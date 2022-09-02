Este jueves se inició la 17ma fecha de la LPF – Se suspenden los partidos del viernes por el ataque a Cristina

|
jueves 1 septiembre 2022
|20:00
|Huracán
|2
|vs
|0
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|Tomás Adolfo Ducó
|
POSTERGADOS
viernes 2 septiembre 2022
|19:00
|Patronato
|vs
|Unión Santa Fe
|Presbítero Bartolomé Grella
|21:30
|Lanús
|vs
|Tigre
|Ciudad de Lanús
|21:30
|Rosario Central
|vs
|Talleres de Córdoba
|Gigante de Arroyito
|
sábado 3 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Aldosivi
|vs
|Sarmiento
|José María Minella
|15:30
|Vélez Sarsfield
|vs
|Newell’s Old Boys
|José Amalfitani
|18:00
|Racing Club
|vs
|Argentinos Juniors
|Presidente Perón (Cilindro de Avellaneda)
|20:30
|Gimnasia La Plata
|vs
|Independiente
|Juan Carmelo Zerillo (El Bosque)
|
domingo 4 septiembre 2022
|15:30
|Platense
|vs
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|Ciudad de Vicente López
|18:00
|Colón Santa Fe
|vs
|Boca Juniors
|Brigadier Gral. Estanislao López
|20:30
|River Plate
|vs
|Barracas Central
|Mâs Monumental
|
lunes 5 septiembre 2022
|19:00
|Defensa y Justicia
|vs
|San Lorenzo
|Norberto Tomaghello
|19:00
|Godoy Cruz
|vs
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|Estadio Feliciano Gambarte
|21:30
|Atlético Tucumán
|vs
|Banfield
|Monumental Presidente José Fierro
Tabla Primera Argentina
|#
|Equipo
|Pts.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|ATL. TUCUMÁN
|32
|16
|9
|5
|2
|19
|8
|11
|2
|HURACÁN
|31
|17
|8
|7
|2
|21
|12
|9
|3
|GIMNASIA LP
|30
|16
|8
|6
|2
|16
|7
|9
|4
|GODOY CRUZ
|28
|16
|8
|4
|4
|20
|14
|6
|5
|ARGENTINOS JRS.
|27
|16
|8
|3
|5
|18
|14
|4
|6
|RIVER PLATE
|26
|16
|7
|5
|4
|25
|14
|11
|7
|BOCA
|26
|16
|8
|2
|6
|21
|21
|0
|8
|RACING
|25
|16
|6
|7
|3
|23
|14
|9
|9
|PLATENSE
|25
|16
|6
|7
|3
|17
|13
|4
|10
|SAN LORENZO
|24
|16
|5
|9
|2
|22
|17
|5
|11
|PATRONATO
|23
|16
|6
|5
|5
|22
|19
|3
|12
|ESTUDIANTES LP
|22
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|17
|-1
|13
|UNIÓN
|22
|15
|6
|4
|5
|20
|22
|-2
|14
|NEWELL’S
|20
|16
|5
|5
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|15
|BARRACAS CENTRAL
|20
|16
|5
|5
|6
|18
|24
|-6
|16
|TIGRE
|19
|16
|4
|7
|5
|22
|21
|1
|17
|ARSENAL
|19
|16
|3
|10
|3
|16
|17
|-1
|18
|ROS. CENTRAL
|19
|16
|5
|4
|7
|12
|16
|-4
|19
|SARMIENTO
|19
|16
|5
|4
|7
|16
|20
|-4
|20
|BANFIELD
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|21
|DEF Y JUS
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|22
|COLÓN
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|13
|18
|-5
|23
|CENTRAL CBA (S)
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|19
|25
|-6
|24
|TALLERES
|15
|15
|3
|6
|6
|12
|15
|-3
|25
|INDEPENDIENTE
|15
|16
|3
|6
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|26
|ALDOSIVI
|13
|16
|3
|4
|9
|10
|23
|-13
|27
|VÉLEZ
|12
|16
|1
|9
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|28
|LANÚS
|11
|16
|2
|5
|9
|14
|24
|-10
Promedios
|Equipo
|19
|21
|22
|Ptos.
|PJ
|Prom.
|1
|River Plate
|47
|75
|55
|177
|91
|1,945
|2
|Boca Juniors
|51
|63
|53
|167
|92
|1,815
|3
|Racing Club
|42
|53
|55
|150
|92
|1,630
|4
|Argentinos Juniors
|42
|51
|52
|145
|92
|1,576
|5
|Estudiantes de La Plata
|30
|61
|50
|141
|92
|1,533
|6
|Defensa y Justicia
|39
|59
|43
|141
|92
|1,533
|7
|Vélez Sarsfield
|39
|70
|30
|139
|92
|1,511
|8
|Talleres de Córdoba
|37
|66
|26
|129
|91
|1,418
|9
|Gimnasia La Plata
|24
|51
|54
|129
|92
|1,402
|10
|San Lorenzo
|39
|48
|39
|126
|92
|1,370
|11
|Unión Santa Fe
|28
|53
|39
|120
|91
|1,319
|12
|Independiente
|32
|58
|31
|121
|92
|1,315
|13
|Huracán
|22
|51
|49
|122
|93
|1,312
|14
|Newell’s Old Boys
|38
|39
|43
|120
|92
|1,304
|15
|Tigre
|0
|0
|39
|39
|30
|1,300
|16
|Barracas Central
|0
|0
|39
|39
|30
|1,300
|17
|Rosario Central
|36
|50
|33
|119
|92
|1,293
|18
|Colón Santa Fe
|21
|64
|34
|119
|92
|1,293
|19
|Lanús
|36
|56
|26
|118
|92
|1,283
|20
|Atlético Tucumán
|29
|40
|43
|112
|91
|1,231
|21
|Banfield
|27
|47
|37
|111
|92
|1,207
|22
|Platense
|0
|45
|35
|80
|68
|1,176
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|18
|46
|44
|108
|92
|1,174
|24
|Arsenal de Sarandí
|35
|33
|36
|104
|92
|1,130
|25
|Sarmiento
|0
|36
|40
|76
|68
|1,118
|26
|Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)
|26
|43
|33
|102
|93
|1,097
|27
|Aldosivi
|22
|44
|33
|99
|92
|1,076
|28
|Patronato
|23
|37
|33
|93
|92
|1,011
|– Los 2 últimos descienden a la Primera Nacional.
N. de la R; fuente Olé.
