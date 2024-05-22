Culminó la fecha 2 de la Liga Profesional / Tabla de posiciones, fechas 3 y 4

Sábado 18 de Mayo

Independiente Rivadavia 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Árbitro: Darío Herrera

River Plate 3 Belgrano 0 Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo

Defensa y Justicia 1 Gimnasia de La Plata 1 Árbitro: Fernando Echenique

Instituto 1 Unión 1 Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino

Domingo 19 de mayo

Barracas Central 1 Sarmiento 1 Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez

Platense 0 Independiente 0 Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Banfield 1 Huracán 1 Árbitro: Jorge Baliño

Talleres 2 Atlético Tucumán 0 Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa

Lunes 20 de mayo

San Lorenzo 1 Lanús  1Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría

Estudiantes 2 Deportivo Riestra 0 Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza

Racing 3 Argentinos Juniors 0 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez

Rosario Central 1 Tigre 1 Árbitro: Andrés Merlos

Martes 21 de mayo

Vélez 1 Newell’s 0 Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini

POS. EQUIPO PTS. PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1
 River PlateRiver Plate 6 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6
2
 Talleres de CórdobaTalleres de Córdoba 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4
3
 EstudiantesEstudiantes 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3
4
 Racing ClubRacing Club 4 2 1 1 0 7 4 +3
5
 Gimnasia La PlataGimnasia La Plata 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2
6
 HuracánHuracán 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2
7
 Independiente RivadaviaIndependiente Rivadavia 4 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2
8
 InstitutoInstituto 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1
9
 Barracas CentralBarracas Central 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1
10
 UniónUnión 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1
11
 Boca JuniorsBoca Juniors 3 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1
12
 Newell's Old BoysNewell’s Old Boys 3 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1
13
 Vélez SarsfieldVélez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1
14
 Atlético TucumánAtlético Tucumán 3 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1
15
 Deportivo RiestraDeportivo Riestra 3 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1
16
 Argentinos JuniorsArgentinos Juniors 3 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2
17
 Rosario CentralRosario Central 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1
18
 SarmientoSarmiento 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1
19
 BanfieldBanfield 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
20
 San LorenzoSan Lorenzo 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
21
 TigreTigre 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
22
 Godoy CruzGodoy Cruz 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1
23
 Defensa y JusticiaDefensa y Justicia 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2
24
 IndependienteIndependiente 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2
25
 LanúsLanús 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2
26
 PlatensePlatense 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2
27
 BelgranoBelgrano 1 2 0 1 1 4 7 -3
28
 Central Córdoba SdECentral Córdoba SdE 0 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5

¡Agenda en mano! Aquí, la programación oficial de las fechas 3 y 4 del nuevo certamen de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol de la AFA.

Fecha 3

Viernes 24 de mayo
15.30 Deportivo Riestra – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)
19.00 Tigre – Racing (TNT Sports)
21.15 Belgrano – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)
21.15 Lanús – Estudiantes (TNT Sports)

Sábado 25 de mayo
15.00 Argentinos – River (ESPN Premium)
17.30 Godoy Cruz – San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)
17.30 Newell’s – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)
20.00 Boca – Talleres (TNT Sports)

Domingo 26 de mayo
15.30 Huracán – Instituto (TNT Sports)
17.30 Sarmiento – Independiente Rivadavia (ESPN Premium)
17.45 Gimnasia – Banfield (TNT Sports)
20.00 Independiente – Vélez (ESPN Premium)

Lunes 27 de mayo
19.00 Unión – Barracas Central (ESPN Premium)
21.00 Atlético Tucumán – Platense (TNT Sports)

Fecha 4

Sábado 1° de junio
18.00 Racing – Deportivo Riestra (ESPN Premium)
20.15 Vélez – Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)
20.15 Belgrano – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)

Domingo 2 de junio
14.30 Platense – Boca (TNT Sports)
18.00 Rosario Central – Lanús (ESPN Premium)
18.00 Central Córdoba – Talleres (TNT Sports)
20.15 Instituto – Gimnasia (TNT Sports)
20.15 River – Tigre (ESPN Premium)

Lunes 3 de junio
19.00 Barracas Central – Huracán (TNT Sports)
19.00 San Lorenzo – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)
21.15 Estudiantes – Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)
21.15 Defensa y Justicia – Independiente (TNT Sports)

Martes 4 de junio
20.00 Banfield – Newell’s (TNT Sports)
20.00 Independiente Rivadavia – Unión (ESPN Premium)

