5
9 PLATENSE 30 21 7 9 5 19 16 3
10 ARGENTINOS JRS. 30 20 9 3 8 22 20 2
11 NEWELL’S 29 21 8 5 8 19 19 0
12 PATRONATO 28 21 7 7 7 24 22 2
13 SARMIENTO 28 21 8 4 9 22 24 -2
14 DEF Y JUS 28 21 7 7 7 20 22 -2
15 SAN LORENZO 27 21 5 12 4 23 21 2
16 INDEPENDIENTE 27 21 7 6 8 23 23 0
17 ESTUDIANTES LP 27 21 7 6 8 20 23 -3
18 BARRACAS CENTRAL 27 21 7 6 8 24 29 -5
19 UNIÓN 26 20 7 5 8 22 26 -4
20 TALLERES 25 20 6 7 7 17 17 0
21 BANFIELD 25 21 6 7 8 21 24 -3
22 ROS. CENTRAL 25 21 6 7 8 16 20 -4
23 CENTRAL CBA (S) 24 19 7 3 9 23 25 -2
24 ARSENAL 23 21 4 11 6 21 24 -3
25 COLÓN 19 20 4 7 9 15 24 -9
26 LANÚS 17 21 4 5 12 19 30 -11
27 VÉLEZ 16 20 2 10 8 20 27 -7
28 ALDOSIVI 13 20 3 4 13 12 33 -21

Tabla Clasificación a Copas

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 RACING 67 35 18 13 4 53 26 27
2 BOCA 66 35 19 9 7 45 33 12
3 RIVER PLATE 61 35 18 7 10 60 30 30
4 GIMNASIA LP 60 35 17 9 9 45 32 13
5 ESTUDIANTES LP 55 35 15 10 10 53 43 10
6 HURACÁN 55 35 14 13 8 43 34 9
7 ARGENTINOS JRS. 55 34 16 7 11 43 36 7
8 DEF Y JUS 53 35 14 11 10 46 41 5
9 ATL. TUCUMÁN 52 35 13 13 9 39 35 4
10 NEWELL’S 52 35 15 7 13 36 34 2
11 TIGRE 50 35 12 14 9 46 36 10
12 SARMIENTO 49 35 14 7 14 39 48 -9
13 GODOY CRUZ 48 35 12 12 11 44 46 -2
14 BARRACAS CENTRAL 46 35 13 7 15 41 53 -12
15 BANFIELD 44 35 11 11 13 39 39 0
16 INDEPENDIENTE 43 35 10 13 12 40 41 -1
17 UNIÓN 43 34 12 7 15 33 39 -6
18 SAN LORENZO 42 35 8 18 9 38 38 0
19 ARSENAL 40 35 7 19 9 41 43 -2
20 PLATENSE 40 35 9 13 13 31 39 -8
21 ROS. CENTRAL 39 35 10 9 16 32 40 -8
22 CENTRAL CBA (S) 39 33 10 9 14 40 48 -8
23 PATRONATO 38 35 10 8 17 34 47 -13
24 TALLERES 36 34 9 9 16 26 38 -12
25 COLÓN 35 34 7 14 13 33 43 -10
26 VÉLEZ 34 34 6 16 12 33 39 -6
27 ALDOSIVI 33 34 9 6 19 29 49 -20
28 LANÚS 32 35 7 11 17 36 48 -12
Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).

Promedios

Equipo 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 75 61 183 96 1,906
2 Boca Juniors 63 66 180 97 1,856
3 Racing Club 53 67 162 97 1,670
4 Defensa y Justicia 59 53 151 97 1,557
5 Argentinos Juniors 51 55 148 96 1,542
6 Estudiantes de La Plata 61 55 146 97 1,505
7 Vélez Sarsfield 70 34 143 96 1,490
8 Talleres de Córdoba 66 36 139 96 1,448
9 Tigre 0 50 50 35 1,429
10 Gimnasia La Plata 51 60 135 97 1,392
11 Independiente 58 43 133 97 1,371
12 Newell’s Old Boys 39 52 129 97 1,330
13 San Lorenzo 48 42 129 97 1,330
14 Huracán 51 55 128 97 1,320
15 Barracas Central 0 46 46 35 1,314
16 Unión Santa Fe 53 43 124 96 1,292
17 Rosario Central 50 39 125 97 1,289
18 Lanús 56 32 124 97 1,278
19 Atlético Tucumán 40 52 121 96 1,260
20 Colón Santa Fe 64 35 120 96 1,250
21 Banfield 47 44 118 97 1,216
22 Platense 45 40 85 73 1,164
23 Sarmiento 36 49 85 73 1,164
24 Godoy Cruz 46 48 112 97 1,155
25 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 43 39 108 95 1,137
26 Arsenal de Sarandí 33 40 108 97 1,113
27 Aldosivi 44 33 99 96 1,031
28 Patronato 37 38 98 97 1,010
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.

N. de la R; fuente Olé.

