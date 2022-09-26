Fecha 21 de la LFP – Partidos para este lunes, más tablas de posiciones, a las copas y descenso

|
viernes 23 septiembre 2022
|TC
|Godoy Cruz
|0
|v
|1
|Boca Juniors
|Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
|TC
|Huracán
|3
|v
|1
|Banfield
|Tomás Adolfo Ducó
|
sábado 24 septiembre 2022
|13:00
|Defensa y Justicia
|2
|vs
|1
|Patronato
|Norberto Tomaghello
|13:00
|Sarmiento
|2
|vs
|0
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|Eva Perón
|15:30
|Lanús
|2
|vs
|0
|San Lorenzo
|Ciudad de Lanús
|18:00
|River Plate
|0
|vs
|1
|Talleres de Córdoba
|Mâs Monumental
|20:30
|Independiente
|1
|vs
|0
|Newell’s Old Boys
|Estadio Libertadores de América
|
domingo 25 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Gimnasia La Plata
|0
|vs
|1
|Tigre
|Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
|15:30
|Rosario Central
|1
|vs
|1
|Platense
|Gigante de Arroyito
|18:00
|Racing Club
|2
|vs
|1
|Unión Santa Fe
|Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
|20:30
|Atlético Tucumán
|3
|vs
|1
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|Monumental Presidente José Fierro
|20:30
|Vélez Sarsfield
|1
|vs
|0
|Barracas Central
|José Amalfitani
|
HOY lunes 26 septiembre 2022
|17:00
|Aldosivi
|vs
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|José María Minella
|17:00
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|Argentinos Juniors
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|41
|21
|11
|8
|2
|26
|12
|14
|2
|BOCA
|39
|21
|12
|3
|6
|26
|22
|4
|3
|RACING
|37
|21
|10
|7
|4
|28
|16
|12
|4
|HURACÁN
|37
|21
|9
|10
|2
|26
|15
|11
|5
|GIMNASIA LP
|36
|21
|10
|6
|5
|21
|12
|9
|6
|RIVER PLATE
|32
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|18
|11
|7
|GODOY CRUZ
|32
|21
|9
|5
|7
|23
|22
|1
|8
|TIGRE
|30
|21
|7
|9
|5
|29
|24
|5
|9
|PLATENSE
|30
|21
|7
|9
|5
|19
|16
|3
|10
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|30
|20
|9
|3
|8
|22
|20
|2
|11
|NEWELL’S
|29
|21
|8
|5
|8
|19
|19
|0
|12
|PATRONATO
|28
|21
|7
|7
|7
|24
|22
|2
|13
|SARMIENTO
|28
|21
|8
|4
|9
|22
|24
|-2
|14
|DEF Y JUS
|28
|21
|7
|7
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|15
|SAN LORENZO
|27
|21
|5
|12
|4
|23
|21
|2
|16
|INDEPENDIENTE
|27
|21
|7
|6
|8
|23
|23
|0
|17
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|27
|21
|7
|6
|8
|20
|23
|-3
|18
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|27
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|29
|-5
|19
|UNIÓN
|26
|20
|7
|5
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|20
|TALLERES
|25
|20
|6
|7
|7
|17
|17
|0
|21
|BANFIELD
|25
|21
|6
|7
|8
|21
|24
|-3
|22
|ROS. CENTRAL
|25
|21
|6
|7
|8
|16
|20
|-4
|23
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|25
|-2
|24
|ARSENAL
|23
|21
|4
|11
|6
|21
|24
|-3
|25
|COLÓN
|19
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|24
|-9
|26
|LANÚS
|17
|21
|4
|5
|12
|19
|30
|-11
|27
|VÉLEZ
|16
|20
|2
|10
|8
|20
|27
|-7
|28
|ALDOSIVI
|13
|20
|3
|4
|13
|12
|33
|-21
Tabla Clasificación a Copas
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|RACING
|67
|35
|18
|13
|4
|53
|26
|27
|2
|BOCA
|66
|35
|19
|9
|7
|45
|33
|12
|3
|RIVER PLATE
|61
|35
|18
|7
|10
|60
|30
|30
|4
|GIMNASIA LP
|60
|35
|17
|9
|9
|45
|32
|13
|5
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|55
|35
|15
|10
|10
|53
|43
|10
|6
|HURACÁN
|55
|35
|14
|13
|8
|43
|34
|9
|7
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|55
|34
|16
|7
|11
|43
|36
|7
|8
|DEF Y JUS
|53
|35
|14
|11
|10
|46
|41
|5
|9
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|52
|35
|13
|13
|9
|39
|35
|4
|10
|NEWELL’S
|52
|35
|15
|7
|13
|36
|34
|2
|11
|TIGRE
|50
|35
|12
|14
|9
|46
|36
|10
|12
|SARMIENTO
|49
|35
|14
|7
|14
|39
|48
|-9
|13
|GODOY CRUZ
|48
|35
|12
|12
|11
|44
|46
|-2
|14
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|46
|35
|13
|7
|15
|41
|53
|-12
|15
|BANFIELD
|44
|35
|11
|11
|13
|39
|39
|0
|16
|INDEPENDIENTE
|43
|35
|10
|13
|12
|40
|41
|-1
|17
|UNIÓN
|43
|34
|12
|7
|15
|33
|39
|-6
|18
|SAN LORENZO
|42
|35
|8
|18
|9
|38
|38
|0
|19
|ARSENAL
|40
|35
|7
|19
|9
|41
|43
|-2
|20
|PLATENSE
|40
|35
|9
|13
|13
|31
|39
|-8
|21
|ROS. CENTRAL
|39
|35
|10
|9
|16
|32
|40
|-8
|22
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|39
|33
|10
|9
|14
|40
|48
|-8
|23
|PATRONATO
|38
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|47
|-13
|24
|TALLERES
|36
|34
|9
|9
|16
|26
|38
|-12
|25
|COLÓN
|35
|34
|7
|14
|13
|33
|43
|-10
|26
|VÉLEZ
|34
|34
|6
|16
|12
|33
|39
|-6
|27
|ALDOSIVI
|33
|34
|9
|6
|19
|29
|49
|-20
|28
|LANÚS
|32
|35
|7
|11
|17
|36
|48
|-12
|Puestos de Copa Libertadores por Tabla Anual (3 cupos).
|Clasificados a Libertadores por ganar: Copa de la Liga (Boca Juniors) + Campeonato (A Conf.) + Copa Argentina (A Conf.).
|Puestos de Copa Sudamericana por Tabla Anual (6 cupos).
Promedios
|Equipo
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|75
|61
|183
|96
|1,906
|2
|Boca Juniors
|63
|66
|180
|97
|1,856
|3
|Racing Club
|53
|67
|162
|97
|1,670
|4
|Defensa y Justicia
|59
|53
|151
|97
|1,557
|5
|Argentinos Juniors
|51
|55
|148
|96
|1,542
|6
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|61
|55
|146
|97
|1,505
|7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|70
|34
|143
|96
|1,490
|8
|Talleres de Córdoba
|66
|36
|139
|96
|1,448
|9
|Tigre
|0
|50
|50
|35
|1,429
|10
|Gimnasia La Plata
|51
|60
|135
|97
|1,392
|11
|Independiente
|58
|43
|133
|97
|1,371
|12
|Newell’s Old Boys
|39
|52
|129
|97
|1,330
|13
|San Lorenzo
|48
|42
|129
|97
|1,330
|14
|Huracán
|51
|55
|128
|97
|1,320
|15
|Barracas Central
|0
|46
|46
|35
|1,314
|16
|Unión Santa Fe
|53
|43
|124
|96
|1,292
|17
|Rosario Central
|50
|39
|125
|97
|1,289
|18
|Lanús
|56
|32
|124
|97
|1,278
|19
|Atlético Tucumán
|40
|52
|121
|96
|1,260
|20
|Colón Santa Fe
|64
|35
|120
|96
|1,250
|21
|Banfield
|47
|44
|118
|97
|1,216
|22
|Platense
|45
|40
|85
|73
|1,164
|23
|Sarmiento
|36
|49
|85
|73
|1,164
|24
|Godoy Cruz
|46
|48
|112
|97
|1,155
|25
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|43
|39
|108
|95
|1,137
|26
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|33
|40
|108
|97
|1,113
|27
|Aldosivi
|44
|33
|99
|96
|1,031
|28
|Patronato
|37
|38
|98
|97
|1,010
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
Comentarios