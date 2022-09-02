Este jueves se inició la 17ma fecha de la LPF – Se suspenden los partidos del viernes por el ataque a Cristina

jueves 1 septiembre 2022
20:00 Huracán Huracán vs Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
Tomás Adolfo Ducó

POSTERGADOS

viernes 2 septiembre 2022
19:00 Patronato Patronato   vs   Unión Santa Fe Unión Santa Fe
Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
21:30 Lanús Lanús   vs   Tigre Tigre
Ciudad de Lanús
21:30 Rosario Central Rosario Central   vs   Talleres de Córdoba Talleres de Córdoba
Gigante de Arroyito

sábado 3 septiembre 2022
15:30 Aldosivi Aldosivi   vs   Sarmiento Sarmiento
José María Minella
15:30 Vélez Sarsfield Vélez Sarsfield   vs   Newell's Old Boys Newell’s Old Boys
José Amalfitani
18:00 Racing Club Racing Club   vs   Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
20:30 Gimnasia La Plata Gimnasia La Plata   vs   Independiente Independiente
Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)

domingo 4 septiembre 2022
15:30 Platense Platense   vs   Estudiantes de La Plata Estudiantes de La Plata
Ciudad de Vicente López
18:00 Colón Santa Fe Colón Santa Fe   vs   Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
20:30 River Plate River Plate   vs   Barracas Central Barracas Central
Mâs Monumental

lunes 5 septiembre 2022
19:00 Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia   vs   San Lorenzo San Lorenzo
Norberto Tomaghello
19:00 Godoy Cruz Godoy Cruz   vs   Arsenal de Sarandí Arsenal de Sarandí
Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
21:30 Atlético Tucumán Atlético Tucumán   vs   Banfield Banfield
Monumental Presidente José Fierro

Tabla Primera Argentina

# Equipo Pts. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 ATL. TUCUMÁN 32 16 9 5 2 19 8 11
2 HURACÁN 31 17 8 7 2 21 12 9
3 GIMNASIA LP 30 16 8 6 2 16 7 9
4 GODOY CRUZ 28 16 8 4 4 20 14 6
5 ARGENTINOS JRS. 27 16 8 3 5 18 14 4
6 RIVER PLATE 26 16 7 5 4 25 14 11
7 BOCA 26 16 8 2 6 21 21 0
8 RACING 25 16 6 7 3 23 14 9
9 PLATENSE 25 16 6 7 3 17 13 4
10 SAN LORENZO 24 16 5 9 2 22 17 5
11 PATRONATO 23 16 6 5 5 22 19 3
12 ESTUDIANTES LP 22 16 6 4 6 16 17 -1
13 UNIÓN 22 15 6 4 5 20 22 -2
14 NEWELL’S 20 16 5 5 6 14 16 -2
15 BARRACAS CENTRAL 20 16 5 5 6 18 24 -6
16 TIGRE 19 16 4 7 5 22 21 1
17 ARSENAL 19 16 3 10 3 16 17 -1
18 ROS. CENTRAL 19 16 5 4 7 12 16 -4
19 SARMIENTO 19 16 5 4 7 16 20 -4
20 BANFIELD 18 16 4 6 6 15 17 -2
21 DEF Y JUS 18 16 4 6 6 14 18 -4
22 COLÓN 18 16 4 6 6 13 18 -5
23 CENTRAL CBA (S) 18 17 5 3 9 19 25 -6
24 TALLERES 15 15 3 6 6 12 15 -3
25 INDEPENDIENTE 15 16 3 6 7 15 19 -4
26 ALDOSIVI 13 16 3 4 9 10 23 -13
27 VÉLEZ 12 16 1 9 6 17 22 -5
28 LANÚS 11 16 2 5 9 14 24 -10

Promedios

Equipo 19 21 22 Ptos. PJ Prom.
1 River Plate 47 75 55 177 91 1,945
2 Boca Juniors 51 63 53 167 92 1,815
3 Racing Club 42 53 55 150 92 1,630
4 Argentinos Juniors 42 51 52 145 92 1,576
5 Estudiantes de La Plata 30 61 50 141 92 1,533
6 Defensa y Justicia 39 59 43 141 92 1,533
7 Vélez Sarsfield 39 70 30 139 92 1,511
8 Talleres de Córdoba 37 66 26 129 91 1,418
9 Gimnasia La Plata 24 51 54 129 92 1,402
10 San Lorenzo 39 48 39 126 92 1,370
11 Unión Santa Fe 28 53 39 120 91 1,319
12 Independiente 32 58 31 121 92 1,315
13 Huracán 22 51 49 122 93 1,312
14 Newell’s Old Boys 38 39 43 120 92 1,304
15 Tigre 0 0 39 39 30 1,300
16 Barracas Central 0 0 39 39 30 1,300
17 Rosario Central 36 50 33 119 92 1,293
18 Colón Santa Fe 21 64 34 119 92 1,293
19 Lanús 36 56 26 118 92 1,283
20 Atlético Tucumán 29 40 43 112 91 1,231
21 Banfield 27 47 37 111 92 1,207
22 Platense 0 45 35 80 68 1,176
23 Godoy Cruz 18 46 44 108 92 1,174
24 Arsenal de Sarandí 35 33 36 104 92 1,130
25 Sarmiento 0 36 40 76 68 1,118
26 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) 26 43 33 102 93 1,097
27 Aldosivi 22 44 33 99 92 1,076
28 Patronato 23 37 33 93 92 1,011
– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.

