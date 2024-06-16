Culminó la fecha 5 de la Liga Profesional – Como quedaron las tablas ante el receso

Resultados

Godoy Cruz 1 – Rosario Central 1

Miércoles 12 de junio

Argentinos 2 Central Córdoba 1 Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Independiente 2 Banfield 1 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Gimnasia 2 Barracas Central 1 Árbitro: Andrés Gariano

Jueves 13 de junio

Deportivo Riestra 2 River 0 Árbitro: Hernán Mastrángelo

Tigre 1 Belgrano 1 Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Sarmiento 2 Estudiantes 0 Árbitro: Jorge Baliño

Lanús 2 Racing 0 Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Newell’s 0 Instituto 2 Árbitro: Nicolás Lamolina

Viernes 14 de junio

Talleres 2 Platense 1 Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

Boca 1 Vélez 0 Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Sábado 15 de junio

Unión 2 San Lorenzo 1 Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Huracán 1 Independiente Rivadavia 0 Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

Atlético Tucumán 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Liga Profesional Argentina

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 13 5 4 1 0 11 4 +7
2
 HuracánHuracán 13 5 4 1 0 8 2 +6
3
 UniónUnión 13 5 4 1 0 7 2 +5
4
 Racing ClubRacing Club 10 5 3 1 1 12 6 +6
5
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 10 5 3 1 1 10 5 +5
6
 InstitutoInstituto 10 5 3 1 1 7 4 +3
7
 River PlateRiver Plate 9 5 3 0 2 9 4 +5
8
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 9 5 3 0 2 6 7 -1
9
 LanúsLanús 8 5 2 2 1 6 5 +1
10
 BelgranoBelgrano 8 5 2 2 1 8 9 -1
11
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 7 5 2 1 2 5 4 +1
12
 SarmientoSarmiento 7 5 2 1 2 5 4 +1
13
 Independiente RivadaviaIndependiente Rivadavia 7 5 2 1 2 3 2 +1
14
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 7 5 2 1 2 5 5 0
15
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 6 5 1 3 1 7 6 +1
16
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 6 5 1 3 1 4 5 -1
17
 IndependienteIndependiente 6 5 1 3 1 4 5 -1
18
 Deportivo RiestraDeportivo Riestra 6 5 2 0 3 3 5 -2
19
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 6 5 2 0 3 3 5 -2
20
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 5 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2
21
 PlatensePlatense 5 5 1 2 2 3 5 -2
22
 BanfieldBanfield 4 5 1 1 3 4 7 -3
23
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 4 5 1 1 3 3 7 -4
24
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 3 5 0 3 2 3 6 -3
25
 TigreTigre 2 5 0 2 3 3 10 -7
26
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 1 4 0 1 3 2 5 -3
27
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 0 4 0 3 1 2 3 -1
28
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 0 5 0 0 5 6 15 -9
POS. EQUIPO 21 22 23 PTOS. PJ PROM.

1

 CA River PlateRiver Plate 76 85 36 197 101 1.95

2

 Racing ClubRacing 80 60 34 174 101 1.722

3

 CA Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 79 62 32 173 101 1.712

4

 Club Estudiantes de La PlataEstudiantes de La Plata 61 62 34 157 101 1.554

5

 AA Argentinos JuniorsAA Argentinos Juniors 67 54 35 156 101 1.544

6

 CSD Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 65 58 29 152 101 1.504

7

 CA TalleresTalleres 46 67 37 150 101 1.485

8

 CA HuracánHuracán 65 51 29 145 101 1.435

9

 CD Godoy Cruz Antonio TombaCD Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba 51 63 29 143 100 1.43

10

 CA Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 63 53 27 143 101 1.415

11

 CA San Lorenzo de AlmagroSan Lorenzo de Almagro 58 64 17 139 100 1.39

12

 Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Platade Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata 65 45 26 136 101 1.346

13

 CA BelgranoBelgrano 0 57 22 79 60 1.316

14

 Instituto AC CórdobaInstituto AC Córdoba 0 52 27 79 60 1.316

15

 CA Rosario CentralRosario Central 46 65 21 132 101 1.306

16

 CA Barracas CentralBarracas Central 53 49 30 132 101 1.306

17

 CA IndependienteIndependiente 51 51 29 131 101 1.297

18

 CA UniónUnión 49 46 33 128 101 1.267

19

 CA TucumánTucumán 57 54 16 127 101 1.257

20

 CA Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 46 49 30 125 101 1.237

21

 CA LanúsLanús 36 57 31 124 101 1.227

22

 CA BanfieldBanfield 49 53 21 123 101 1.217

23

 CA PlatensePlatense 42 54 23 119 101 1.178

24

 CA TigreTigre 63 47 7 117 101 1.158

25

 CA SarmientoSarmiento 53 46 16 115 101 1.138

26

 CA Central CórdobaCentral Córdoba 49 48 11 108 101 1.069

27

 CD RiestraCD Riestra 0 0 19 19 19 1

28

 CS Independiente RivadaviaCS Independiente Rivadavia 0 0 15 15 19 0.789

El último en promedios desciende a la Primera Nacional. También desciende el último en la tabla anual.

