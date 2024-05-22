Culminó la fecha 2 de la Liga Profesional / Tabla de posiciones, fechas 3 y 4

Sábado 18 de Mayo
Independiente Rivadavia 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Árbitro: Darío Herrera
River Plate 3 Belgrano 0 Árbitro: Pablo Dóvalo
Defensa y Justicia 1 Gimnasia de La Plata 1 Árbitro: Fernando Echenique
Instituto 1 Unión 1 Árbitro: Sebastián Zunino
Domingo 19 de mayo
Barracas Central 1 Sarmiento 1 Árbitro: Yael Falcón Pérez
Platense 0 Independiente 0 Árbitro: Leandro Rey Hilfer
Banfield 1 Huracán 1 Árbitro: Jorge Baliño
Talleres 2 Atlético Tucumán 0 Árbitro: Nazareno Arasa
Lunes 20 de mayo
San Lorenzo 1 Lanús 1Árbitro: Pablo Echavarría
Estudiantes 2 Deportivo Riestra 0 Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza
Racing 3 Argentinos Juniors 0 Árbitro: Nicolás Ramírez
Rosario Central 1 Tigre 1 Árbitro: Andrés Merlos
Martes 21 de mayo
Vélez 1 Newell’s 0 Árbitro: Fernando Rapallini
|POS.
|EQUIPO
|PTS.
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|
1
|River Plate
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|
2
|Talleres de Córdoba
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|
3
|Estudiantes
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|
4
|Racing Club
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|
5
|Gimnasia La Plata
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|
6
|Huracán
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|
7
|Independiente Rivadavia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|
8
|Instituto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|
9
|Barracas Central
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|
10
|Unión
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|
11
|Boca Juniors
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|
12
|Newell’s Old Boys
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+1
|
13
|Vélez Sarsfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|
14
|Atlético Tucumán
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|
15
|Deportivo Riestra
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|
16
|Argentinos Juniors
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|
17
|Rosario Central
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|
18
|Sarmiento
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|
19
|Banfield
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|
20
|San Lorenzo
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|
21
|Tigre
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|
22
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|
23
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|
24
|Independiente
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|
25
|Lanús
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|
26
|Platense
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|
27
|Belgrano
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|
28
|Central Córdoba SdE
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
Comentarios